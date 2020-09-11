RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 11, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1426

Today’s thought

“We are all connected; To each other, biologically. To the earth, chemically. To the rest of the universe, atomically.” — Neil deGrasse Tyson

On this day in history: 1789 – Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

Tip of the Day

“Keep-on-hand” items for RV repair work

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve been on the road at all, you’ve experienced it: Something on your rig broke. You can’t always get help with the fixing – you need to do it yourself. Being prepared with a few tools and some of the essential “emergency supplies” can go a long way to making it easier. What should you have on hand? Here are some suggestions.

A visit to Annie Oakley’s grave

Old West sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born just north of Greenville, Ohio, and lived her final days there. She’s buried alongside her husband, Frank Butler, in Brock cemetery, a short drive north of town just off U.S. route 127. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury visited there and recorded this video, revealing his special “connection” with Annie, who is considered the first American female superstar. Read more and watch the video.

Reader poll

Is a trip with your RV on Route 66 on your bucket list?

Quick Tip

Drive smart in gusty wind conditions

If a large tractor/trailer approaches and overtakes you while driving in some gusty wind conditions, try turning your wheel slightly toward the transport truck as they get even with you. This can help offset the effects of the wind force created by the truck, thus allowing you to maintain your straight-ahead driving position. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Website of the day

TripSavvy

Whether you’re planning a trip or just want to learn a little about the world, TripSavvy is a great, easy-to-navigate website about all the cool things to see and do when you travel. Enjoy!

Trivia

Here’s a cute fun fact for you: Penguins propose to their mates! Not only do penguins mate for life, but they also have a ritual to mark the occasion. Male Gentoo penguins hunt avidly for the smoothest, roundest pebble to present to their potential mates. If the female accepts his “proposal,” she adds the pebble to her nest and the two will breed. Male penguins have been known to fight over the most perfect pebbles!

*What’s the name for an “Average Joe” in Germany? Hint: It’s more fun to say than “Joe.” We told you yesterday.

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about repairing an awning tear here.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“This is Cooper and Charlie. They keep a look-out for us when we are on the road.” —Lana Stahl

Leave here with a laugh

Anyone else’s car getting three weeks to the gallon at the moment?

