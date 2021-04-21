RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Issue 1583

Today’s thought

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes…including you.” —Anne Lamott

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Covered Cashews Day!

On this day in history:

1934 – The “Surgeon’s Photograph”, the most famous photo allegedly showing Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail. (In 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax.)

Tip of the Day

This is the best portable air compressor for your RV

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

I think most RV owners understand the importance of maintaining proper tire inflation pressure. The problem is, if you wait until you’re on the road to check tire pressure, the tires are most likely too hot for correct evaluation. Checking the inflation pressure when you stop to refuel doesn’t make sense either; you will get higher pressure readings and if you let the air out of the tires they are underinflated. Continue reading and see what air compressor Mark recommends.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new New Horizons RV Majestic M42IK6S Fifth Wheel. Tony writes, “There’s a lot about this trailer that I really like. One thing I really appreciate is how the company spends a great deal of time and effort working with you to build something that really fits your lifestyle.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 KZ RV Sportsmen 231RK half-ton-towable fifth wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Where to put the litter box when RVing with cats

Cats can be comforting and entertaining companions and so it’s not surprising that many RVers bring theirs along on their camping adventures. While the RVers enjoy the simple pleasure of having their kitties along with them, there are some challenges, such as where to put the litter box. Get some purrfect ideas here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Pay attention to tire details before leaving on trip

Reader poll

What are your two major sources of news?

Quick Tip

The best way to keep bugs off your food

By Nanci Dixon

We have just started feeling comfortable enough to have a few couples over for socially-distanced campfires again. This time, the plague is not COVID, it is the swarms of little pesky black flies over everything – including the food. … See what Nanci uses to keep bugs out of her food.

Website of the day

America’s Most Pet-Friendly National Parks

If you’re traveling with Fido or Fifi and plan on visiting National Parks, consult this list first.

The latest news headlines for RVers. For a complete recap of the most important news affecting RVers, be sure to read our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter.

Here Are a Few More Signs That Camping and RVing Are Hot:

• Camping equipment purchases are projected to grow by 30% over the next 5 years.

• Some outdoor equipment companies are reporting up to 200% increases in demand for their projects.

• One of the top camping apps, The Dyrt PRO, is on track to grow 400% this year. The company’s CEO, Kevin Long, said that growth will go a long way on his goal of building the world’s largest camping community. The Dyrt PRO plans to partner with more than 70 companies in 2021 to provide free memberships.

More Rigs Are Rolling, Rolling, Rolling Off the Assembly Lines: By now, you’re well aware that the RV manufacturing industry made a lot of rigs during the second half of 2020. Well, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. According to official forecasts from the Recreational Vehicle Industry of America (RVIA), RV manufacturers are set to build from 523,000 to 543,500 units in 2021. That’s a 24% increase over the amount produced in 2020, and at least 6% over the industry’s record high in 2017 of 505,000 rigs.

Ontario Walks Back Pandemic Restrictions: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced last week he was retracting pandemic restrictions he announced earlier in the week that banned playgrounds and allowed police to require anyone found away from home to explain why they were out and provide their address. Police officials in the province had said they had no plans to randomly stop citizens and question why they were out and about. A ban on outdoor gatherings is still in force.

Alabama Town Lifts Moratorium on New RV Parks: City officials in Summerdale, Alabama, just repealed a moratorium on RV park construction that had been in place since 2019. The moratorium was originally put in place to give town officials time to fine tune subdivision regulations to accommodate new RV parks but to limit the possibility RV parks would turn into permanent tenant “trailer parks.” There are still no zoning laws in Summerdale that would allow for the addition of an RV park, so anyone proposing a park would still have to appear before the town’s zoning board. Town Mayor David Wilson said by lifting the moratorium, “It’s not giving a green light for an RV park just anywhere in the Town of Summerdale.”

A Gallon of Gas Requires Another Buck: In case you haven’t noticed, the price of fuel continues to climb as we head toward summer. The cost of regular gasoline is up $1.04 a gallon from this time last year, according to a weekly survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The national average for regular gas is $2.85 a gallon, up a half-penny from last week. There’s a little good news for your diesel pusher. The price of diesel fell a half-penny from a week earlier, down to $3.124 a gallon. But that’s still 64 cents higher than last year. If you’re looking for the cheapest gas, head for the Gulf Coast ($2.565 regular, $2.923 diesel). If you like paying high prices, the West Coast aims to please with $3.527 for regular and $3.645 for diesel.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco 42141 (Model FUR 200) Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check which one will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• This innovative spring system improves your RV handling

• How to make Google Maps more accurate

• Deer flies a problem? Try this easy trick

Recipe of the Day

Cheddar Cheese Risotto

by Melanie Young from Gardendale, AL

Risotto is perfect when you want to make a special dish. Adding white wine and Dijon mustard at the beginning of the cooking process adds richness to the risotto. The Arborio rice is cooked al dente and it’s not mushy. Melting cheddar cheese adds to the creaminess. This would make a delicious main course for a special dinner, or be the perfect side for a meal. The trick is to stir constantly and cook the rice on low/medium heat. It’s a process, but risotto is worth it. This is a real winner.

Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Strawberry Tiramisu, T’s Way

Trivia

Think your car has a lot of miles on it? Think again! Irvin Gordon holds the world record for the highest vehicle mileage. On May 1, 2014, Gordon hit his three-millionth mile in his 1966 Volvo 1800S.

*Florida is home to more than 1 million alligators. How many bite humans each year? Yesterday’s trivia answers that.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Charly loves traveling in our motorhome all over the country. I’ve captioned this photo, ‘Where are we going next, Dad?'” —Susan Krantz

Leave here with a laugh

