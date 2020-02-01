RVer stuck with bad toilet. Dealers won’t do warranty work

Dear editor,

I am very frustrated trying to get warranty service on my 2020 motorhome.

Currently I am touring the good old USA in the warm weather (that’s what some of us like to do with our rigs) and need to have an issue with my toilet fixed as the gate valve will not operate. What really irritates me is when talking to the service departments of several dealerships on our route they’ve told me if we didn’t buy our RV from them they won’t service it.

What the heck is going on? If they would work on it, they tell me, it would be two months from now. If I buy a Ford or a Chevy on the East Coast and have a problem on the West Coast I don’t have to prove where I purchased it from.

Is this an issue that others have? Have you covered this before? In the end the toilet manufacturer will send me the parts so I can repair it myself. —Joseph B.

Dear Joseph,

Sad to say you are not alone. This happens all the time. RV manufacturers and dealers love to sell RVs, but most don’t give a rip that a customer can’t get it fixed in a timely manner. See the Facebook group RV Horror Stories.

Auto dealers are required to honor the warranties of owners of vehicles who bought from another dealer of the same brand. But to my knowledge there is no such policy with RV dealers. If you buy from an RV dealer in Kansas City and have a problem in Fresno, California, the dealer in Fresno has every right to put your repair at the very end of the queue — behind his own customers. Yes, it can be months.

In one way, you can’t put all the blame on the dealers as they all have a hard time finding qualified technicians and so are always booked solid taking care of their own customers. But shame on the higher-ups in the RV industry who have not addressed this issue in a meaningful way.

