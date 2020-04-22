RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Issue 1324, Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Shopping online at Walmart? Click here (just like with Amazon we get a tiny commission, which add up and help us fund our business). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“It is sometimes an appropriate response to reality to go insane.” ― Philip K. Dick



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Earth Day!

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A free bicycle in Florida

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“On May 9, 2006, upon retirement, we left Kansas City, MO, as full-timers on our way to Alaska. We’ve spent the ensuing years exploring as much of North America as possible. Struggling sometimes to move on from some wonderful locations we stumbled upon, which called us to settle down again…” Continue reading Richard’s story.

Tip of the Day

Is it really safe to boondock?

Here’s an oldie but goodie from Bob Difley. Previous readers’ comments are left below the post for their useful information.

I’ve noticed that people who live in metropolitan areas have more uncertainty about their personal safety when boondocking than those who live in rural areas. I’m guessing that city dwellers feel more unsafe because boondocking away from any signs of civilization is a new and unknown experience.

It is especially so when the sun goes down and the stillness is broken only by the night sounds of skittering nocturnal animals, hooting and screeching of owls, and the howling of coyotes — and no street lights — rather than vehicle traffic, the hum of conversations, boomboxes, and TV sets, and all the other sounds that characterize an urban environment. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

All your trailer brakes should lock up at the same point

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding a brake issue on a new Coleman camper. The reader complained that one tire seemed to lock up first, while adjusting the brake controller. He wondered if there was a way to adjust the brakes to get them to brake together. Read Chris’ advice on when and how to adjust the trailer brakes.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV driving: Understanding grade signs

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Are you shopping more online now than a few months ago? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Keep your immune system healthy! Here’s everything you need.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed GVW. Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. Check each state’s/province’s licensing page for the latest requirements. Thanks to George Bliss!

Coleman lanterns inspired by founder’s poor eyesight

A classic piece of equipment for generations of campers, hunters, anglers, farmers, soldiers and others who needed a convenient and reliable source of portable outdoor lighting, the Coleman lantern has gone through many changes over the years. W.C. Coleman first encountered the lamp that would change the course of his life in a drugstore window in 1899. Plagued with poor vision, Coleman was stopped in his tracks by the brilliant white light. Read this fascinating history of Coleman lanterns and let us know if you remember camping as a kid with one. (Hand raised.)

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some here.

Random RV Thought

If you’re financially okay through this pandemic, consider giving some money to your local food bank. A lot of people are hurting now and could use your help. Your mood will improve hugely if you do this.

Website of the day

Video: Scenic National Park drives everyone should do at least once

Here’s a video from Travel + Leisure to inspire wanderlust! We wish we were on one of these beautiful drives right now…

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RVer Safety: Look up when you park.

• Headed to Canada? An easy way to convert kilometers to miles.

• RV Short Stop: Visit Raquel Welch’s bra.

#906-1

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Trivia

Before you go throwin’ your crumbs, know that it is illegal to feed pigeons on the streets of San Francisco.

*What is the one letter that does not appear in the name of any U.S. state? We told you in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, TX

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, VA

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

Larsson’s Crooked Creek RV Resort, Hill City, SD

Own a park you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com