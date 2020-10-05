RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 5, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

"Learn to accept. It doesn't mean putting up with it, it means simply not wasting energy on situations you can't change by paddling backwards against the peace of your day." —Dalai Lama

Tip of the Day

Where do you go when you gotta go?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When we take on the RV lifestyle, we also put on some new “hats” for the roles we assume. What kind of hat does a “sanitary engineer” wear? I dunno — the only part of my uniform in that role is a pair of good, thick rubber gloves.

Getting out the sewage becomes our “problem,” and that can really BE a problem if we’re not sure of where to “get rid of the goods.” When set up in an RV park, it’s not a problem — but on the road or when boondocking, it gets a bit more complicated. Here are some possible places to dump your tanks. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Dogbone adapter confusion cleared up – Part 2

In my last JAM Session I posted a simple question about how dogbone adapters are named. (Yes, that’s me with a dogbone in my mouth.) This survey was done because I often get a lot of confusing questions about these most basic of adapters in my various Facebook groups and RV forums that I watch. While there are lots of electrical questions to consider, the most basic one is what do we call an adapter that connects an RV with a 50-amp plug to a pedestal with a 30-amp outlet? Continue reading.

Tools for a safe and cheery campfire

Just about everyone loves a campfire. There’s even a word in Swahili that means “dreaming the fire,” it’s such a compelling experience. Greg Illes gives you lots of tips for the perfect, and safe, campfire. He also explains why the most important fireside tool is a shovel – but it may not be for what you think. Learn more.

When you “camp” at Walmart, do you ask the store for permission?

Quick Tip

Getting your trailer out of a tight spot

Got your trailer backed into a tight spot and can’t get it out? Block the trailer tires, unhitch your tow vehicle. Now bring the tow vehicle back in at a different angle of approach, hitch up, and try ‘er again.

Website of the day

Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a great website to bookmark. If you’re in a new place and need a doctor (for anything) simply type in what you need, your zip code and your insurance, and the website will match you up with a doctor nearby. Click on an appointment time, schedule your appointment and fill out paperwork, all right there! Couldn’t be easier.

Trivia

Think humans are kings and queens of planet Earth? Think again! We are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species that live together on Earth. Makes you feel small, doesn’t it? There are over 7.8 million species of animals alone!

Leave here with a laugh

