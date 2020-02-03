RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1267

Monday, February 3, 2020

Tip of the Day

Boondocking and running low on liquid? Bring water to your rig



by Russ and Tiña De Maris

RV boondocking brings great rewards: wonderful scenery, quiet solitude, the constant search for water. Whoa! That is one of the boondocking drawbacks – where do you get your water? In one of the great winter boondocking meccas, Quartzsite, AZ, RVers have been working that problem out for decades.

Like most boondockers, once we get our rig “settled in,” we’re not real inclined to want to move it again until it’s time to leave. Packing up the rig once or twice a week to go for water just doesn’t cut it. So we worked out our method. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Battery bank accounts – deposits and withdrawals. Mike explains charging and discharging batteries in RVs by using a bank account analogy. (Yep, Mike makes it make sense.)

Starting battery croaks in campground

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. It contained several questions including why the under-the-hood engine battery kept going dead when the RV was hooked up to an electric post at campgrounds, and what the metal bar on the battery is for. Read Chris’ response.

Quick Tip

Clean water stains off your RV ceiling

Water stains on your RV ceiling? Take a clean sponge, soak it with hydrogen peroxide, straight out of the bottle. Carefully rub the stain with sponge and follow up with clean paper towel. Best to test an inconspicuous spot first, and be sure to protect the floor below the ceiling from drips.

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

Random RV Thought

How many pots and pans do you carry in your RV? Which ones have you used in recent times? Those you have not used you likely don’t need: leave them at home from now on – they’re just extra weight.

Website of the day

Creative ways to use your travel photos

Here are 27 brilliant ways to use your travel photos so they don’t get lost on your camera or phone forever. RVers take thousands of photos each day – it’s time to do something with them!

