RV Review: Forest River Surveyor Legend 240BHLE. What are your priorities?

I reported on a more pricey option in the travel trailer field just a few days ago and the comments reflected a hesitancy to buy a travel trailer in that price range. So, I found the trailer listed for less than that MSRP in several places. But, still, the Flagstaff and Rockwood line is not the cheapest.

As with everything, you get what you pay for. So for those who kvetch about the quality of trailers, don’t buy the cheapest option.

But often there’s a middle ground option that might be more palatable to some purchasers and, perhaps, Forest River’s Surveyor division could be a better budgetary fit. Today we’re looking at the 2022 Surveyor Legend 240BHLE.



Differences

So what don’t you get if you go with something like this instead of the Flagstaff, which is also a Forest River product? Here you have a leaf spring suspension instead of the torsion axles, and the tires are not Goodyear Endurance. There’s no tire pressure monitoring system here, either.

If I were out shopping this would be the end of the story for me. The suspension and tire quality are some of the most important aspects in the longevity of a trailer. But, clearly, they sell tons of these, so let’s keep going.

This also features an Azdel substrate on the sidewalls but not on the rear or slide box walls. So you may see this advertised as having Azdel, but just not everywhere. They don’t advertise that portion.

What you do get in the Surveyor Legend 240BHLE

But what you do get are things like a PVC roof, which is a good feature, plus slam latch baggage doors. However, they don’t mention if these are keyed alike, which means one key opens everything. I doubt it—because if you got it, you flaunt it in the RV space.

Further, Surveyor Legend 240BHLE does have some nifty features including storage under the dinette. The dinette seat structure is actually supported with gas struts, so the seat bottom frames actually lift up and stay up for easy access. This is a terrific feature.

There is also a nifty rear cargo door and the lower bunk flips up, again with a gas strut. So you could put a pretty decent sized kayak or a couple of bicycles in there. I like that because if you have youngsters traveling with you, you likely have adventure gear for them and probably for yourself, as well. Nice.

I also really the outdoor kitchen on the Surveyor Legend. There is a single metal drawer-type feature that then has wings that slide out on either side. So while it’s not taking a lot of space in the body of the trailer, you ultimately get a good amount of usable space there. This trailer also comes with the Suburban propane griddle—which I have and like quite a bit.

Back inside, all the counter tops and table tops are Surfex. That is a sealed-edge pressed membrane product that is not susceptible to water damage. The table top has a live (natural) edge design. Nice stuff.

Also the cover for the relatively large farmhouse kitchen sink is split into two pieces of different sizes. So if you need a larger surface for cutting veggies or whatever. you have that. If you only want a smaller surface, you have that. Nice touch.

Over the kitchen there are no cabinets, but there is a pantry in the slide room on the road side. That also has a four-place dinette with that nifty under-bench storage.

Boondocking in the Surveyor Legend 240BHLE

These models come with a 12-volt compressor fridge, but you can still get the propane-electric model. There is an optional Go Power! roof-mounted solar panel, but only 80 watts worth. This would be good as a battery tender but not much more.

The holding tanks are also on the smaller side, at 40 gallons of fresh water and 30 each of black and gray.

More considerations

The Surveyor Legend 240BHLE is good in terms of travel access where you can cinch by the dinette and get to the fridge and bathroom even with the slide closed. But you cannot put down the Murphy bed with the slide closed.

That Murphy bed is one that bends about two-thirds of the way up. That means a very thin mattress and light-duty platform, as well. However, it rests on the couch and that couch has two drawers underneath, which is a plus.

Further, there are cubbies behind the closets on either side of the bed—which is also a neat trick.

However, I can’t understand the travel trailers that have a windshield and a Murphy bed. When you want light, it’s blocked by the bed. When you don’t, it’s right there in your face. Who makes these decisions?

Maybe the same people who put a 17” oven in a travel trailer designed for large families.

But at least they sort of redeemed themselves with a nifty holder behind the oven for utensils, as well as a holder for knives.

As for climate change, the Surveyor Legend does well in that department, with no floor-mounted furnace ducts. The furnace also heats the enclosed underbelly, which is neat. When you’re not running the heater, know that you do get a 15,000 BTU air conditioner, larger than in many smaller trailers.

In summary

If I were shopping for something like this, the suspension, tires, and design of the Murphy bed would be enough to make me move on. But this is a popular model for Surveyor. I do like the interior design, and there are some really good features including the higher interior ceiling height.

I wouldn’t get too hung up on the MSRP for these RVs here as I suspect we’re going to start seeing deals come back to an RV retailer near you. In the meantime, do you share my ideas about make-or-break features?

