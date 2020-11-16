RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 16, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1472

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I am a part of all that I have met.” ―Alfred Tennyson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Button Day!

On this day in history: 1945 – UNESCO is founded.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

A hot tip for a cold RV night

By Jim Twamley

Everyone has a different RV sleeping profile. Some folks like to sleep with the windows open even during winter. Others prefer the warmth of an electric blanket. Some sleep with the covers off, while others like the feel of several heavy layers of blankets. Some sleep in the buff while others wear Charles Dickens-era pajamas. Some sleep with one naked foot out of the covers while others sleep with socks. It’s all a matter of personal preference.

The important issue is that you get a good night’s sleep and wake up refreshed and ready for another day. … I stumbled upon a great idea that has made a huge difference for us at bedtime. Read Jim’s cozy advice.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Oliver Legacy Elite II Travel Trailer. As he reports, “While these aren’t trailers everyone is going to like, there are people for whom the uniqueness or build quality or even nautical feel is just the ticket.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Leisure Travel Vans Wonder RL

• 2021 Forest River Wildwood X-Lite 28VBXL Travel Trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a couple of photos for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, November 16, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Charging batteries with a tender

Dear Mike,

I’ve stored our 5th wheel indoors this winter and for insurance purposes I had to remove my two 6-volt Trojan batteries. I’d like to put them on a battery tender for the winter season. The Trojans are rated for 225AH and my charger is a NOCO Genius 2. Before charging my test showed 5.7 volts of charge on each battery. I’ve had the first battery hooked up and charging for 3 days now and the tender shows it took 1 1/2 days to reach 25% and 3 days to reach 50%. Am I doing something wrong? … —Terry Smith

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s answer.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

RV driver dies from tire blowout. Prevent it happening to you

*Note: This news story is a couple of years old, but the video is still just as important. Please watch. A 47-year-old Naples man died Sunday in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 4. Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Jon MacDonough died at the scene after the RV he was driving had a tire blow out, left the road, hit a light pole and overturned onto its left side. Please watch this important video about what to do if the RV (or other vehicle) you are driving blows a tire. What you learn could save your life.

Reader poll

Given a choice, how often do you buy organic foods rather than non-organic?

Push those veggies aside and tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Know how your RV “measures up”

The importance of knowing how “tall” your RV is can’t be understated. But how to do it? Here’s a suggestion from Bob. He suggests getting a 2 x 4, a thick piece of Styrofoam, or even firm cardboard. Put your choice up on the top of your air conditioning unit, then use a tape measure to measure up to the bottom of the object. That way, you’ll have (hopefully) the figure for the tallest point of your RV.

By RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury

Book for newbie RVers a must-have!

If you are planning to buy your first RV or are just getting started with your first rig, this book by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury should be a must read. The ABCs of RVing answers important questions that newbie RVers don’t even know enough to ask! Read this, and you’ll save countless hours of research and avoid making costly rookie mistakes. It’s available in both a Kindle version and printed edition.

Website of the day

The USA’s prettiest libraries

Oh, we’re just dreaming of the day we can go to libraries again! It’s the time of year we all want to cozy up with a book. Visit these beautiful libraries across the country and find yourself a good new book!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• At last! A toy-hauler with a “hidden garage” – but with hidden problems

• All bottled up! A hilarious story of an RVing newbie…

• Add another room to your RV with this brilliant mod

#943-1

Trivia

See a yellow license plate in Ohio? It means something! Standard Ohio license plates are white with navy blue letters, with a red border around the top. If you see a yellow license plate with red writing, it means the person driving that car has been issued a DUI. This is mandatory for DUI offenders.

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Readers’ Pet(s) of the Day

“Annie (yellow) and Maddie (black) are 2 years old. They are sisters. They travel with us everywhere we go. Once the motorhome is set up in the campground, they take over the driver and passenger seats. They love to watch all the activity going by. In this photo we were at Anchor Down RV Resort In Dandridge, TN.” —John Wilkins

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Oh, and we just came across this video we posted a while back at the beginning of the pandemic and we laughed all over again! It’s very short. Watch it here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

And if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com