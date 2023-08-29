Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The roof and body tool in every RV tech’s toolbox

By Dustin Simpson
A photo of Dustin and a plastic scraper

Today I’m showing you a tool in every RV technician’s toolbox—a plastic scraper!

It’s used for so many RV repairs including everything from decal removal, RV roof sealant removal, RV body silicone removal, to pop an RV molding, to install and remove RV insert moldings, and much more.

In this video, I’ll share my tips and tricks on how I use a plastic scraper and grind them down to make repair and maintenance easier with this handy tool.

DIY plastic scraper product links:

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
