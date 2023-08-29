The roof and body tool in every RV tech’s toolbox

Today I’m showing you a tool in every RV technician’s toolbox—a plastic scraper!

It’s used for so many RV repairs including everything from decal removal, RV roof sealant removal, RV body silicone removal, to pop an RV molding, to install and remove RV insert moldings, and much more.

In this video, I’ll share my tips and tricks on how I use a plastic scraper and grind them down to make repair and maintenance easier with this handy tool.

