Why do an RV warranty inspection?

Your RV is broken and your warranty is about to run out! Now what? Who will do your RV warranty work for you?

You do have rights as a consumer. Maybe it’s not too late to have your RV warranty inspection performed! Most manufacturers require dealerships that carry their brand to complete warranty work.

We try to do our best to help the consumer, so we started offering an RV warranty inspection, which can help you determine if you have any issues.

Manufacture Claims:

We have all been told the manufacturer does an initial quality inspection process before the unit is shipped to the dealership. Some even state they send the units to a dedicated PDI center to go through a rigid point-by-point inspection process and do all the final finishes.

Dealerships Claims:

Dealerships all state they performed their Pre-Delivery Inspection or PDI. However, most dealerships are only checking basic common items, checking for anything damaged or missing so they can make the sale and get it off their lot.

Post-Delivery Inspection or PDI. So now you have signed the dotted line only to find out before or after there is an issue with your new RV. The dealership quickly rushed to confirm that all basic systems are functional before you took possession of it.

Something to think about!

What did the dealership skip, what did they miss, and or was it an inexperienced tech that did the Pre-PDI or the Post-PDI to begin with? What did the dealer not catch or not tell the manufacturer? It all comes down to communication and if each party was in a rush. Was it pre-Covid or post-Covid? Don’t you want to know what’s really going on with your unit before the warranty runs out?

Now, how does this work after the unit has been inspected? Well, there are a few different options for getting RV warranty repair work done.

You authorize your local shop on your behalf to perform and complete the repairs at your expense.

You contact the manufacturer prior to having your RV repair shop do the repairs, so that you can seek reimbursement and order any parts from the manufacturer.

Ask your repair shop to provide you with a written estimate, along with any picture and tech notes so that you can seek authorization.

You will be required to submit the issues to your warranty company.

Most manufacturers’ warranties will cover 1-year bumper-to-bumper. In conclusion, be sure to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of your RV warranty.

