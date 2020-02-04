RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1268

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Today’s thought

“Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.” ―Roy T. Bennett



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Homemade Soup Day!

Tip of the Day

Traveling? Get the inside scoop on local attractions

by Bob Difley

RVing into a new and unfamiliar area, how can you figure out the “best” of the local attractions, eats, etc? Here’s a tip: After you’ve settled into your campsite, take a walk through the park and look for local license plates.

Look especially for plate holders from local RV dealers, which may indicate that the owner is from that part of the state. When you find one strike up a conversation and ask questions about the area.

Most people (including RVers) like to talk about their local area, and you will likely come away with restaurant recommendations, scenic attractions, unusual or quirky venues, and maybe even some good boondocking locations. Locals can produce information and often steer you to places you’ll never hear about at the visitor center.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Bad location for television in RV

Dear RV Shrink:

We bought a used motorhome recently. We love the layout better than any new models we’ve looked at. The only problem is the location of the TV. I think the engineers put it in the only place they had left. I am surprised they didn’t stick it in the freezer. It is driving my husband nuts. He isn’t an engineer, but he thinks he could play one on TV. Now he wants to play engineer with our TV. He has so many ideas where to put it, I can’t even keep track anymore. Should I just give up and let him do his thing? I’m afraid he will put it somewhere that is worse than where it is now. —Misplaced in Middlebury

Read the RV Shrink’s response.

Yesterday’s featured article: Starting battery croaks in campground

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Avoid bird droppings on your RV roof ladder, etc.



If birds are perching on your RV roof ladder and ruining your parade (or spare tire, bumper, chairs, etc.) discourage the little feathered poopers. Clamp a flag pole to the ladder rack and raise your banner. The flapping ensign will send them elsewhere.

Mmmmm…risotto. Reader Einar shares his favorite recipe for crockpot sausage risotto. Get it here.

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. That includes products such as Vaseline, WD40 or any other type of spray lubricating oil. Doing so will eventually break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is anything silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. You can get some of your own here.

Random RV Thought

Pay attention to the wind when making a campfire. If it’s blowing toward your RV you could end up breathing its smoke later when you go to bed. And be considerate of your neighbors if they are close by: It’s not nice to “smoke ’em”!

Website of the day

The best walks in America

Here are 50 of the best walks in America. If you’re a hiker or a walker, you won’t want to miss these beautiful trails.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent participate in one RV club rally each year

• 57 percent never unplug their RV from electricity during a lightning storm

• 31 percent always carry a checkbook with them

Recent poll: Are you worried about catching the Coronavirus? Tell us here.

Universal lid fits all your pots and pans!

This incredibly handy universal pot and pan lid will fit [almost] every pot and pan in your RV kitchen! Works with fry pans, pots, saucepans, skillets, stockpots, woks, cast iron pans and more! Eliminate kitchen cabinet clutter with this multipurpose, compact lid. Don’t you wish you had known about this sooner? Learn more or order.

Trivia

A “gowpen” is what you call it when you cup your hands together to create a cup-like hollow space to scoop water.

What is the smallest vertebrate on the planet? We told you yesterday, and boy it’s tiny!

Leave here with a laugh

Mildred, a full-time RVer, was lonely after losing her husband a couple of years and many miles ago, so she posted an ad on a popular website. The ad said: “Husband wanted.” She was surprised the next morning to find she had more than a hundred replies in her inbox. Unfortunately, they all said the same thing: “You can have mine.”

