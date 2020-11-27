RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 27, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1481

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Black Friday Deals at Amazon. All Week. Click here.

Today’s thought

“Looking at life from a different perspective makes you realize that it’s not the deer that is crossing the road, rather it’s the road that is crossing the forest.” —Muhammad Ali

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Native American Heritage Day! It’s also National Flossing Day!

On this day in history: 1924 – In New York City, the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.

Tip of the Day

Be a full-time RVer to save money?

By Bill Tuttle

Whether you live in an apartment, a house or an RV, the greatest impacts on your ability to save money are the choices you make every day in your chosen lifestyle. So should you be a full-time RVer to save money? It depends. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Boho Camper Van. As he reports, “Boho might make a lot of sense for people with dreams of creating their own van but doing it well within a certain budget.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Palomino Backpack HS-750 Truck Camper? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Nov. 27, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

THIS WEEK, ONE READER RESPONDED and claimed a $25 Amazon gift certificate. Congratulations to Dave Adamski of Pasadena, Maryland.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or the newsletters that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Black Friday Special — SAVE 20%

Stay FREE at more than 1,040 wineries and farms

Stay overnight for free at more than 1,040 wineries, farms, breweries, etc.! Harvest Hosts is an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can taste great wines and micro-brews, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Now, though Dec. 31, save 20% on a membership by using code HHFRIENDS15 at checkout. Learn more

Yesterday’s featured article: Making holidays special while on the road

You may have missed these recent popular stories..

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

Have you ever gone through a divorce?

Sorry to remind you, but please tell us here.

Quick Tip

Add longevity to your vent lids

One clever RVer sprayed his roof vent lids with automotive clear coat. He did it so that dirt and dust wouldn’t stick to the vents, but found that it added nearly a decade of longevity to the lids. You can get it the stuff in a spray can, like this from Amazon.

Website of the day

Wi-Fi Free Spot

This very helpful website gives you lists, pages and pages long, of places that offer free Wi-Fi. Never be without Internet access again!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Now $30 off!

Save even more on a SoftStartRV!

Check out this special holiday savings offer on the incredible new device that allows you to run your RV’s air conditioner in low-power (or alternative power) situations when you could never run it before. SAVE NOW! Learn more.

Trivia

The word “desert” comes from the Latin word “desertum,” which means “an abandoned place.” Whoever named the desert clearly didn’t see all those snakes and scorpions…

*In yesterday’s trivia we told you how many turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving (and later on Christmas) each year in the U.S. If you’re a vegetarian, you might not want to know…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our fur babies Gypsy (poodle) and Baby (19-year-old cat) love to travel to the beach with us in our truck camper. These two have traveled with us since 2011 and visited 49 states.” —Linda Ross

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

My son kept chewing on electrical cords so I had to ground him. He’s doing better currently and conducting himself properly.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com