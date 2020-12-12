Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter for intelligent, open-minded RVers. Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is made possible in large part by the voluntary subscription contributions from our readers.

December 12, 2020

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

This free edition of the RVtravel.com newsletter is posted at 9 a.m. (Pacific) every Saturday (that’s noon in the East). The member edition is published seven hours earlier, at 2 a.m. (Pacific). Readers who make even a is posted at 9 a.m. (Pacific) every Saturday (that’s noon in the East). The member edition is published seven hours earlier, at 2 a.m. (Pacific). Readers who make even a one-time financial contribution to this website and newsletter automatically receive a permanent subscription to the member edition, ready for reading first thing with their morning coffee (or other beverage).

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Have you ever sat around a campfire with other RVers? Most of us have, many of us dozens if not hundreds of times. What did you talk about? Did you only talk about RVing?

No, I suspect you talked about everything — your kids, grandkids, your ailments, where you live or have lived, your military service, an exceptional movie you’d seen, and, of course, the weather. Some of you talked about your favorite sports team, maybe about yesterday’s game. You exchanged ideas about a great restaurant, or maybe a fishing hole where the trout were biting. You laughed a lot, too.

Now and then you may have talked about politics. Somehow, around a campfire, where you can actually see who you are talking with, the conversation stays cordial. I wish it were so here in cyberspace, but it is all too often far from cordial.

I believe that any gathering around a campfire where the discussion is solely about RVing, is boring. Oh, it might be fine for 15 minutes, but, heck, there are other things to talk about. Those of us who read this newsletter each week may all be RVers, but we also have interests far beyond the proper way to dump a holding tank.

MY POINT?

I envision this Saturday newsletter as a whole bunch of RVers meeting up to socialize, to take a little cyber trip in words and pictures with our editors serving as tour guides. Yes, we will likely spend most of our time discussing the one interest we share — RVs and RV travel. But, just as around the campfire, the conversation will stray.

Personally, I love RVing. But I have other interests, as I’m sure you do. In this newsletter, I like to think that we should talk about RVing first, but if the conversation strays a bit, so be it. Let’s laugh a little, tell some tales, learn some tricks about RVing and life, and maybe toss around an occasional idea that makes us think, perhaps improving our lives as both RVers and human beings. Heaven knows there’s a lot to talk about…

RVing and autopsy tables

After nearly 20 years of publishing online, we have landed on thousands of email lists, most of them spam. We get “pitched” every day, usually several times a day, for something. But the email we received Thursday included one of the most unusual requests we have ever received. We’ll just tell you it involved autopsy tables. The rest of the story is here. So funny!

Your mailbox photos wanted

Did you miss last week’s installment of unique mailboxes spotted by our readers along the back roads of North America? If so, read it here. And please send us your photos using the form provided.

Write for RVtravel.com

If you have professional writing experience and/or are an expert on a topic of high interest to RVers, please consider writing for us on a freelance basis. Work from anywhere. We pay. If interested, contact Chuck Woodbury at chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Did you decorate your RV for the holidays? Do you have a favorite holiday tradition? What will your holidays look like this year? Tell us! Please submit a photo of your decorated RV, and/or a short paragraph or two telling us about your favorite holiday traditions, or what your holidays will look like this year (if they’ll look the same or different as past years). Show and tell us here. Thanks!

Stories in tomorrow’s newsletter

More than a year later, suspects in brutal murder of boondocking couple have yet to go to trial.

• RV park industry anticipates 53,000 new campsites in 2021.

• California traveling – Are you locked out of RV parks?

• January Florida RV SuperShow to go on as scheduled – What are your thoughts on this?

👍 KOA donates $900,000 to help kids with cancer go to camp.



PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Latest RV recalls • Free and bargain camping locations • Reader survey • and much more …

Last week’s Tip of the Day in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• RV skid rollers help prevent trailer drag on steep driveways

• RV winterizing quick tips

• Charging RV batteries

• Black streaks: Where do they come from? How to deal with them?

• Maintain your battery with 12-volt cigarette lighter adapter

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Airstream International 27FB Travel Trailer. He writes, “Does Airstream basically do what other travel trailers do? Essentially, yes. But they take a look at how things are done and step things up a bit.” Read about it here.

Last week’s reviews

2021 Cherokee Wolf Pack 24Gold14 Toy Hauler • 2021 nuCamp Cirrus 820 Truck Camper • 2021 Outdoors RV Timber Ridge 26KVS MS Travel Trailer • 2021 r•pod RP-202 Travel Trailer • 2021 Roadtrek Zion Class B

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

7 tips for keeping a happy marriage while RVing

Imagine that you and your partner just got married. You dated for three years, got married, and have now decided to buy an RV and travel the country. Wonderful, right? Absolutely! Until you’re three months in and 300 square feet suddenly seems small… very small. Do most marriages survive RV living? Well, of course, it depends on the couple. But once couples learn how to maneuver around the small space, and the country, together, married RV life is a wonderful life! Here are seven things to do for a happy marriage in an RV.

Operation Santa: A heartwarming, fun way to help a child in need

When you hear about a wonderful project such as Operation Santa, you just have to tell as many people as you can about it. This holiday season, millions of children across the U.S. won’t receive holiday presents from their families. … If you are one of the lucky ones, if you have even a small amount to give, Operation Santa, a joyful project from the USPS, is a wonderful way to do so. Learn how you can help make a child’s Christmas merry here.

Want to camp for free? All it takes is a little work…

Ready for your next RV adventure but worried about finding a campsite among the crowd? Are campsite costs going up? Like to work with people and stay active? Consider an amazing Volunteer.gov job. Read about the fun and amazing opportunities here.

Ingenious rat trap. Make it yourself. Easy!

VIDEO: You have got to love this rat trap! If you’re not into squishing the rodents with a traditional trap, this might be your answer. The basic equipment is a simple cable tie, a bit of string, a sheet of sturdy paper and some sort of weight, in this case an adjustable wrench. Oh, you’ll need some bait – cheese or another tasty treat. A piece of a Snicker’s Bar works great. Read more and watch the video.

True or false? Popular vehicle myths explained

True or false: You should always warm your car up before driving on a cold day. The answer is false. Although the majority of the driving population may consider this to be true, it can actually cause damage to vehicles if done continuously. There are a number of automotive beliefs drivers encounter on a daily basis that may or may not be accurate. To shed some light on this topic, the service specialists at Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge provide their car-care expertise to confirm and debunk eight common automotive beliefs here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• What I found on the Oregon beach sickened me

• RV travels down icy highway with slideouts extended

• Mr. Heater user dies from carbon monoxide – Could you?

• 73-foot RV even has an elevator

Brain Puzzle

Little French Bulldog, Pierre, is hiding among the polar bears at the North Pole! Can you find him? Thanks to Canine Cottages for this paw-some puzzle! Click the image to enlarge.

(Shhh. Don’t give it away. The answer is in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

Reader Poll

Will you travel to see friends or family for the holidays this month?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

How often do you buy a lottery ticket? See how nearly 2,200 other RVers responded.

Another interesting poll: How many RVtravel.com readers have lived full-time in their RV for the past 12 months? Is it 9 percent, 18 percent or 34 percent? Find out here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Dec. 12, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

THIS PAST WEEK, THREE READERS RESPONDED and each claimed a $25 Amazon gift certificate. They were Jim M. of Fort Mill, SC, Dianne K. of Hollis, OK, and Rob B. of Helena, MT.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Imagine your sweetheart’s face on these! Or your dog’s face! You will not believe what we are talking about unless you check this out.

RV parks with fishing lakes. No state license required

If you enjoy fishing but find it a hassle to buy a short-term state fishing license as you travel the country, here’s some excellent news. Many RV parks around the USA have private lakes or ponds where you can fish without a state license. Continue reading, and find out this week’s RV park where you can fish for free. (But watch out for the snapping turtles!)

Campground Crowding: Should reservation systems be changed?

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. This week our inbox was full of comments and notes from our readers. A number of people mentioned the reservation systems, particularly Reserve America, and had some suggestions for improvements. Read more.

[Almost] Every website we love

Every day in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter we feature a Website of the Day. Some are about travel, some about food, some RV maintenance or DIY projects, others humor, others about apps and useful gadgets or photography… the list goes on. Here are some of those websites (and we’ll continue adding to this list), organized by category. Happy browsing!

Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee. Learn more.

Popular articles from last week

• Drone hobbyist fined whopping $182,000 by FAA for breaking rules

• GM recalls some Sierra and Silverado trucks

• List of RV Reviews (too many popular posts to list individually)

• 2021 RV shipments still climbing: Where will we stay?

• Snow bike kit expands e-bike function – Fun and practical!

• A positive spin on our Crowded Campgrounds feature

• Video: Terrifying collision between snowplow and truck

• Are toxic chemicals in your RV making you sick?

• Why you should NOT refill disposable propane cylinders, with an exception

• Building an RV park: Septic update and a dirty cabin!

• Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, December 5, 2020

• Good News: Things to smile about this week

• What would you do for an internet connection?

Saturday Giveaway!

The Prize: 14″ Pink Stuffed Dinosaur Plush Toy

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (December 12, 2020) by 7:00 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter and see last week’s winner!

Great resource about U.S. Public Lands

If you’re looking to stay in places without paying site fees, get out your solar system and fill your fresh tanks and download US Public Lands. This map app from our friends at Technomadia shows you the boundaries of Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, National Monuments, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Tennessee Valley Authority, Department of Defense and other federal public lands. Continue reading and download here.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

Fix it In Foil! Tasty recipes. Easy cleanup!

Easy prep, great taste, good nutrition, quick cleanup! “Fix It In Foil” includes 51 fantastic recipes to make in foil — plus instructions for cooking in an oven, on an outdoor grill, or on a campfire. Fix it in foil and forget about scrubbing pots and pans. And, with plenty of substitution suggestions, enjoy a whole new list of recipe possibilities! Great for RVing! Learn more or order.

Featured video

This RV from yesteryear has a periscope!

This old car and trailer are like nothing you’ve seen and probably never will see. We’re not sure of the date of this old movie newsreel, but we do know that this futuristic RV never made it into mass production. But we sure do like the periscope in the car to see what’s behind! Who needs a backup camera?

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

RV Electricity

Short video on easily finding a short circuit

Dear Readers,

Last month I published an article about tracing short circuits in DC wiring without blowing a bunch of fuses. That turned out to be a very popular topic for my RV technician classes, so I’ve posted a 12-minute video showing how it works. Read more and watch Mike’s video here.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Short Stop

Texas Parks safely celebrate the holidays

The Lone Star State is celebrating “the holidays safely this season” with 32 Texas State Parks and six State Historic Sites hosting “re-imagined,” socially distanced Christmas-themed scavenger hunts, self-guided walks and virtual events. Other happenings include drive-through light shows and holiday hikes. Read about some fun and safe ways to celebrate the holidays in Texas here.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 5 of 13



Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

During discussion of the meeting place, make sure everyone knows that if the coach is on fire, they should get out fast. Re-emphasize to everyone aboard that objects can be replaced, people can’t. Never stay behind or re-enter a burning RV to retrieve anything. Immediately leave through the nearest escape hatch.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Reader letters

Dear Chuck

. . .or whom ever you have delegated to read your emails now. I am requesting to be removed from your mailing list for the RV Travel free edition. I have been a faithful reader for several years and have looked forward to each edition until recently. I don’t mind an occasional guest writer in your place, however I don’t appreciate it happening all of the time. I have always considered myself to be one of your core readers and followers.

For me it appears that RV Travel, like other things, started out small and personal but got big and became impersonal. I am not interested in the paid edition or all of the other various online editions that are now available. I don’t care to spend my life in front of a computer trying to read everything that you promote. With that I bid you a good long life, and I will be on my way, too. —Don D.

Read Chuck’s response

Museum of the Week

The Dairy Adventure at Fair Oaks Farms

Fair Oaks, IN

Keep mooooooving, you’ve got a farm to visit! Fair Oaks was planned as a dairy and as a tourist operation from the start, which is probably why it has remained so successful. The whole thing spreads across 30 square miles and, yes, there are cows, 36,000 or so. There are exhibits about the dairy industry, a virtual reality experience, a 4-D ride, a fiberglass cow to milk, and so much more. After you’re finished in the museum hop onto a bus painted like a cow and drive up to the dairy and visit the birthing barn. Most days 80-100 cows born! If you’re in the area, this place is worth a stop (at least for the cheese and ice cream!). Plan your visit here.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

A cozy gift for your favorite RVer!

These adorable trailer-themed slippers are just what your favorite RVer needs to get them through the winter months. They’re ultra-soft, warm, and comfortable and have nonslip soles so you won’t slip and slide across your RV’s floors. They come in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, so every foot will be happy! Check ’em out here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meet Ginney (aka Gin & Tonic). We got her at 10 weeks and she went straight on the RV for a trip to Florida and she’s been going ever since. When the RV is in the driveway, it is sometimes very difficult to get her out of it. Safe travels to all!” —Laura McKinney

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Monday: Nefe • Tuesday: Katie & Sadie • Wednesday: Maddie • Thursday: Twila

• Friday: Buddy

If Fido or Fifi needs a gift, you can get a few good ideas here…

Trivia

Missing credit card payments may be an early sign of dementia, a new study says. Researchers found that patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia were more likely to miss payments for up to six years before getting diagnosed. SOURCE: CNN

Laugh of the Week

Our long-time reader and frequent content contributor George Bliss sent us this song and it was not what we were expecting. This isn’t the holiday greeting we’d want to receive… But we laughed so hard! Listen here.

Leave with a song from the past

Here’s a tune from 1937 called Hector The Garbage Collector. We will take a wild guess that there are not more than a half dozen recordings in all of existence about people who pick up garbage. As the song says, these people are often misunderstood. Just think for a minute what life would be like without them! Everything would be a stinking’ mess, wouldn’t it?

Resources

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

We found these very cool curtains at an RV park. Envious at how cool they are? Maybe it’s time to get your sewing machine out and make some for yourself!

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

Are you enjoying this newsletter?

RVtravel.com, and the 650 newsletters about RVing we publish every year, would not be possible without the financial support of our members, those 3 percent of all readers who voluntarily subscribe. Now, in the most challenging time of our lives, your support is needed more than ever for us to be your #1 source of news, information and advice about RVing. Every contribution makes a difference. A donation of $12 a year comes out to less than 2 cents for each issue we publish! And when you become a member, you receive a special member-only ad-free version of this newsletter. Learn more or donate.

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Barry and Monique Zander, J.M. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Andrew Robinson. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

FOREVER IN OUR MEMORIES — OUR STAFF MEMBER IN HEAVEN, Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, who was taken from us by the coronavirus.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

• Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Tom and Lois Speirs • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

REGIONAL AND LOCAL ADVERTISING: We can now run banners on RVtravel.com in your town or in a designated area near you. For information contact advertising@rvtravel.com .

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Need help? Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com.