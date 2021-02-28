Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with 140,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions from our readers.

Sunday, February 28, 2021

On April 4, we will debut a weekly RV Travel podcast.

RV shipments to dealers soar in January

There seems to be no end to the sizzling demand for recreational vehicles. While the pandemic has hurt most of the travel industry, it has only increased demand for RVs. The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) January 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 45,930 units, an increase of 39.2% compared to the 33,003 units shipped during January 2020, making this the best January shipment total on comparable record. Continue reading.

National Park visits – Surprising statistics about last year’s visitors

You may have expected visits to the nation’s parks to have slid in 2020. With COVID-19 locking people away in their homes for several months, national park visits were down a bit. Still, statistics released by the National Park Service paint a fascinating picture of interest in the parks. They may also point to what to expect this year, and where. Learn more.

New USPS “duck” mail truck will deliver safely and in style

After years of consideration and proposals, Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corp., has been awarded the contract to build the next fleet of mail trucks for the United States Postal Service. Under the contract’s initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense will finalize the production design of the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). It’s a purpose-built, right-hand-drive vehicle for mail and package delivery. Continue reading about all of the improvements in the mail trucks here.

FMCA does the right thing for its members

As you may recall, a year ago in March, the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) abruptly cancelled its annual international rally in Tucson, Arizona, only weeks before it was to begin. Instead of offering refunds to members who had prepaid to attend the event — in most cases hundreds of dollars, perhaps as much as $1,000 — the club offered vouchers for a future rally. Many members were upset. But now the club has done something to set things straight.

Tiger Woods’ mystery wrecked vehicle? High-towing capacity new Genesis SUV

Helicopter video of the solo-vehicle crash on February 23 involving Tiger Woods showed Genesis signage on the door of the SUV. The logo read “Genesis Invitational,” but the sport utility vehicle was unknown to many observers. The vehicle wrecked was a 2021 Genesis GV80. The midsize luxury sport utility vehicle debuted last November as the fourth vehicle in the upscale manufacturer’s lineup. The SUV is unique among competitors because it has a 7,700-pound towing capacity, the highest in its class. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition Class C. This is a two-story RV with an elevator! Tony writes, “While RV companies here [in the U.S.] do slides, this thing does more than that with a roof that glides up and provides a glass-enclosed penthouse complete with seating and a table.” You’re going to want to see this RV.

Yesterday’s review:

2021 Jayco Pinnacle 36SSWS Fifth Wheel

“This is a nice consideration if you’re thinking about full-time RV living.”

Last week’s reviews:

Polydrop P17A Teardrop Trailer • 2021 Safari Condo Alto A2124 • 2021 inTech Sol Dawn Travel Trailer • Rockwood Geo Pro 16BH Travel Trailer • 2021 Jayco Jay Flight SLX7 Bunkhouse Travel Trailer

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

February 21–27, 2021

Diesel fuel might be likened to rocket fuel, if the sky-high price increases are any indicator. We wrote last week that this one of RVers favorite fuels had shot up seven and a half cents over a week. Sadly, that frightening number was dwarfed by price increases reported by the federal government on Monday. This time the price jumped 9.7 cents over a week. It now costs 9.1 cents per gallon more than it did this same time last year. But lest you not drive a diesel, don’t let your breath out. Gasoline shot up 13.2 cents a gallon over the last week, making it 16.7 cents a gallon more than the same-time-last-year price.

The big Texas winter storm will no doubt go down in history – and in memory. The cold weather wasn’t the only cause of broken pipes – at least not directly. Teri Blaschke is one of the owners of Hidden Valley RV Park near San Antonio. She reports that while the park didn’t lose electrical power, the cold played a big role in repair misery. Part of the problem was from park guests, some of whom got a little overzealous when trying to thaw out water hoses and pipes. Park water faucets themselves were insulated, but in some cases the handles froze tight. Some RVers clobbered them with hammers to move them, leading to broken pipes. At least one person took a blow torch to a frozen pipe. The pipe was PVC, and the results should be obvious. All in all, park operators had to shut down water several times to repair breaks.

We’ve reported on how a shortage of semi-conductor chips has negatively impacted some RV manufacturers, and actually shut down some auto assembly lines. Now comes another future fear, this time from Ford Motor Company. Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, warned that future production of electric vehicles is in danger of a shortage of suitable vehicle batteries. Speaking at an automotive conference, Ford’s chief said, “We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S., and we’ll be talking to the government about [it]. We can’t go through what we’re doing with chips right now with Taiwan. It’s just too important.” The company knows of what he speaks. Ford’s electric F-150s – slated for release next year – use a battery produced in South Korea. The manufacturer recently lost a lawsuit, and has been banned from exporting the pickup batteries to the U.S. for ten full years. The court did allow the components of the batteries to be shipped for the next four years.

A Facebook post from Las Vegas, Nevada, police suggests an RVer had way too much to drink on his way to the airport. Someone tried to shove their 11 ft.-high Class A motorhome under a 10 ft.-clearance passenger pickup area at McCarran Airport – with serious implications for the rig. Said the Facebook post, “So, um…what do you say to your insurance company when you drive your 11-ft. motorhome into the 10-ft. passenger pick-up area of the airport while you’re drunk??”

A trip to Arizona’s Grand Canyon National park inevitably involves the use of shuttle buses. Changes are coming to the system on March 1 – unlike ones seen previously. Already COVID-19 has mandated limiting buses to 15 passengers, and face masks required on board and in waiting lines. The park says that the Village Route (Blue Route), the Kaibab Rim Route Westbound, and the Tusayan Route (Purple Route) will not operate this spring. For schedule of details and more visitor information go here.

Can a MINI Cooper tow a travel trailer? In some cases, yes. But like everyone else, watch out for ice! The Trans-Canada Highway near Craigellachie, B.C., set the scene for an accident last Monday. Mounties responded when a pickup truck hit an icy patch, spinning out and ending up in the ditch. A passing RVer in a MINI Cooper towing a small travel trailer met up with the pickup, after a semi-truck heading the other direction sideswiped his combination, tossing the ill-fated Coop-n-trailer into the already humbled pickup truck. Happily, no serious injuries were reported.

California Highway Patrol officers in Los Angeles County were so impressed with a dummy in a passenger seat they posted it on Facebook. For years people have tried to pass off dummies in the passenger seat to be able to drive in the HOV lane (High-Occupancy Vehicle) to get around traffic. After the officer pulled the car over because he couldn’t see in the tinted windows, he noticed the person did not move – that it was mannequin. The driver told the officer he had been driving with it for more than a year. “Nice try, driver. Here’s your ticket!” An HOV lane violation ticket is a minimum $490 fine.

Joshua Tree National Park, a popular southern California destination, is looking to see plenty of visitors this spring. Park officials say visitation was up 11% from June to October last year, and the trend suggests a busy March and April. Translate this to all of the park’s campsites being full. That includes the 350 that can be reserved. Tips? Come before 10:00 a.m., and if you miss that, wait until after 2:00 p.m.

The Canadian federal government is requiring that all coming in by air must use one of four designated airports. Once on the ground, returnees must spend a minimum of three days at a government-approved hotel, on their own dime. With this in mind, many jet-taking snowbirds are now landing on the U.S. side of the border and coming back into the country via the land route. With 117 different border crossings, some of them in remote areas, the quarantine rule doesn’t apply to land crossings.

Another entry for the “none-too-bright” file. Police in Ogden, Utah, last Sunday found Christopher Scott (31) parked in a vehicle. Since Scott was a parole fugitive, police wanted to talk with him. When they attempted to do so, Scott revved up his vehicle and blasted away, forcing an officer to jump out of his path. Scott and his passenger, Courtenay Fenner (32), took off, clobbering two other vehicles along the way. Police got a lead indicating the two had holed up in an RV at an area KOA park. Warrant in hand, police searched the seemingly vacant rig. But on pulling up the lid on the bed, like a magical act, there was the missing pair. Drugs and paraphernalia were also found in the RV, and both ended up in jail.

A couple resting comfortably in their RV got an unwelcome and potentially life-threatening experience February 20. One moment they were peacefully reclining, and the next they had been literally blown out of their rig. It all transpired at the Travel Inn Resort in Elma, Washington. Responding fire crews found the trailer blasted into bits, along with an active fire. Both occupants, a man and woman, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the nearest trauma center. A gas leak is suspected. Once again, we remind readers to ensure they have a working LP detector.

Don’t get goosed! Travelers should be aware that March through June marks the typical goose-human conflict season. Geese mark this season first with mating, then nesting and rearing of their young. During that time, geese can get mighty uptight when humans get near. Being nipped by a goose may sound amusing, but the results are far from pleasant. If geese exhibit aggressive behavior, watch out! Head pumping, wide open bills, hissing, honking, wing flapping – all are signs you should back off. Since most injuries to humans occur when attempting to flee (tripping, falling), give the goose space and slowly walk away. And remember, one breed of goose is the CANADA goose – not Canadian. How do you recall that one? “Say, was that a Canadian goose?” “I don’t know. I didn’t stick around long enough to ask to see his passport!”

Are you still hanging around in Quartzsite, Arizona? Highway crews will be replacing the pavement on Highway 95, south of Quartzsite, beginning March 8. Workers will be busy between milepost 80 (Cibola Road) and 96 (Crystal Hill Road) running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays through March 19. Expect delays, reductions to single-lane travel, pilot cars, and typical frustrations.

As the U.S. mourns a half-million deaths of its residents to COVID-19, Weld County, Colorado’s Board of Commissioners took a different tack. After having changed zoning regulations to allow the use of RVs as quarantine shelters, the commission has done an about-face. RVs can now only be used for camping to a seven-day maximum length. Board members’ concerns about limited access to potable water and waste disposal led to the decision.

Missin’ Mississippi? Maybe not, if your travels were to take you through Jackson, the state capitol. Interstate 20, the state’s big east-west piece of pavement, has a bridge that has a major set of nearby connectors in less than two miles: I-55, U.S. 49, and S.R. 51. But the state’s highway department has a major replacement program running with that bridge, and miserable weather could easily have slowed the construction. Despite ice, freeze, and no doubt dim of night, work crews are still cracking to stay on deadline to deliver a new bridge by the summer of 2022. Bridge engineering fans: Back in December, workers dropped in the largest pre-stressed concrete span in the state’s history. Beams 170 feet long, scaling about 200,000 pounds each, got their new home on the project.

Demand for RVs in the Lower 48 may be having an effect on Canadian RV dealers. The Canadian Recreation Vehicle Association says wholesale shipments from the U.S. into Canada have dropped yet again in the 2020 fourth quarter. Shipments were down more than 13% to 8,714, comparing to the same quarter in 2019. For the year, imports really stank – down almost 28% to 28,814. The association says it foresees things will get better in 2021. Dealers are counting on it, as the demand for RVs in Canada is up.

Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dune’s National Lakeshore has played host to a most unwelcome guest. The invasive hemlock woolly adelgid, a nasty little insect that sucks sap out of hemlock and spruce trees, made an appearance in the Platte River Campground at the lakeshore. It was the first recorded infestation in northwestern Michigan, and authorities hope it’s the last. The working theory is that the pest was brought in by a visiting camper. The caution is, don’t transport “live” firewood. Stick with kiln-dried wood, certified pest-free wood, or purchase firewood at the site where you’ll burn it.

Prosecutors are readying for the trial of a man accused of an alleged illegal Canadian border crossing. Typically folks inbound from the U.S. are nailed at the border for carrying illegal guns, which this man has also been charged with. He had two prohibited handguns, but a few other things caught the attention of border agents. When inspected at the Creston, B.C., station, agents also found he was carrying (undeclared) $26,000 in cash, and a million in Iraqi dinar. The latter sounds impressive, but it amounts to a mere $684 U.S. What else? Hippo tusks and bear skulls. Charged with smuggling and illegal possession of firearms is one Rodger Savory, 50, nationality unknown.

Another acquisition in the RV marketplace – but this one may not be what you think. Winegard, the big RV satellite and antenna manufacturer, has taken over SilverLeaf Electronics. Never heard of the latter? They’re an Albany, Oregon, firm that works on stuff on the inside of RV electronics gear. Winegard says the takeover will help them get an edge in integrating RV systems, particularly control systems. Think holding tank level monitoring, battery management, engine functions, and a host of other power controls which manufacturers are clamoring to stick into new RVs.

North Dakota’s Number 1 tourist attraction reports a mixed bag of statistics for 2020. Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s visitation fell 20% over the year, but in December saw a 173% jump. Blame the mixed messages on COVID-19 slowing travel, along with exceptionally low fuel prices and a huge interest in getting out after being cooped up for the year’s end jump. The park’s campgrounds were closed for a considerable time in 2020 while waiting for bathroom rehabs. That’s all done, and the campgrounds are now open.

Winnebago is jumping in to help high school students with their education. The big RV manufacturer has kicked in a half-million dollar donation over a few upcoming years to help fund the new John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City, Iowa. The center helps students develop marketable job skills and get college credit at the same time. Winnie’s funding will directly support students enrolled at the Advanced Manufacturing Academy. Skills taught include technical, drafting and print reading skills as well as the opportunity to put designs into practice with hands-on projects.

Cooper Tires is being taken over by Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a deal worth nearly $3 billion. Cooper, in existence since 1914, is presently the Number 5 tire maker in North America, when considering revenue as the measuring stick. Cooper owns the brands Mastercraft, Mickey Thompson, Roadmaster and, of course, Cooper. The takeover should be completed by mid-2021.

When it comes to parking outside your home in Casper, Wyoming, it may be better you should be disabled than an RVer. City councilors are kicking around new parking regulations. Currently, the city will post a “private disabled parking” sign in front of a residence for $300 a year; RVers can park out front, with a permit, which costs $25 a year. Thinking perhaps the burden on disabled folks was a bit high, staff suggests reducing the fee to $50, while jacking up the RV permits to $500 per year. Mind you, you can only park the old motorhome with a permit from spring until the first snow flies. Staff was directed to do more research on the matter and bring it back for a later decision. Will Casper RVers win or lose? Some may say they don’t have a ghost of a chance.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Thieves in Smelterville, Idaho, got a two-for-one at a storage yard around February 18. Two travel trailers, a new Keystone Hideout and a 2003 Forest River Sierra, were taken from the S&S Storage Lot. Crooks first ground the lock off the storage yard’s front gate, but may have left a cell phone and receipt that were found at the scene of the crime. The storage company is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide leads that will help recover the rigs. Got information? Call the Shoshone County Sheriff’s office and ask for Deputy Ferraro at 208-556-1114.

See and read about other recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find them for their owners and put the crooks who stole them in the slammer.

Pickup truck news

According to our recent survey, about 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers own at least one pickup truck. Recognizing that, we’ll provide the latest news highlights about the vehicles here each week.

Truck drivers take note: Cooper Tires faces recall; also, Goodyear buying Cooper

An estimated 430,000 light truck tires made by Cooper® Tires have been recalled because they can develop sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure. Also in the news: On Feb. 22, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, a deal that seeks to combine the country’s two biggest tire manufacturers based in the U.S. Learn more.

The Chevy Silverado HD is regarded as one of the toughest, most-dependable trucks on the road. J.D. Power agrees, and its recent 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study ranked the truck at the top of the Large Heavy Duty Pickup segment.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, February 28, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Marty M. of Illinois, Steve T. of California, and Dawn G. of Pennsylvania.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Things to smile about this week

A weekly roundup of news stories that will make you smile (and maybe shed a tear or two…). This week: a 3-D printer makes game dice for the blind, an indoor snow day for hospitalized children, the most thoughtful team of barbers, a grocery store that bags kindness, and, of course, several cute animal videos. Click here to smile.

Yesterday, Nanci wrote about why she writes this weekly “good news” column and how it’s changing her outlook on life. If you missed it, read it here.

Reader poll

Do you wish your RV were five feet longer or five feet shorter?

Respond here and see how others responded.

Brain teaser

A man wants to have a small dinner party. He invites his father’s brother-in-law, his brother’s father-in-law, his father-in-law’s brother, and his brother-in-law’s father. How many guests will he have over for dinner?

Thanks to Hilary Klapow for submitting! Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

(Answer below)

News briefs

An Alvarado, Texas, RV dealership claims the prize of having sold the most motorhomes by a single dealer in the U.S. in 2020. Motorhome Specialist, of parent company RV Retailer, sold more than 2,000 rigs last year, and placed in the top position, according to Statistical Surveys Inc.

Walmart, with 4,700 U.S. locations, is exploring new business ventures. One of its ideas is to use its large parking lots to support health clinics.

Illinois’ campground reservations system has been off-line since February 23, and will continue that way through the end of the month. The state says it is transitioning to a new computer system that starts up in March.

U.S. National Park Police officers will begin wearing body cameras this year, the National Park Service announced on Feb. 25. The NPS said it plans to pilot the program in San Francisco and implement it across the country by the end of 2021.

With Spring Break just around the corner, Texans will be looking to get outside. Texas State Parks are already seeing day passes and campsites filling up for the spring and summer months, so visitors planning a state park adventure this Spring Break are encouraged to make their reservations as early as possible. Read more.

A program that allows homeless people to live in their cars or RVs in parking lots that was developed during the pandemic could become permanent in Bend, Oregon. On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will discuss whether to update the city’s code to allow a program that would allow businesses, nonprofits and religious institutions to offer their parking lots to homeless people as a legal place to camp.

Camping World takes over two. Two Massachusetts RV dealerships are selling out to Camping World. Both are Flagg RV dealerships, one in Uxbridge, the other in West Bolyston. Both were independent, family owned dealerships, which have been operating for more than three decades.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, has vowed he will see Camping World stores in all of the Lower 48 states. Now the giant outfit has got its first finger into Maine. Windham, Maine, dealer Lee’s Family Trailer has agreed to a takeover by Camping World.

Speaking of Marcus Lemonis, he has made an investment in Zero Point Zero (ZPZ), a leading film and television production company, and will serve as its chairman. ZPZ is known for its award-winning content spanning film, documentaries, television and branded corporate work. The company has received more than 50 Primetime Emmy nominations and 15 wins, along with 33 Daytime Emmy nominations and 14 wins, 12 James Beard Awards nominations and 6 wins, a TCA and Peabody award, among others.

Jacksonville, Florida, saw one of the first RV shows since COVID-19 put a crimp on shows last year. Opening on February 11, some 2,000 people came through the gates to the Jacksonville RV MegaShow. The four-day show counted a total of about 8,000 visitors, down about 1,000 from the last show.

The boating industry is coming off a year with numbers not seen since before the Great Recession: 310,000 boats sold and counting. Also in 2020, outboard sales hit the highest annual volume in two decades, with 330,000 units sold, up nearly 20 percent from 2019 and the ninth consecutive year of growth.

Despite being forced to close for six weeks early in the pandemic, retail sales at Airstream dealerships jumped 22% in 2020 and demand is still on the rise. Airstream owners have an average income of about $150,000, according to the company. New Airstreams cost between $39,000 and $177,000.

When it arrives later this year, the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 will boast a 20% increase in maximum towing capacity over its predecessor. The car is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 coupled to INFINITI’s all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. Selected grades of the all-new QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds — enough for a 22-foot Airstream trailer. “We want to make sure that the customer is confident that they can tow their travel trailer to their campsite for the weekend and not worry about their vehicle overheating,” said senior project manager Heather Kniep.

The OWA amusement and theme park in Foley, Alabama, will open a new indoor water park in 2022 along with a 200-room hotel and “luxury, family-friendly RV park.”

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Ford recalls some F-350 trucks for incorrect weight information

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes for brake light switch issue

• Popular Ford trucks recalled: Windshield could detach from cab

• Some Sprinter RVs and vans recalled for rear camera defect

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of February 22, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.63 [Calif.: $3.45]

Change from week before: Up 13 cents; Change from year before: Up 17 cents.

Diesel: $2.97 [Calif.: $3.74]

Change from week before: Up 9 cents; Change from year before: Up 9 cents.

Upcoming RV shows

Most of the RV shows in the early part of 2021 have been canceled. We will restart our show directory feature here as shows begin again. In the meantime, see the frequently updated schedule here.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter #3853, Huron, SD

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but please obtain permission from the store. Park at the outer edge of the lot, away from the store, without obstructing traffic lanes. The lot is lit, appears level, and believed to be safe and quiet. There is a Subway in the store. Mexican and Chinese restaurants in an adjacent strip mall. Click here for details.

Horsetail Falls Turnout, Valdez, AK

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed! The state of AK allows overnight RV parking in rest areas and turnouts unless there is signage to the contrary. Your vehicle must be at least 10 feet off the roadway, and must not pose any traffic hazard. Wide unpaved turnout is off but not separated from hwy; ~ 450 ft long and ~ 80 ft wide at widest point. Park without obstructing movement by other vehicles, or affecting the viewing and photographing of falls by others. Level, unlit, quiet, and appears safe. No amenities other than scenery and photo op. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Other resources:

• Two excellent guides to free campgrounds. The West edition and the Heartland edition.

• Harvest Hosts: Members can stay free overnight at farms & wineries.

Sunday funny

Brain teaser answer:

One.

