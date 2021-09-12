News for RVers #1017, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. Put a couple of extra scoops in your coffee this morning – we’ve got a lot to talk about. From disgruntled RV dealers to the latest on those problem-plagued DEF sensors, we’ve got it all, right here. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way. And be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Academy Award winner and RVer … Matthew McConaughey has some advice for us all.

“Pathetic quality”: RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing

By Mike Gast

If you’re in the market to buy a new RV, you might want to wait a bit. RV dealers on a recent nationwide conference call said the quality of most recreational vehicles now being produced is “pathetic.” “It’s some of the worst stuff I’ve seen in 30 years,” said one longtime RV dealer. “It’s horrendous inside and out. But we have no recourse but to put it on the lot and try to sell it. You take what you can get, and you move on.” Read more.

It’s out there – a DEF sensor workaround

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve been following the saga of stranded RVers, it reads like a Shakespeare tragedy. But unlike the outcomes for Cleopatra or Macbeth, some of you may find light at the end of story. A group of intrepid, like-minded, never-say-die RVers in two months have put together a solution that some may find gets their RVs on the road again. From all appearances, it’s a failed DEF sensor workaround. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: Consider an email alert to confirm reservation or face stiff fees

In this weekly blog, RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences with campground crowding. This week there are several suggestions regarding how to obtain campsite reservations, as well as dealing with “phantom” reservations. One reader suggests campgrounds set up an automatic email system that pings people with a reservation to confirm their reservation or face stiff cancellation fees above the normal rate. Read some great tips here.

RV dealers say steady price increases from manufacturers make it difficult to lock in final costs for buyers

RV dealers across the U.S. aren’t happy with a rapid series of RV price increases they’ve received from major RV manufacturers. “Price increases seem a little out of control,” said one East Coast dealer during an industry-wide conference call this week. “For the year, the price increases have been close to 20 percent overall.” Dealers said THOR Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of recreation vehicles, seems to be the major culprit in running up prices, but they aren’t alone. “THOR is definitely higher than everyone else,” the dealer said. Continue reading.

California National Forests still closed

All National Forests in California’s Pacific Southwest region are still closed, and will be so until at least Sept. 17. The order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region. Forecasts show that conditions this season are trending the same or worse as we move into fall. More than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across all jurisdictions in California. Learn more.

This week’s podcast (#24)

Our own Tony Barthel shares his top picks for creative, innovative, just-plain-cool new rigs. We take an insider’s look at the newest offerings from RV builders, from all-electric to somewhat-traditional. Tony also shares advice for the next time you’re shopping for a new RV.

There’s also news and travel trends, a Forest River recall, and your feelings about holding tank gauge reliability.

Listen to the full podcast.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the 2021 Cherokee 274VFK V-nose travel trailer. Tony writes, “I’d like to see more V-nose trailers out there but, since there aren’t many, this is a choice that really takes advantage of the floor plan.” Read more.

Yesterday’s preview: 2022 Winnebago Roam mobility-enhanced Class B

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Wolf Pack 325PACK13 fifth wheel toy hauler

• 2022 SylvanSport GO

• Updates in the 2022 Keystone Cougar 22MLS

• 2022 Cherokee Wolf Pup 16BHS Black Label

• 2021 Keystone Springdale 1800BHS

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

September 5–11, 2021

Generators causing problems in Louisiana. Areas of Louisiana hit the hardest by Hurricane Ida are now seeing a sharp rise in emergency room visits for carbon monoxide poisoning. In just the past week, there were 141 emergency room visits for carbon monoxide poisoning in three New Orleans parishes, as well as Baton Rouge. Four deaths were also reported, all from the improper use of portable generators, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Improper generator use is also a chronic problem in RVing, with several deaths reported each year. Remember, if you are using a portable generator, pay careful attention to how the generator is vented. Also keep it away from your RV doors, windows and vent openings; give them a 20-minute cool-down period before adding more fuel; and be sure that your RV has at least one working carbon monoxide detector.

Keep your distance from the tracks. Visitors to Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio are being told to keep their distance from busy railroad tracks. The park recently adopted new safety protocols that require visitors to stay at least four feet from the ends of railroad ties on any tracks. Park officials said many new visitors are unaware that trains are still active in many national parks.

Dixie Fire still raging in Northern California. Cal Fire announced new evacuation orders in Lassen County, California, early Thursday evening as the massive Dixie Fire continued to rip through the forests of Lassen Volcanic National Park. The latest order expanded the evacuation zone from the fire north of Highway 44 from the Lassen County line east to Forest Services Route 32NO2 and north to the Blacks Mountain and Halls Flat area. As of Friday morning, the fire had burned more than 950,000 acres in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties, and was 59% contained.

Meanwhile, in El Dorado County, Calif., the evacuation order was downgraded to a warning this week in South Lake Tahoe and some other communities. As of Friday morning, the Caldor Fire had burned more than 218,000 acres and was 53% contained. State parks in the Tahoe Basin remain closed for public safety. For the latest updates on California park closures, visit www.parks.ca.gov/incidents.

California KOA makes room for fire evacuees. The owners of the Placerville, Calif., KOA campground sprung into action recently when evacuees from the Caldor Fire found themselves with nowhere to go. KOA owner Jay Simoneau canceled regular reservations, dropped his rates substantially and opened the doors for 250 fire evacuees. Simoneau worked with community organizations to bring in free meals and collect donations for people affected by the fire. “The community has really come together and dropped off various items that the evacuees needed,” he said. “So anytime an evacuee needed something, we made sure it was taken care of.”

Yukon campground can stay open. A campground in downtown Dawson City in Canada’s Yukon Territory can keep accepting RVers – for now. The Goldrush Campground had been threatened with the cancellation of its lease by the Dawson City Council. But the council recently decided to rescind the order after an intense lobbying effort from local tourism industry members.

Ammonia leak causes campground evacuation. The Grand Ole RV Resort near Nashville was evacuated last Sunday after a reported ammonia leak at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville. A total of 280 people were evacuated from the park. The ammonia leak was found and sealed.

Wiring up the national parks. U.S. national parks are entering the digital age in a big way. The National Park Service now reports it recently installed 63 miles of fiber optic cable in Grand Teton National Park. It also reported that 32 of the 63 national parks in the U.S. now offer some level of public Wi-Fi. There are also 73 national park-related apps on the Apple App Store, and Yellowstone National Park now boasts 5 cell towers inside the park. E-vehicle users will find a total of 160 charging stations scattered among the national parks.

Boise RV repair shop forced to close. A mobile RV repair business has been forced out of business by the Idaho Attorney General’s office. Gem State Mobile RV Repair, which billed itself as “Idaho’s Best Mobile RV Repair,” ceased operations after the Idaho Consumer Protection Division received several complaints about the business. Owner Wesley Rives was accused of accepting $9,000 in payments for repairs that were never provided. He also failed to give refunds to customers who made prepayments for repairs. Rives said he plans to file for bankruptcy protection this week, which could affect customers getting any of their money back. For more on the story, click here.

Minnesota camper severely burned by kerosene. A 23-year-old woman received severe burns to her upper body over Labor Day weekend when a glass vase filled with burning kerosene was upended, splashing the victim with flaming liquid. The accident happened at a campground in Clarks Grove, Minnesota, just north of Albert Lea.

RV industry open house cancelled. One of the biggest events in the RV manufacturing industry fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic last week. The huge Dealer Open House held each September in Elkhart, Indiana, usually attracts thousands of RV dealers and their staffs to the mecca of RV manufacturing. For many dealers, the event is the opportunity to place their orders for the coming year. Both Forest River Inc. and THOR Industries announced Wednesday that they were canceling Open House plans due to the pandemic. A news release from the two companies – the largest producers of RVs in the world – said, “With local and national COVID cases rapidly increasing, safety mandates would be required to help mitigate risks, distracting from the positive experience industry partners expect.”

So you think you could do it better? If you’ve ever had a hankering to own your own campground, here’s a chance to find out what it takes. Kampgrounds of America Inc. is holding a Campground Buyer’s Workshop Oct. 23-24 at the Nashville KOA Resort in Tennessee. Potential campground owners will get all of the information they need to make informed decisions as they consider campground ownership.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in interest in both camping and campground ownership,” said KOA Senior Director of Franchise Development Larry Brownfield. “Last year we saw over 10.1 million households try camping for the very first time across North America and that momentum is continuing. While camping has always been a great industry, there’s no better time than now to own a campground.” Over the course of this two-day workshop, attendees will learn about key topics important when considering the purchase or development of a campground. Discussion will include details of campground ownership, campground management, insurance and finance from KOA experts. Find out more here.

Blue Water taking over 2 RV resorts. Blue Water Development is assuming the management of the Reunion Lake RV Park in Ponchatoula, LA, as well as the Sun Outdoors Pigeon Forge RV Resort in Sevierville, TN. Blue Water now operates 12 parks, including five KOAs in Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Virginia.

RV sites set aside for fire evacuees. Several California RV parks and resorts have set aside free sites for evacuees from the raging Caldor Fire. The parks include the Mammoth Mountain RV Park, the Sierra Nevada Resort & Spa, and Eagle Lodge. Additional free RV parking is also available at Cerro Coso Community College and the Tavern Park & Ride location.

School cop becomes RV firefighter. A school resource police officer got to show off his firefighting skills Aug. 24 when he saw sparks flying from under an RV being towed down I-15 in Clark County, Nevada. Officer Jimmy Lescinsky got the Florida couple towing the RV to pull off the interstate. He helped unhitch the truck from the trailer and attacked the fire with his own fire extinguisher. When that didn’t work, he went back to pull the propane tanks off the RV. He then noticed a nearby water truck. The operator threw Lescinsky a hose, and he kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived. The RV, unfortunately, was a total loss.

Walmart founder Sam Walton may be gone, but he’s still impacting outdoor recreation. A new program being launched at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville will train regional entrepreneurs who are focused on starting outdoor recreation-related hospitality businesses (like more RV parks?). The program is being funded by a $4.1-million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation. The new program is just getting started, so don’t give up your choice spot in the corner of the Walmart parking lot just yet.

Outdoorsy may be raising a LOT of cash. If you thought peer-to-peer RV rentals were a passing fad, think again. Outdoorsy, one of the premier names in the space, is apparently thinking about going public with an IPO stock offering next year. The initial offering may value the company at more than $1 billion. In the past 12 months, Outdoorsy has handled more than $1.4 billion in transactions between RV owners and renters.

Run your RV A/C with only normal household power. It's now possible!

Campfire ban lifted. Superior National Forest officials lifted a ban on campfires at several Minnesota campgrounds last week. Campfires are now allowed at the following campgrounds: Devils Track, East Bearskin, Flour Lake, Kimball Lake, Two Island Lake, Birch Lake, Fall Lake, Fenske Lake, South Kawishiwi River, Echo Lake, Lake Jeanette, Cadotte Lake, Pfeiffer Lake, Whiteface Reservoir, Crescent Lake, Divide Lake, Ninemile Lake, Sawbill Lake and Temperance River. Gas-powered lanterns and stoves are also allowed. Campfires remain banned at all remote campsites in the forest, including all of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Point Reyes National Seashore doubling rates. If you love camping at the Point Reyes National Seashore in Northern California, bring more cash. Officials are planning to double camping fees. It’s the first increase in more than a decade. Most fees would jump from $20 to $40 a night. Group sites would increase from $40 to $80, and large group rates would increase from $50 to $100.

More stores coming from Camping World. Fans of Camping World will have a few more stores along their routes in the next few years. The huge RV dealer and supplies outlet announced plans to open 20 or more new locations within the next 3 years. New sites already in progress include San Martin, CA; Georgetown, DE; Daytona Beach, FL.; Kansas City, KS; Birch Run, Chesterfield, and Lansing, MI; Branson and Cape Girardeau, MO; Madison (Cleveland market) and Sunbury (Columbus market), OH; Billings, MT; Lincoln, NE; Mesquite, TX; St. Albans, VT.; Green Bay and Oshkosh, WI; Hurricane, WV; and Cheyenne, WY.

No more “private” beaches at two San Diego parks. The California Coastal Commission has issued more than $1 million in penalties on the company that operates Campland on the Bay and Mission Bay RV Resort in San Diego. The fines were levied on the parks for blocking public access to the water and for falsely advertising nearby public beaches as private areas controlled by the RV parks. The parks were already under scrutiny for a plan to remove 150 mobile homes to make way for more RV sites. The commission had already rejected that plan after input from angry environmentalists. City officials have indicated they support making much of the area marshland, just as it was before dredging in the late 1940s.

What do RVtravel.com readers think?

The results of this poll surprised our editors. More than 2,600 of our readers responded. We asked them “What’s more important to you at an RV park: lots of space between sites or good Wi-Fi?” What do you think they preferred? We know Wi-Fi is important to RVers, but is a roomier campsite even more important? Find out.

Pickup trucks

2022 Chevrolet Silverado off-road pickup has lots of upgrades

This past Friday, Chevrolet sent information out about the 2022 Silverado pickup truck including some significant updates. Among those changes are some pretty important details for those of us who tow trailers. Check it out.

Is this your RV?

10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in August

Here at RVtravel.com we recommend a lot of products to you. If we know something works for our RV or someone else’s RV, we tell you about it. Just about every Amazon ad you see on our website has been tested by one of our staff members or someone we know. If we think something doesn’t work, is poorly made, or is just boring, we won’t recommend it. We like cool stuff, exciting stuff, neat stuff! Here are the top 10 best-selling products on RVtravel.com from Amazon for August.

Reader poll

How well has life treated you so far in 2021?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

We’ve also heard …

Iowa Winnebago dealer expanding. Lichtsinn RV, located just a mile from the Winnebago plant in Forest City, Iowa, is planning a major expansion. The dealership will be expanded to more than double its current size of 26,000 square feet. The number of service bays at the dealership will also be expanded by 50%.

This RV is made to abuse. If you like “challenging” the structural integrity of your RV and you live in the Northeast, California-based RKS Off-Road has added a new dealership in Orange, Virginia, for RVers looking for off-road adventures. The new dealership is called Road Trip Camping in Orange. The RKS Off-Road RVs are small towables that are made to take a beating.

Love’s Truck Stop adding new RV park. The Planning Commission in Normal, Illinois, has given the green light to a new Love’s truck stop & RV park along Interstate 55 in Normal. The complex would be built on 30.5 acres of current farmland. The proposal now goes to the City Council for final approval.

America’s Largest RV Show (most years, that is!) kicks off this Wednesday in Hershey, PA. Because of COVID concerns, tickets are only available in advance. RVtravel.com columnist Mike Sokol will present his always-popular RVelectricity™ seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m on Sunday. Arrive early as seats will fill fast.

Brush up on your Norwegian. If you’re tired of waiting in line to enter a U.S. national park, you might want to give Norway a try. That country is adding 10 new national parks and expanding eight other existing locations. Norway currently has 47 total national parks.

Hiker’s body recovered from Glacier NP. The body of a 34-year-old hiker from Virginia was recovered last week from an area near the Continental Divide in Glacier National Park.

Yogi RV park back on the drawing board. A controversial plan to add a 317-site Jellystone RV Park in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, is heading back to a new local board for approval. The developer, Northgate Resort Ventures, is taking its plan to the local Zoning Board of Appeals. Read all about it here.

Camping and COVID-19 shots at PA parks. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five state parks and campgrounds in an effort to “bring vaccinations to the people where they are.” The ​clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beltzville State Park (Sept. 11); Shikellamy State Park (Sept. 18); Codorus State Park (Sept. 19); Keystone State Park (Sept. 25); and Nockamixon State Park (Sept. 25).

Park the RV and ride your bike to Zion. A $10.8 million grant is going to literally pave the way for hikers, bikers, runners and walkers to get into Zion National Park without the long vehicle entry waits. The 18-mile paved trail will run from St. George, Utah, to the national park. It’s expected to take at least five years to complete. Read more about it here.

Here’s why you take a leash. If you need another reason to keep Fido on a leash when visiting our national parks, take a look at this “husky versus bison” standoff caught on a cellphone this summer in Grand Teton National Park. Both animals survived, but it was close.

Campers caused California fire. The River Fire, which ignited in early August and burned dozens of homes in Placer and Nevada counties in California, was the result of careless campers at the Bear River Campground, according to Cal Fire officials.

New book for camping areas managed by the NPS

New book for camping areas managed by the NPS

This recently published book from The Ultimate Public Campground Project describes 2,241 camping areas across the United States that are managed by the National Park Service.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Tiffin RV recall: Some seat belts installed incorrectly

• Highland Ridge recalls RVs: Propane regulator could fail

• Triple E recalls some RVs: Door assist handle could melt

• 2018 to 2021 Toyota Tundra trucks recalled for headlight fire risk

• Jayco recalls nearly 30,000 model year 2017 to 2022 RVs

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of September 6, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.18 [Calif.: $4.23]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 97 cents.

Diesel: $3.37 [Calif.: $4.32]

Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 94 cents.

Brain Teaser

First think of the person who lives in disguise,

Who deals in secrets and tells naught but lies.

Next, tell me what’s always the last thing to mend,

The middle of middle and end of the end?

And finally give me the sound often heard

During the search for a hard-to-find word.

Now string them together, and answer me this,

Which creature would you be unwilling to kiss?

Upcoming RV shows

• Great American RV & Camping Show (No website as of September 9)

September 9 – 11 , Colorado Springs, CO

• Hershey – America’s Largest RV Show (still on as of September 9)

September 15-19, Hershey, PA

• Portland Fall RV & Van Show (CANCELED) September 16-19 , Portland, OR

• NCRVDA Charlotte Fall RV Show & Sale (RESCHEDULED for January 2022)

September 17-19 , Charlotte, NC

• Georgia RV & Camper Show (POSTPONED to February 2022)

September 17-19 , Atlanta, GA

• Maryland RV Show Super Sale (still on as of September 9)

September 16-19, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

• Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show (POSTPONED to February 2022)

September 24-26 , Indianapolis, IN

• Washington State Evergreen Fall RV Show (still on as of September 9)

September 24-26, Monroe, WA

• Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show (CANCELED)

September 29 – October 3 , Novi, MI

Recipe of the Day

Pizza Casserole

by Cathie Valentine from Graniteville, SC

A quick, easy, and delicious casserole recipe all busy cooks should have in their recipe box. Basically, whatever you love on your pizza you can include in this casserole. So, it can be easy or elaborate — whatever you have time for. In the Test Kitchen, we used all the suggested veggies and loved it. The mixture of ground beef and pork really adds a different flavor. Pepperoni mixed in gives the casserole a little zip. Mozzarella cheese bakes to bubbly perfection. We opted to add mini pepperoni on top to make the casserole pretty, but that step is not needed. Super yummy!

Whip this up for your next dinner party – yum! Get the recipe here.

