Saturday, June 3, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBuying & Selling an RV
Buying & Selling an RV

Why do an RV warranty inspection?

By Dustin Simpson
0

Your RV is broken and your warranty is about to run out! Now what? Who will do your RV warranty work for you?

You do have rights as a consumer. Maybe it’s not too late to have your RV warranty inspection performed! Most manufacturers require dealerships that carry their brand to complete warranty work.

Example of what we offer!

We try to do our best to help the consumer, so we started offering an RV warranty inspection, which can help you determine if you have any issues.

Manufacture Claims:

We have all been told the manufacturer does an initial quality inspection process before the unit is shipped to the dealership. Some even state they send the units to a dedicated PDI center to go through a rigid point-by-point inspection process and do all the final finishes.

Dealerships Claims:

Dealerships all state they performed their Pre-Delivery Inspection or PDI. However, most dealerships are only checking basic common items, checking for anything damaged or missing so they can make the sale and get it off their lot.

Post-Delivery Inspection or PDI. So now you have signed the dotted line only to find out before or after there is an issue with your new RV. The dealership quickly rushed to confirm that all basic systems are functional before you took possession of it.

Something to think about!

What did the dealership skip, what did they miss, and or was it an inexperienced tech that did the Pre-PDI or the Post-PDI to begin with? What did the dealer not catch or not tell the manufacturer? It all comes down to communication and if each party was in a rush. Was it pre-Covid or post-Covid? Don’t you want to know what’s really going on with your unit before the warranty runs out?

Now, how does this work after the unit has been inspected? Well, there are a few different options for getting RV warranty repair work done.

  • You authorize your local shop on your behalf to perform and complete the repairs at your expense.
  • You contact the manufacturer prior to having your RV repair shop do the repairs, so that you can seek reimbursement and order any parts from the manufacturer.
  • Ask your repair shop to provide you with a written estimate, along with any picture and tech notes so that you can seek authorization.
  • You will be required to submit the issues to your warranty company.

Most manufacturers’ warranties will cover 1-year bumper-to-bumper. In conclusion, be sure to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of your RV warranty.

You will be required to submit the issues to your warranty company.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVT1107

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
How far away do you store your RV when not using it?
Next article
Does your slang change as you RV around the U.S.?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE