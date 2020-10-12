RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 12, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Happy Thanksgiving Day

to our friends in Canada!

We’re thankful for you!

Today’s thought

“’What makes the desert beautiful,’ said the little prince, ‘is that somewhere it hides a well…’” ―Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Vermont Day! It’s also Columbus Day!

On this day in history: 1792 – In Washington, D.C., the cornerstone of the United States Executive Mansion (known as the White House since 1818) is laid.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

An alternative to duct tape for quick repairs

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We know we may be stepping onto hallowed ground: RVers love their duct tape. It’s the greatest thing for on-the-fly repairs of all kinds. But we found something that you may want to add to your tape deck, if you’ll allow it. It’s called Waterproofing Repair Tape, made by Nashua, one of the big duct tape producers. The manufacturer claims this stuff is so good that it’ll stick to almost anything, and it’ll do it even underwater. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Generator carbon monoxide reminder

As part of my series on staying safe in cold weather (you should remember last week’s article on electric space heater safety), it’s time to remind you all about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from running a generator inside of (or even near) your house or RV. Read these important safety reminders.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Which heater is best: Forced air, ceramic or catalytic?

Greg Illes, veteran RV boondocker and DIYer, wrote this very thorough article breaking down the pros and cons of ceramic vs. catalytic vs. open-flame vs. forced-air RV heaters. Whew! Let us know in the comments under his post if you have anything to add. Learn all about heaters.

Reader poll

How difficult is it to pay your bills each month?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some here.

Quick Tip

This might save your life…

“Add this item to your hiking emergency pack – a marine air horn. Small, light, cheap, easy to use – they are usually intended for small boat rescues and can be heard over water for miles. Over land, their effective range depends on terrain, of course, but the sound is distinctive, and they are way louder than you can yell. Beyond that, they double as a deterrent to scare away coyotes, bears, and so forth, and can also be used to re-unite hiking parties that have gotten separated. You can get them on Amazon for a good price. They weigh only a few ounces and easily drop into your day bag.” Thanks for the tip, Bill Jeffrey!

Website of the day

Go RVing Canada

We’re sure you know about Go RVing, but do you know they have a Canadian site for all your moose-viewing, maple-syrup slurping adventures? There’s a whole other world up there – go explore it! Well… when the borders reopen, that is. *sob*

##934

You won’t “wine” about this!

Well, it’s official. We have a new RV accessory that we’re obsessed with. How cute are these?! This motorhome wine stopper (and this trailer one) belongs in every wine drinker’s RV! It would also make a cute stocking stuffer … hint hint.

Trivia

Hitler had a farting problem! In 2012 The Telegraph gained access to Adolf Hitler’s medical records. They found that flatulence had become such a problem for Hitler, that he took 28 drugs regularly to keep it under control!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meet Bentley. He’s our 6-year-old Chug (Chihuahua/Pug). He is my wife’s best buddy, and my hiking companion. He loves to travel, and is game to go wherever his short little legs can take him!” —Tom & Jean Hudson

Leave here with a laugh

Q. What is the most expensive video-streaming service these days?

A. College

