Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter that cares. Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers, plus the generous financial support of SoftStartRV, an inexpensive device every RV with an air conditioner should have.

If you want to have a wonderful day, send $10, $50 or $100 to a local food bank. There are millions of our fellow citizens, including little kids, who are going hungry because their parents lost their jobs. You will feel so good if you contribute — helping people less fortunate than you go to bed without the pain of an empty stomach. Here’s where to donate.

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

RV park industry anticipates 53,000 new campsites in 2021

The 2020 Industry Trends and Insights Report, released Tuesday, Dec. 9, by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, includes data that shows that the COVID-19 pandemic affected parks (some more than others) in a variety of ways in 2020, including impacting shoulder seasons and causing a wide swing in occupancy rates and profits. … The study anticipates more than 53,000 new sites constructed in the next 12 months. Read more.

January Florida RV SuperShow to go on as scheduled

The 2021 Florida RV SuperShow will go on as scheduled Jan. 13-17, despite the threat of even worse COVID-19 cases in the months ahead. … The show will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. Read more, then let us know in the poll if you believe the show should go on or be postponed until a later date.

Slow movement in RVing couple’s homicide

It’s been a long year since the death of RVing couple James and Michelle Butler. Readers were shocked and saddened when the couple was found buried in a shallow grave on Padre Island, Texas, last year. The Butlers were first reported missing in October 2019, and four days after relatives became concerned, a Texas lawman found the RVing couple’s homicide resting place. Continue reading for the latest developments.

California traveling – Are you locked out of RV parks?

There’s been plenty of confusion about the status of RV parks in California. With new restrictions being put in place, folks are wondering – are you locked out of RV parks in the Golden State? Are RV parks even allowed to be open? Here’s the latest information from CampCALNow, a statewide association supporting RV park and campground owners. Continue reading.

KOA donates $900,000 to help kids with cancer go to camp

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) and its franchisees will contribute more than $900,000 to Care Camps this year, the children’s camping non-profit that helps send kids with cancer to special oncology camps. This includes an additional $100,000 donation that KOA, Inc. has just announced on top of the traditional sources of financial support for the organization. Learn more.

Don’t forget to check out our new Good News section below!

Did you decorate your RV for the holidays? Do you have a favorite holiday tradition? What will your holidays look like this year? Tell us! Please submit a photo of your decorated RV, and/or a short paragraph or two telling us about your favorite holiday traditions, or what your holidays will look like this year (if they’ll look the same or different as past years). Show and tell us here. Thanks!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the TAXA TigerMoth Travel Trailer. Tony writes, “The simplicity of this little trailer is both its hallmark and detriment.” Check it out here.

Yesterday’s review: 2021 Airstream International 27FB Travel Trailer

Last week’s reviews

2021 Cherokee Wolf Pack 24Gold14 Toy Hauler • 2021 nuCamp Cirrus 820 Truck Camper • 2021 Outdoors RV Timber Ridge 26KVS MS Travel Trailer • 2021 r•pod RP-202 Travel Trailer • 2021 Roadtrek Zion Class B

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

NEW: Sign up for our new Facebook Group, RV reviews. We post a link to Tony’s reviews there every day as well as other reviews and videos.

That was the RV week that was

December 6–12, 2020

Got a California-COVID list? Here’s an early-in-the-week list of U.S. national parks restricted in some way by COVID-19 in the Golden State. Yosemite: Day use only, and no wilderness permits. The park closes daily at 5:00 p.m. Joshua Tree: No overnight camping; however, backpacking trips are still good to go. Sequoia: Camping had been open for a spell, but closed Tuesday and will remain so through at least December 28.

Last month we reported on the arson fire at the Lake Norman RV Resort in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. Security cams captured images of a person dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, and a white face mask breaking into the resort office, then torching it. The suspect is also seen in the 1 a.m., November 1, fire running around frantically in the parking lot, attempting to put out the flames that they subjected themselves to. The park owner is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction. Make your information known to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

Do RV industry types know something the average RVer doesn’t? The official Industry Day at the 2021 Florida RV SuperShow has been canceled; but the five days of the public show must go on. Come anytime from January 13 through the 17th and be prepared to have your temperature checked before you can get on the grounds. Face masks will be required in buildings and in RVs, but with a little extra sanitizing, no doubt promoters are looking forward to masses of looky-loos at the show. Evidently the mantra is this: Bring your mask – and your wallet! Read more here, if you missed it above.

A brand-new Ford Raptor pickup is toast after something went haywire with a flat tow operation in Utah. Hurricane Valley fire responders were called to the Leeds exit along Interstate 15 in Washington County on December 4. A couple in a Class A motorhome had been towing the new pickup when they noticed smoke in the rear of the motorhome. They pulled off the interstate and found the toad blazing. By the time firefighters arrived, the pickup was fully involved and the motorhome, while partially intact, was totaled. Investigators surmise the Raptor was in neutral, but that the transmission’s gears were still engaged, causing an overheat and fire.

The death of a man in Texas has created a controversy between a medical examiner and state wildlife officials. Christopher Allen Whiteley (28) went missing Wednesday, December 2, near Lipan, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. His body was found the next day in a wooded area. The local medical examiner says the man died “from a wild animal” attack, suggesting a cougar was responsible. A county justice of the peace stated, “The autopsy showed an injury on the neck of puncture injuries consistent with that of a large cat.” But an on-scene examination by biologists, game wardens, and a professional animal trapper showed no evidence of any wild animal attack. Wardens say there are no reports of cougars anywhere in the county.

Tokin’ and truckin’ – That’s the word from the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. The agency is less than a year old and is in charge of keeping track of commercial truck driver drug testing. Since inception, the outfit has recorded almost 46,000 drug violations, but only 4,400 drivers have completed mandatory requirements that would allow them to go back to work. Of the bombed drug tests, 24,000 were for marijuana. Next, but way down on the list, was cocaine (6,650), then, surprisingly, only 4,280 amphetamine test failures. Drivers tried to cheat on about 2,000 tests. When a driver applies for a job, the clearinghouse stands ready to provide hiring firms data on a driver’s status. Still, there are plenty of trucking firms that have yet to sign up for the service.

They’ve found big gold in South Carolina! OK, we’re getting a little flaky here – they’ve found a BIG GOLDFISH in Oak Grove Lake near Greenville. A scientist was doing some “electrofishing” to see how healthy the lake’s fish were when he came upon a nine-pound whopper. “O-fish-als” say the goldy is the only one of his kind in the lake. The county parks department posted a photo of the big finny on December 7.

As COVID-19 continues its onslaught, camping in California is being affected. The state has been divided into regions, and if certain infection standards are met, then more restrictions clamp down. The Southern California region has hit the redline, and state parks are now shut down to camping. Shuttered, too, are campgrounds at Joshua Tree National Park, although day use continues to be allowed. A similar situation stands through January 6 in Forest Service Campgrounds in Angeles, Cleveland, Inyo, Los Padres, San Bernardino, Sequoia, Sierra, and Stanislaus national forests where day use is OK, but overnight camping in established campgrounds is off.

Back in August we published information about proposed tolling on Oregon’s Interstate 205 through Portland. The state’s Department of Transportation wanted to know how people felt about the plan, which could impact a seven-mile stretch of the freeway, an alternate route to crowded I-5. We gave readers the opportunity to learn more and comment directly on the plan. The state has now released findings of 4,600+ comments, and the majority of respondents weren’t happy with the plan. “Distrust of government in general, as well as ODOT in particular, was expressed,” the Engagement Summary states. “There were many messages in opposition to tolls that directed ODOT to ‘live within your means’ of available funding and accused ODOT of a ‘money grab.’” State officials say comments will be digested over the next couple of months. But they promise, drivers on the 205 can expect tolls to come in 2024 or so.

A 74-year-old Vietnam Marine veteran hit some hard times. Jerald Green has been living in a tired-out motorhome in Winchester Bay, Oregon. None of the appliances work. It’s been more of a “roof over his head” for him and his canine companion. Halfway across the state, Bend, Oregon, residents heard about Green’s troubles. Jo and Wayne Worley decided to give Jerald their older Class A motorhome, and Laura Jones set up a GoFundMe page to help out. Over in Prineville, another group put together a drive to stock the rig with blankets and food. Says Jerald Green of the efforts, “What they’ve done for me is above and beyond anything I’ve ever thought about or hoped for in my life,” he told news media. “They have – or will be – turning my world around, where I wouldn’t be in this mess as I have been for the past eight years.” Green is now moved in. The GoFundMe page is still in place.

Add Tennessee to the growing list of states reporting unusually high overnight state park visit records. In October, the Volunteer State saw the highest one-month record for overnights: 62,124, topping the previous high, June 2020, which had 57,472. Four of the top-ten camping months in Tennessee’s parks were logged in 2020.

For campground hosts, it’s not a good career move to threaten to shoot a guest’s dog. Carl Kneifl of Vermillion, South Dakota, faces charges of disorderly conduct stemming from a little altercation back in August in Oreville Campground in South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest. Police reports show host Kneifl had been checking sites, accompanied by his dog. Kneifl said a guest’s dog, off leash, had attacked his – a point disputed by the other dog’s owner, who says her dog was leashed. The host’s dog was treated for injuries, and later in the day, the host returned to the scene of the crime where he demanded the woman produce her dog’s medical and vaccination records. The woman’s companion, says the police report, “didn’t help the situation by sarcastically responding to Kneifl’s request by stating they needed Kneifl’s shot records.” The situation escalated to verbal abuse, and threats by the host to shoot the other dog. A deputy needed the help of two other guests to restrain the combative host, says the report. Next day he was sacked by the campground contractor.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

From fake documents to an apparently fake “RV hiding place.” It all played out in Shelbyville, Tennessee, late last week. Police were looking for Nathaniel Merrell Harrington in an investigation involving the printing of phony “doctor” notes for his half-brother, who is in prison. Harrington was supposed to appear in court, but didn’t. He then tried to “disappear” himself by secreting himself in a “hidden compartment” in a motorhome. The ploy plummeted when police uncovered the recalcitrant alleged-forger. He was arrested without further issue. Cops say they also found fake checks and $100 bills marked “for motion picture use only” in a house associated with Harrington.

RVers, like other Americans, are anxious to see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are resting their hopes on the upcoming vaccines. Many of these wonder-shots require very COLD storage for safekeeping. Where can you keep thousands of doses safe at Antarctic-like temperatures? Smithfield Foods says it knows: They’ll hog a little space in their ultra-low temperature freezers if needed to help out. Smithfield is the world’s biggest pork producer, based in Virginia. No word yet from health officials as to whether they’ll squeal with delight at the offer.

Snowbirds are sometimes bad-mouthed by locals who feel the visitors compete for everything from parking spaces to store-shelf products. But some Palm Beach County, Florida, snowbirds are taking what may be a justified hit: Not cooperating with COVID-19 contact tracing. Public health official Dr. Alina Alonso told local media, “We’re seeing a lot of resistance from people coming from out of town,” Alonso said. “They don’t want to share anything. They don’t want to share who they’ve been in contact with. They don’t want to share where they’ve been. They won’t give us the names of the restaurants or clubs that they’ve been to. They feel they’re protecting each other. They’re not.” Health specialists say they’re seeing a trend of arriving snowbirds who settle in, then within a week or two, getting sick with the virus. By failing to share information, slowing the spread of the virus is made all the more difficult.

In 2011 developers got approval for a three-hotel “destination resort” on the Washington/Idaho border along the Spokane River. The 15-acre site has lain fallow ever since. Now developers want to change that from hotels to a 130-site RV park plus dog parks, clubhouse, and more. It’s not a shoo-in, as the property straddles state lines and Idaho authorities would also have to give a nod. Construction could start as early as spring 2021.

Ohio amusement park fans who RV will soon have a place to stay when strolling the Kings Island amusement park near Mason. About a mile from the park, Kings Island Camp Cedar will open for guests next spring. Developers say they’re pumping $27 million into the facility. How can you spend $27 M on a 164-site RV park? Toss in an initial 73 “cottages” with 100 more in the future, that’s how. For RVers who enjoy a dip in the pool (but no splashing from the kiddies), the park will include “adult-exclusive” pools.

We reported earlier on the proposed sale of property occupied by two RV parks in Myrtle Beach, Florida. Now, despite the threats of the local county airport, the city has given approval of selling off the land it has been leasing to Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort. The city has had possession of the land since the end of World War II, when the then-owning federal government deemed it surplus. The city shares some of the lease income with the Horry County Airport, and county officials aren’t happy to be seeing their annual income go bye-bye. But the city says it’s not in the business of owning property others lease. The deal, if it goes through, will net the city some $60 million.

Wild horses probably couldn’t have dragged away vocal residents of Mustang Island, Texas. Last Tuesday city councilors got a look at a proposed 155-site RV park and 98-room hotel. Apparently the hotel is fine, but 180 locals signed a petition down-thumbing the RV park. With visions of lowered property values and an Armageddon-like traffic jam blocking escape routes from pending hurricanes, residents leveled salvo after salvo against the park in testimony. Not everyone was taking potshots, however. A Corpus Christi official said the site has been doing nothing for 20 years, and having an RV park might encourage more local development. Councilors directed the developer to come back with picture renderings of the proposal and tabled the matter until later – likely in early 2021.

For some, hitting the restroom is the pause that refreshes. If you stop off at some public campground bathrooms in McCall, Idaho, your refreshing pause can be enhanced, oh-so-much-more. Over the summer, local gee-whiz artists added fish and wildlife murals inside some area biffies. Bees pollinate flowers at the King’s Point Campground at Horsethief Reservoir. An elk in rut bugles his way through the bathroom at Little Payette Lake. Nearby, a colorful salmon is dazzled by a fishing fly. In the mind of this punster, perhaps it should have been a crappie.

Now for a limited time SAVE 20%

Stay FREE at more than 1,400 wineries and farms

Stay overnight for free at more than 1,400 wineries, farms, breweries, etc.! Harvest Hosts is an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can taste great wines and micro-brews, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Now though Dec. 31, save 20% on a membership by using code HHFRIENDS20 at checkout. Learn more

Vehicles of the Imagination

From the mind of Steven M. Johnson

Narcissist cars — New technologies make the production of personally meaningful or memorable car shapes possible. One can make a car “statement.” None of the styles here is impossible to build. To be driven on public roads, a car must simply comply with national standards for braking, headlights, maximum width and so forth.

Electric motorhome?

German firm Dethleffs thinks it has the answer in the shape of the world’s first fully electric motorhome. The outside of the Iveco camper is plastered with 333 square feet of thin-film solar panels capable of generating up to 3,000 watts of electricity. Dethleffs has used so-called “phase change materials” that absorb heat when temperatures rise above 79 degrees and release it when the temperature drops at night. The heat-releasing technology is complemented by infrared heating panels built into the floor, walls and furniture. These heat up the objects rather than the air around them.

These earrings sure are… Charmin’!

Know someone who has a good sense of humor? Here’s a perfect gift for them! These hilarious toilet paper earrings will surely bring a smile for the holidays. Find them here and see a few other fun gift ideas too. (Toilet paper ornament, anyone?)

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Here’s an older rig, stolen with a nasty backstory. An older woman with health problems out of the Sebastopol, California, bought this 28-footer earlier this year to put friends up when they come to help her with her chores. In the early morning of December 6, she noticed someone had driven up onto her property and were attempting to hitch up to the trailer. When she approached the man, he shoved her to the ground. Another person attempted to close the gate to prevent the desperado from exiting, and he simply rammed the gate. This nasty guy needs a roundup. Call the Rohnert Park, California, Highway Patrol if you know anything. (707) 588-1400.

Another RV stolen from an RV storage yard. This 2017 Jayco 34 RSBS was ripped off from a U-Haul storage center in League City, Texas. “MoneyPenney” should be easy to differentiate from other sister units. She’s got a Jayco RV club sticker on the front window side of door, and an In God We Trust sticker on the rear window. Stickers can be removed, but it’s a lot harder to fix the bent rear leveler leg, and the black water tank has a lot of spray foam coating. Check out white caulk on the front cap and side. Call the League City Police Department at (281) 332-2566.

OTHER RECENTLY STOLEN RVs.

Keep your eyes out. Let’s find these for their owners and the crooks who stole them!

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, December 13, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

This past week three people claimed their $25 gift card: Jim M. of Fort Mill, SC, Dianne K. of Hollis, OK, and Rob B. of Helena, MT.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Pickup truck news

According to our recent survey, about 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers own at least one pickup truck. Recognizing that, we’ll provide the latest news highlights about the vehicles here each week.

Diesel truck owners know how to cheat – big time

The results of a recent study conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Enforcement Division detail the widespread removal of emission controls from more than 550,000 diesel pickup trucks in the United States in the past decade. Owners who alter or remove the systems do so for better gas mileage and more power in their trucks. Read more.

Makes a great gift!

The funniest sign for your RV (and a best-seller with RVtravel.com readers!). Click here to laugh.

Reader poll

Have you begun trip-planning for 2021 yet?

Please respond here.

Brain Puzzle

Little French Bulldog, Pierre, is hiding among the polar bears at the North Pole! Can you find him? Thanks to Canine Cottages for this paw-some puzzle! Click the image to enlarge.

(Answer below.)

Fire-resistant bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 1000 ℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

News briefs

Camping at Rollins Reservoir and Scotts Flat Reservoir in the Northern California Sierra foothills outside Sacramento have been closed due to the state’s stay-at-home order. Facilities will remain open for boating and day use from dawn to dusk.

The Grand Lake entrance on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park and about 10 miles of U.S. 34 from the gate north to the Colorado River trailhead have reopened, ending a closure caused by the East Troublesome Fire in October.

While the U.S. struggles with COVID-19 containment, residents of China have had a relatively “normal life” since June. While international border crossings are tight, travel inside the Middle Kingdom is relatively free. RV rental firms in China are doing a frantic business, as Chinese citizens are finding touring in an RV is better than hoteling it. From April through June, 849 new RV rental-related businesses opened up shop, a 36% increase.

Missouri state parks and historic sites, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, remain open and will continue to operate under normal off-season hours.

Wow! Stores dropping like flies! CoStar Group, a collector of retail real estate data, reports the 40 major retailers that filed for Chapter 11 protection and the 11,157 stores that closed this year set new annual records. “E-commerce was already growing, but it grew so much faster during the pandemic that stores were not so quick to adapt to the times. Retailers that hadn’t created omnichannel strategies are enduring significant pain,” said CoStar consultant Robin Trantham.

With fewer miles being driven, the demand for gasoline has fallen. One would naturally expect prices to drop – but instead, gas prices are heading up. What’s the explanation? Despite the demand for gas being down, the price of crude oil has gone up. Last week crude hit $46 a barrel, the highest price in nine months. Even so, gasoline prices are lower than they were this time last year.

The number of independent RV dealerships continues on the decline as mega-retailers can’t seem to hold down their appetites. Two North Carolina independents, Camptown RV in Raleigh and Golden Gait Trailers & RV in Charlotte, have fallen to the bite of the big boys. The buyout puts the two in the control of RV Retailer LLC, a Florida mega-dealer. It marks the 12th and 13th gobble-ups for the Florida outfit in 2020.

Some RVers in Levy County, Florida, are not happy campers. Folks who hold leases in Cedar Key RV Resort have learned that the county will not back away from its stand that leaseholders are, in effect, property owners. That means they’ll be getting a property tax bill every year from the county.

Housing is dear in the Lake Tahoe area, and the COVID-19 situation isn’t making it any easier. On the California side, El Dorado County officials have approved an emergency ordinance that allows RVs to be used for temporary housing on parcels at least an acre or larger in residential areas. The rigs can be used for temporary housing while giving in-home care for folks living on the property. Only one RV will be allowed per property, and a permit will be required.

Mountain View, California, is inching closer to implementing its voter-approved ban of RV parking on the majority of the city’s streets. But something voters might not have considered: The financial cost. The cost of obtaining and putting up 2,600 “parking restriction” signs will be $980,000. The first of the signs are set to go up come April.

A lot of us grew up loving TV shows and movies about the frontier West. And many of us still do. So we have some really good news. You can now own a replica of an Old West town for a mere $1.6 million (or maybe make an offer and get a better deal). Read more.

Perhaps second only to an ice cream truck heading toward you with an upbeat jingle, seeing a mail truck is usually comforting. Yet, the U.S. Postal Service always seems wrought with controversy. Postage is going up – again. Mail is lost and stolen or delivered to the wrong address. More recently, the postal service was criticized for not distributing election ballots quickly enough. Continue reading.

Campground News

Developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground Chatter” here.

Press releases

• Thor Industries announces strong RV sales growth.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River recalls many different RVs for potential stove gas leak.

50 States, 5,000 Ideas

This book from the experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected. Sites include national parks, beaches, hotels, battlefields, dude ranches, museums and more. Each entry provides detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state that will help fuel your wanderlust and ensure the best vacation possible. The book also includes a section on the Canadian provinces and territories. Learn more or order.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• RVing and autopsy tables

• 7 tips for keeping a happy marriage while RVing

• Operation Santa: A heartwarming, fun way to help a child in need

• Want to camp for free? All it takes is a little work…

• Goodbye letter from reader. RVtravel.com has grown too impersonal

• Ingenious rat trap. Make it yourself. Easy!

• Campground Crowding: Should reservation systems be changed?

• [Almost] Every website we love

• RV App Review: Great resource about U.S. Public Lands

• RVelecticity: Short video on easily finding a short circuit

• True or false? Popular vehicle myths explained

• RV parks with fishing lakes. No state license required

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of December 7, 2020:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.16 [Calif.: $3.04]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Down 41 cents.

Diesel: $2.53 [Calif.: $3.31]

Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Down 52 cents.

Sign up for an email reminder for our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletter, published every Monday through Friday. You won’t want to miss it!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The second you see this, you’re going to want it.

Upcoming RV shows

All RV shows for the remainder of the year are canceled. We will restart our show directory feature as shows begin again. In the meantime, most of the shows scheduled for 2021 are still on. See the schedule here.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Burnsville I-79 NB Rest Area, Orlando, WV

FREE! Overnight RV Parking is allowed. The state of WV allows parking in rest areas for up to 6 hours. There are 36 auto parking spaces and 17 long-vehicle spaces. The lot is well-lit, appears safe, with likely I-79 traffic noise and possible noise from trucks parked here. Restrooms, and picnic tables on-site. There is a dump station on the left as you exit parking areas (accessible from both the auto & truck areas). Click here for details.

Vulcan Municipal Park Campground, Vulcan, AB

FREE! Town park campground has 2 pull-thru and 3 back-in unpaved RV sites; most sites big-rig friendly. No hookups. Potable water available, but may not be via a threaded tap. Dump station, picnic tables + picnic shelter, trash receptacles and restrooms with flush toilets on-site. The park is level, well-lit, and appears safe. Call the town office for precise opening and closing dates each year. No reservations. Maximum stay: 3 nights. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Other resources:

• Walmart Directory: Best printed directory of Walmart locations.

• Two excellent guides to free campgrounds. The West edition and the Heartland edition.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

Please join us in our Facebook groups, Outstanding but affordable RV parks, and Free Campgrounds.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

This wonderful, nostalgic book should be your next read…

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it. Read more about it here.

Brain teaser answer:

NEW: GOOD NEWS! Things to smile about this week

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface. This week we have inspiring and amusing stories for you including the kindness of strangers, paying it forward at a Dairy Queen, the UK’s most prolific dog blood donor, penguins chasing bubbles, a very happy homecoming, and much more, here. Warning: Have the tissues handy for some happy tears.

Here’s an idea for you while you’re self-quarantining: Record your family history on your iPhone or video camera. If you want some inspiration, we recommend you get the book To Our Children’s Children. It will prompt many ideas of what to talk about. Your children and grandchildren will appreciate this when you are gone. Think about it, wouldn’t you love it if your parents could have done this for you?

Sunday funny

Why can’t Santa Claus get COVID-19?

Because he has santabodies!

RV Travel staff

CONTACT US at editor@RVtravel.com

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Emily Woodbury, Russ and Tiña De Maris.

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Need help? Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com