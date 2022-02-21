RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 21, 2022

Issue 1801

Today's thought

“It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” —Harry S. Truman

Today is Presidents' Day!

On this day in history: 1885 – The newly completed Washington Monument is dedicated.

Tip of the Day

How it Happened: The invention of the tea bag (plus unusual tea bag tricks!)

By Gail Marsh

As with so many things, there is debate about the actual inventor of the tea bag. While I’m not an expert, I prefer the “accidental invention” explanation. It’s just more fun! Plus, since we’re talking about tea bags, I thought I’d share some tea bag tricks with you too.

So, here goes…

Continue reading

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the $1.4 million Foretravel Presidential Realm Luxury Villa 3. Tony writes, “… I have not been a big fan of large Class A diesel pushers for lots and lots of reasons. But looking at the $1.4 million Foretravel Presidential Realm Luxury Villa 3 changed my perception. If I suddenly completely lost my mind, I would be okay traveling in this.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

I want to swap my sofa sleeper for recliners. How do I get the couch out?

Dear Dave,

We own a 2017 Winnebago Cambria 30J. Is it possible to change out the couch with a two-recliner-type couch? The current couch makes into a bed. We have never had any guests to use the couch feature and would like recliners instead. Is it possible to even get the current couch out of the living area? We would appreciate any information and knowledge you can supply. —Robert

Read Dave’s answer.

RVelectricity ™

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Going to the dogs – Eat local…

Today I’m going to celebrate the unsung heroes of the restaurant industry, the local mom-and-pop restaurants and fast food joints. … I’m really a simple guy who has to do complicated things, so I welcome basic comfort food. So once I began asking my host sites to take me to the oldest hole-in-the-wall restaurant I was much happier. And I also learned a lot about the local history and flavor of the hundreds of cities I visited. What an education! Read these suggestions from Mike then please share your favorite local food spots.

Should I buy an extended warranty for my RV?

Should you buy an extended warranty? It’s one of the most frequently asked questions and something, again, for which there isn’t just one answer. So, should you? … That depends. Read more.

Reader poll

How do you feel about spending a week without access to social media?

Quick Tip

Boondock for quick savings

Many RVers on the road (trying to drive a few days to get to a destination) will often use a campground for one night and boondock—park overnight without any utility hookups—for two nights. You can maintain this schedule with virtually no water conservation. This will, however, reduce your camping costs by approximately two-thirds, or 66%—a significant savings. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

"Why I love my RV"

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Andrew Kapusta Jr.

2021 Forest River VIBE 28RL

“What I love about our new VIBE 28RL is the comfort, space, and the time we spend together. We have been camping since 1992 and have owned four travel trailers. Our new VIBE 28RL has the layout we have dreamed about. On those cold rainy nights, the fireplace adds the additional comfort zone that we dreamed about. But it also has the additional space we need for our fur baby and of course our adult children when they stay. My wife and I served our communities as a nurse and Law Enforcement Officer. Our retirement allows us the time we have worked for and our new VIBE 28RL allows us to do that. Camping is more than the destination, it’s the journey with the family, and great times we have had. Our new RV allows us to spend that time together. The smell of a campfire, bacon cooking, children laughing, and a quiet walk with my wife is what our new RV is about. Hoping to see you down the road. Happy Camping.”

Website of the day

Pinterest: Unusual RVs

Recipe of the Day

Corn and Bean Sweet Chunky Salsa

by Kimberly Kolligs from Aberdeen, MD

We could not stop snacking on this simple corn and bean salsa. Sweet from the dressing, yellow pepper, and corn, but a bit salty from the Feta, it’s simply delicious. Very easy to make, it’s a great munchie.

Trivia

If you are a quatorzième, you are a what? A professional dinner guest! There is a long-standing superstition that the 13th guest at a dinner party is destined for tragedy. Quatorzième is French for fourteenth, so if you are a quatorzième you are hired as the 14th dinner guest for parties and gatherings.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Barkley is a 14-year-old silky terrier who enjoys his own bed, a lap, or sometimes laying in the cool dirt under the RV.” —Lynell Greer

Leave here with a laugh

