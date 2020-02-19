RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1279

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Today’s thought

“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” ―Oprah Winfrey



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Mint Day!

Tip of the Day

RV shopping? Some trends to be aware of

By Steve Savage

If you’ve attended an RV show recently you already know that sales are strong. We did the walk recently at a Florida show and tried to take note of the trends we think will be on the radar screen for the next several years. This list is not all-inclusive. I am sure there are things we may have missed, and there are several on our list that have been gathering steam for a while, but we think the ones that follow have gained enough momentum to believe they are more than a passing fad.

As you know, appearance is everything when it comes to RV sales, so the first thing on our list is color. To put it mildly, the days when you could have any color you wanted as long as it was white are history. Be it entry-level travel trailer or tag axle diesel pusher, colored exteriors are the hot ticket and – strange as it seems – black, particularly in Class A motorhomes, is one of the hot exterior items (pun intended). Continue reading.

Volunteer: Save on campground fees, do good, have fun

Camp hosting is not the only form of volunteer position open to RVers. RVers who bring their houses with them are top-tier candidates for volunteer positions where local housing may not be available and where there is room to park RVs for the volunteers. These locations include parks or other entities such as a wildlife refuge, national forests or wilderness areas. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Full-time RVing: Sell the house to hit the road?

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Do you use cruise control when it’s raining or in other bad weather? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

STAY OUT OF TROUBLE

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

You’ve gotta see this paint job! This one definitely gets the coolest RV-paint-job award. Click here.

Quick Tip

Read your manuals

Got a new RV? Take the time to sit down with all those manuals and read them through. Use a highlighter as you go to “accent” those tiny maintenance suggestions and requirements. Then go back and build your own logically ordered notebook – and give reference points back to the original manual.

Random RV Thought

Hiking doesn’t need to be solely a daytime activity. On a moonlit summer night, grab a flashlight and head out on a trail. One that circles a small lake is perfect because you will see the moon’s reflection in the water. But don’t use the flashlight unless absolutely necessary: your eyes will adjust to the dim light. If you are in bear country, stick to trails near a campground and talk with your companions to avoid surprising Mama and Baby Bear. Mama doesn’t like being surprised and if she is, she might want to pick a fight.

The easiest way to seal annoying seam leaks

Fabric seams that leak are annoying (and sometimes costly), yet so simple to fix. This little bottle of Seam Sealer from Iosso Products simply sponges on to create an invisible barrier, sealing out water without altering the color or feel of the material. It’s pretty neat, and good to keep handy for your RV (or boat, or camping gear). Read more about it here.

Website of the day

The best RV camping and stargazing locations

As RVers, we tend to crave the quiet and dark places to sleep – away from the hustle and bustle and in-tune with nature. Here’s a list of some of the best places to camp and stargaze across the U.S.

#892-1

Trailer hitches galore. Click here.

Our favorite tire pressure gauge. Used by the RV Travel staff. Click.

Trivia

A type of aquatic snail called a Limpet has the hardest natural material in the world. The teeth can withstand more pressure than it takes to create diamonds from carbon.

How many towns in the U.S. are named after Santa Claus? We told you yesterday, and the number is probably higher than you think!

Leave here with a laugh

Ever wonder …

• Why you never see the headline “Psychic Wins Lottery”?

• Why doctors and lawyers call what they do “practice”?

• Why the man who invests all your money is called a broker?

• Why there isn’t mouse-flavored cat food?

—Thanks to George Bliss for these!

