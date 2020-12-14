RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 14, 2020

Issue 1492

Today’s thought

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.” ―Stephen King

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Monkey Day!

On this day in history: 1903 – The Wright brothers make their first attempt to fly with the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Tip of the Day

RV winterizing do’s and don’ts

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

Every year folks ask me questions about winterizing, and every year I go through the same steps. I try to keep things as simple as possible, but some folks just seem to want to try doing things that do not work. Here are some things that do and do not work.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Dynamax DynaQuest XL 3400KD Super C Motorhome. As he reports, “I don’t see a lot of Super C motorhomes but for those for whom this makes sense, this would certainly be a nice way to spend the day at the races. Or anywhere else, for that matter.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Airstream International 27FB Travel Trailer

• TAXA TigerMoth Travel Trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can you just “drop in” Lithium batteries?

Dear Mike,

I noticed something on your Facebook Group last week about Lithium batteries not really being a direct replacement for my old batteries.

“Beware of plug-and-play lithiums – you may not get their full capabilities without additional changes to your system….”

So what’s the scoop? Can I just drop in a new Lithium battery or not? After all, that’s a lot of money to goof up. —Kevin J

Read Mike’s answer here.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Fire danger avoided in RV with questionable wiring

RVs burn, and they burn very fast: If not caught within a minute the coach will usually be a goner. Fires can be caused by many things: poor engine maintenance, a blown tire that catches fire or faulty wiring. In this video, an RVer shows you a great example of faulty wiring on this motorhome. Watch the eye-opening short video.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Make your TV/cable connectors in basement storage more accessible

If the TV and/or satellite cable connectors are stashed away inside a basement storage unit (and probably under a “weather-tight cover,” too), you’re probably tired of skinning up your fingers and breaking your back when hooking up. Phil Piazza has a workaround. “What I did was get two short sections of cable that would reach to the outside of the trailer. That way I would only have to fight my way thru connecting to the RV once. I then put male adapters on the ends. I have one hooked to the cable input and one to the satellite input and it makes life a lot easier and no skinned fingers!” Thanks, Phil!

Website of the day

National Park Maps

This website from the National Park Service offers all the park maps for free. It’s an app, too, so you can have them on your phone when you need them!

NEW: Check out all our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we've ever listed, and we'll continue to update it.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Sewer hoses: Lacking honor — but we all gotta have one

• How to deal with unwanted noise

• Trucks rule, but safety improvements necessary

#947F

Trivia

You know how they’ve been saying not to go to a gym during the pandemic? Well, this might have something to do with it… FitRated.com collected samples from 27 pieces of gym equipment from three different gyms and found there were more than one million germs per square inch on every piece of equipment – hooooooly cow! The equipment with the most germs was the treadmill, followed by the exercise bike, followed by free weights. Free weights, they found, had 362 times more bacteria on them than a toilet seat.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

