RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Issue 1593

Today’s thought

“We could never learn to be brave and patient if there were only joy in the world.” ―Helen Keller

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Cinco de Mayo!

On this day in history: 1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

Tip of the Day

How to Increase the longevity of your tow vehicle

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

When you spend fifty thousand dollars (or more) of your hard-earned money for a tow vehicle, you don’t intentionally abuse the vehicle. But sometimes we abuse the vehicle without knowing it. For example, if you don’t have the proper hitch setup and too much weight is resting on the hitch ball, you put more burden on the tow vehicle. Another example is not monitoring, or maybe not knowing, what temperature the engine, transmission or other components are operating at. Heat is your tow vehicle’s worst enemy.

So where do we start when it comes to increasing our tow vehicle’s longevity? Good question. Let’s start with the basics and go from there.

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the Keystone Arcadia 370RL Travel Trailer.

Do you know your Cabela’s history?

Many RVers have taken advantage of the “RV welcome mat” extended by Cabela’s sporting goods stores. Many of the retailer’s parking lots have dump stations, some of them even for free use. And taking a hike through Cabela’s is like visiting a giant “man cave.” If you’re into the outdoors, you need to go into Cabela’s – it’s like being outside, while inside. Read more.

Helpful resources

• NEW: AAA MAP OF COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS (U.S. and Canada)

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

How to extinguish a campfire

From Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands

To extinguish your campfire: Allow the wood to burn completely to ash. Pour water over all the ashes. If you hear hissing, continue to add water until it stops. Use a shovel to scrape through the ashes to be sure lower layers are wet and to check for any remaining sticks or embers that may not have burned completely. Make sure they are not smoldering. Add more water as needed. Do not leave the campfire until it is completely out and cool to the touch. Remember: If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Learn more about campfire safety and campfire building from Smokey Bear.

Website of the day

A First-Timer’s Guide to RVing in Mexico

What better day to plan an RVing trip to Mexico than on Cinco de Mayo? This informative guide from A World to Travel tells you everything you need to know about RVing around our beautiful neighbor to the south.

Recipe of the Day

Easy Healthy Inside-Out Burrito

by Amanda A. Becker from San Jose, CA

A flavorful guilt-free dinner. The garnishes in this recipe are a must. They bring together the whole dish. There’s a little kick from the enchilada sauce but nothing overpowering. It’s everything you love about a burrito without the tortilla. If you can’t find Trader Joe’s corn salsa, use a small can of corn and mix with your favorite salsa.

Mmmm! What a great way to enjoy a “burrito”! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

Allergies bothering you? Perhaps you have “Rhinorrhea!” Any guesses as to what that might be? Well, next time you have a runny nose, tell your friends you have “Rhinorrhea” and watch them cringe!

Block window glare with movable sunshades

[Check state laws before using these while driving.]

Kate Doherty writes, “The automatic shades in motorhomes are great for front-facing glare, but sometimes quartering slivers of bright sunlight affect vision comfort for both driver and passenger. We found these sunshades more effective, especially on the middle of our Jeep front windshield, to reduce glare without impeding vision as the sun visors don’t extend far enough. Because they are so flexible, they fit well in curved windshields.” Read more or order some here

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Hilde, Migna, Zelda. We’re ready to ride!” —Skip Haley

Leave here with a laugh

I walked into a new restaurant with my wife. It’s called “Karma.” We had heard good things about the food, so we were excited to see what they had to offer. The hostess sat us, filled our water glasses, then walked away. After a few moments of sitting without a menu, my wife was confused. She stopped a nearby waiter and asked, “Excuse me, could we please have two menus?” The waiter responded, “There aren’t any menus. You get what you deserve.”

