RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 1, 2022

“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” ―G.K. Chesterton

Tip of the Day

Awning tear? Don’t despair—fix it yourself!

By Gail Marsh

After almost a week of overcast skies, the sun finally appeared. I was excited to finally unfurl our RV awning! Out, out, out it went. And then … you guessed it! An awning tear. Sunlight glinted through the small rip, confirming my distress. A tear. Now what?

I knew that the small tear had the potential to become a bigger rip and also a bigger problem. So, I got right to work. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Forest River Surveyor 240BHLE. Tony writes, “Often there’s a middle ground option that might be more palatable to some purchasers and, perhaps, Forest River’s Surveyor division could be a better budgetary fit.” Check it out.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

At what temp should I be worried about RV’s exposed water lines freezing?

Dear Dave,

What are typical low temperatures a rig like ours can handle without freezing damage to lines? In addition, would it be reasonable to insulate the water lines under our rig to make our RV more of a four-season RV? Many thanks for your advice. We love your forums. —Greg

Read Dave’s reply.

Airstream film takes you back in time

You’ll love this—a promotional film from Airstream from 40 years ago. If you own an Airstream trailer, you will thoroughly enjoy this. But even if you’re not an Airstream owner, this 20-minute film will transport you back to a simpler time. How many times will you ever see a film with an elephant walking by an American recreational vehicle? You’ll see it here.

Quick Tip

Recycle old awning arms

Here’s a recycle use for old awning arms: They make great sewer hose supports. Just scope ’em out the length you need and put them “channel side” up. Don’t have one? Check with an RV dealer—they may have a couple of “junkers” you can have.

Website of the day

Historic U.S. attractions everyone should visit

It’s true, you really should visit these places. Learning about the history and being fully immersed in it is a pretty special experience. How many have you been to?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 46 percent have done damage to their RV while backing up.

• 33 percent have a dash cam on their RV or tow vehicle.

• 42 percent have never stayed at an RV park for a month or longer in one stretch.

If you need somewhere to stay in Cottonwood, Idaho, look no further than the pawsitively amazing Dog Bark Park Inn, the world’s largest beagle (and also the world’s cutest B&B). Couple Dennis and Francis began making wooden dog carvings years ago, setting aside the money they made from those to make the Dog Bark Park Inn in 1997, a dog-themed one-room B&B inside a 27-foot tall Beagle. Reservations can be made online, and even if you can’t stay you’ll want to visit their gift shop and studio. Read more. Oh, yes, Fido is welcome to stay too.

Recipe of the Day

White Chicken Chili With Salsa Verde

by Reta Smith from Liberty, MO

This is an amazing white chicken chili recipe. It’s no wonder it was a big winner for Rita! The white chili is on the lighter side. While it may not have any cream, it’s full of flavor. Cumin really gives it the Southwest flavor you expect from chili. The salsa verde brings the chili to the next level of goodness. Fresh and full of flavor, the salsa is award-worthy in and of itself, and when paired with the white bean chili it’s simply unbelievable.

We loooove the idea of adding salsa verde! Get the recipe here (we sure are!).

Trivia

There is a convenience store in the United States for every 2,245 people. Texas has the most with 15,742 stores, according to the 2022 NACS/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count. California is second with 12,053 stores.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Huey is a Labradoodle I rescued in September. He’s 22 months old, 85 pounds and never stops. He loves riding in the RV and camping.” —Daryl Bortel

Leave here with a laugh

A California winery managed to create a new type of wine by crossing Pinot Blanc with Pinot Grigio. As a side effect, it reduces the number of times people need to get up to pee during the night. It is being marketed in retirement homes around the world as Pinot More!

