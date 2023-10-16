2024 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 260FKDS – closets!

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 260FKDS travel trailer. This is an aluminum-skinned, wood-framed travel trailer with a front kitchen and a design that is not horribly unusual, but is a good one.

What this trailer does offer is a tremendous value, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t plan to do a lot of camping.

Quality versus price

I have written a lot of articles about RVs and, in many cases, I am very biased about build quality and material usage. I love vacuum-laminated sidewalls, torsion axle suspensions, frameless windows and other components that are simply more expensive to build. But I also use the heck out of my travel trailer.

Since December, our part-time use has placed over 12,000 miles and months and months of adventures on our trailer. According to some RV manufacturers, we’ve used our trailer more than most people do in five years.

In fact, when I was selling RVs, many people were only able to use their rigs maybe 2-5 weekends a year. Heck, I use mine more in a month than they would in a year.

The point is, the premium features may not really be more important than the actual price of the RV because it’s something that doesn’t get out much.

There are other brands that make this floor plan and they carry a significantly higher MSRP. But that may put them out of reach, or simply not be worth the money to some buyers.

This trailer is built more traditionally in that it uses a wooden structure and aluminum skin. These are often referred to as “stick and tin” trailers, and it’s the least-expensive common way to make RVs. I have a whole article I’ve written about the differences in RV construction and whether it even matters to you.

What’s inside the Coachmen Catalina Legacy

You actually get a lot in this RV that may even be more than you might expect for the price. This is a front kitchen model, and that means that the front windshield actually makes sense for a change! Basking in the light of that pane, there is a nice counter with a sink in the middle. The three-burner stove with a (bleh) 17” worthless oven is over on the right and, above that, a microwave.

There is a surprising amount of cabinetry over the sink, along with no fewer than three large pantry/closet cabinets. There is as much interior storage in this as in many much larger trailers. This floor plan is one that I really like, partially for this reason.

It’s also nice that Coachmen offers a variety of options here including either a booth dinette or a table and chairs. You can also choose between theater seats or a hide-a-bed couch.

More options with the air conditioning

Another place where there’s an options list is in the air conditioning department. This comes standard with a 13,500 BTU A/C unit with a 15,000 BTU unit optional. You can also have the trailer wired for 50-amp service, which means a second A/C unit is available. Choice is cool.

What Coachmen doesn’t include is a TV opposite that sitting area—and that’s A-OK by me. I know of so many RVers who don’t put in a TV at all, or swap out the one that came with their rig for something that better suits their desires. No TV is no problem.

This trailer features two slides such that almost the entire road side of this rig is a slide room. There’s a larger slide here in the front. The bed resides back in the bedroom.

That bed, incidentally, is an RV queen. While you might figure out a way to put in a larger mattress, that change is going to mean you’ve got one that splits somehow, as there is only enough space for a shortie queen with the slide in. Oh, well.

On the plus side, if you thought there was a lot of cabinetry in the front of this RV, that theme continues into the bedroom. There are plenty of drawers and a larger hanging closet here.

Boondocking and travel access in the Coachmen Catalina Legacy

You can get to everything in this trailer with the slides in, but that’s one of those asterisk situations. There are two entry doors here. You’d have to use the bedroom door to get into the bathroom if that slide is closed, and you’d use the front door to get into the kitchen. But everything is accessible, so that’s a pass on this test.

Coachmen isn’t offering a big solar system but one is available with a 200-watt rooftop panel and 30-amp charge controller on the options list. That probably won’t keep up with the GE 12-volt fridge, but they still offer a propane-electric gas absorption fridge, as well. I can see some boondockers preferring that.

Conclusions

While build materials and such may not be a big deal to some buyers, I still think good tires and high-performance vent fans will be a positive feature no matter how frequently you go camping. Also, that 17” oven is terrible, whether it’s one day out of the year or 365. I wish it would just go away already.

Also, this does have ducts cut into the floor for the furnace, including one right by the kitchen sink. You know you’re going to spill things into that which will make that very, very special smell the first time the furnace kicks on.

But, quite honestly, for the price of this rig versus the features and storage, it can be a great choice for couples looking for a capable and relatively spacious RV.

Just remember to replace the tires before you get very far from the dealership, okay?

