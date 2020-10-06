RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 6, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1443

Today’s thought

“Don’t say you don’t have enough time. You have exactly the same number of hours per day that were given to Helen Keller, Pasteur, Michelangelo, Mother Teresa, Leonardo da Vinci, Thomas Jefferson, and Albert Einstein.” ― H. Jackson Brown Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Noodle Day!

On this day in history: 1884 – The Naval War College of the United States is founded in Rhode Island.

Tip of the Day

Can your “other half” handle the rig? She should know how

By Bob Difley

Though becoming more balanced among couples, more men still drive their RVs than women. If you are the female half of a couple, imagine if you were out in the boonies and the driver were to become ill.

You would have to learn how to drive the rig quickly – and at a most difficult time while under extreme stress. Don’t wait for that moment to happen. Start learning to drive the rig now, and then share the everyday driving to stay in practice. Read more.

Got a Lemon RV? Help is available (sometimes)

Do you think your RV may be a lemon? If you bought a new RV and you’ve taken it back to the dealer or manufacturer for numerous repairs and it’s STILL not fixed, you may, in fact, have a lemon RV. Discussions among RVers about the quality of RV construction generally lead to the same conclusion: Manufacturers are sending many substandard units out their doors these days. Why? Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Tools for a safe and cheery campfire

Reader poll

How many miles will you travel with your RV through the end of 2020?

Did you miss the newest issue of our recalls newsletter? There are 32 RVs or other RV-related vehicles on the list, is yours here?

Quick Tip

Bed sheet too big for your RV mattress? Here’s a tip to make it fit

If you find your sheets are a bit bigger than your mattress, buy a set of suspenders you’d use to hold up your pants. Buy the type that has clasps on the ends, not the button attaching type. Undo the stitching where they would cross on your back so you end up with two separate pieces. Criss-cross them under your mattress – it helps to have two people do this – and attach to opposite sides of your bottom sheet. Double up the material where you attach the clasps and there’s less chance it will damage the material. Thanks to George Bliss (and his suspenders!)

Website of the day

Is the website down for everyone or just me?

Frustrated because a website won’t load? This site tells you if the website you’re trying to load won’t work for everyone, or just you/your computer. Helpful for those times you want to throw the computer out the window!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If they had to pick a location for a vacation home, the largest percentage of voters, 47 percent, would pick a mountain cabin

• 28 percent spend between 4-6 hours outside every day

• 4 percent use the pool at the RV park every day

Recent poll: For couples, do you or your partner snore?

Trivia

For 100 years maps have shown an island that doesn’t exist. Sandy Island, a landmass about the size of Manhattan in the Pacific Ocean, has been on maps for 100 years. Explorer James Cook discovered the island in 1774 and it began appearing on maps in 1908. It wasn’t until 2012 that Australian scientists wanted to visit and research the island, that they discovered it wasn’t there.

*How many species of living things are there on Earth? We told you yesterday, and the number will make you feel pretty darn small!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here are my two rescue girls. Haley, the dark one, is deaf and her blonde friend is Ruby, who is diabetic and blind. They love going to the Puma Pit (our 5th wheel) for the summer.” —Susan Hoffman Losinger

Stay free on private property across America

Boondockers Welcome is a great alternative to expensive, crowded RV parks or even Walmart parking lots. With a membership, you can stay for free at more than 1,000 private property locations across America. And, wow, will you meet some great people! Learn more or sign up.

Leave here with a laugh

What’s the difference between the bird flu and the swine flu?

One requires tweetment and the other requires oinkment.

