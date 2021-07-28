RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Issue 1653

Today’s thought

“There isn’t time, so brief is life, for bickerings, apologies, heartburnings, callings to account. There is only time for loving, and but an instant, so to speak, for that.” ―Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Waterpark Day!

On this day in history: 1896 – The city of Miami, Florida, is incorporated.

Tip of the Day

Why does RV’s engine battery keep dying in campground?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received about an engine battery from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Why does my under-the-hood engine battery keep going dead when I am hooked up to an electric post at campgrounds? I have a Class C Jayco 32-foot motorhome with a V-10 450 gas engine. Funny thing also, I find this out when my propane detector starts screaming. It is wired to the engine battery, too. Oh, and there is a metal bar on the battery that I can lift up to disconnect the power to the one post or leave down and connected. Not sure what that is for; heard lots of opinions. —GiGi

Read Chris’ answer.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Keystone Cougar “Half-Ton” 32BHS Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “The Cougar 32BHS is a unique trailer in that the main bath is downstairs. I could see this as being a great choice for a traveling family or someone who wanted to set up a ‘home’ office.” Learn more and peek inside.

NEW! “Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Rhonda Boul and Ray Leissner. Click here.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, July 28, 2021.

The importance of a good RV water filter

Clean water. Every RVer wants it and needs it. No sane RVer would consider embarking on a trip of any length without clean water onboard – or a way to generate it. In fact, clean water may arguably be the most important item for your RV, next to your keys and a full tank of gas. … Therefore, depending on what you’re using the water for, the question is: How clean is clean enough? Read more in this very informative article.

Reader poll

Do you have an automatic ice maker in your RV?

Go get an icy cold beverage then tell us here.

Thinking of installing solar panels on your RV? In parts one and two of this article, learn about the best solar panels for your RV and how many you’ll need.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Video Quick Tip

Choosing the best RV house battery for your rig

Dave Solberg explains the basics of choosing a house battery for your RV.

100 Drives, 5,000 Ideas. Adventure awaits…

If you like to explore off the beaten path, this book is for you. Inside are 100 epic journeys through all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces offering thousands of sites and roadside attractions along the way. There’s something here to satisfy every passenger. Filled with expert tips, tons of activities, and plenty to see and do as you drive, you’ll want to order a copy for yourself here.

Website of the day

Top U.S. Water Parks

Since today is National Waterpark Day we thought it only fair that we share with you Travel Channel’s list of the top water parks in the U.S. Let out your inner kid and go have fun on these hot summer days!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 17

This week on the RVtravel.com podcast, Peter and John, the RV Geeks, share some of the most popular topics on their YouTube channel and how to solve common RV problems. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Cilantro Pesto Chicken Pizza

by Kristi Bell from North Little Rock, AR

Want to up the game for Friday pizza night? Then you need to try this pesto pizza. Our whole crew loved it. The pesto is fresh tasting packed with cilantro and garlic. A nice change from traditional pizza sauce. Taco seasoning added to the chicken helps add a bold flavor. The tomatoes and sliced red onion add even more fresh flavor. Shredded Colby jack is a delicious cheese option. A nice summertime pizza.

We like the sound of this! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

According to the online coupon platform DealDrop, during the past 12 months, Amazon has averaged 133 million U.S. Google searches per month. Walmart comes in a very distant second place with an average of 6.85 million monthly U.S. Google searches. Rounding out the top five: Home Depot (4.69 million), Target (3.31 million), and Best Buy (2.76 million).

*If you were to eat Top Ramen for every meal of the day, how much money would you spend on food per year? The answer may surprise you. Find it in yesterday’s trivia section.

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

This is one of the neatest gadgets we’ve seen in a while! This waterproof monocular telescope connects right to your phone, so you can take photos of that bird waaaaaaay over there. You can now photograph anything up to 10x closer than before. Great for birdwatching, concerts or any sporting event. We already bought one! Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Looks like Miss Summer wants to read the paper too.” —Denise George

Leave here with a laugh

