RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 21, 2021

Issue 1605

Today’s thought

“Those with a grateful mindset tend to see the message in the mess. And even though life may knock them down, the grateful find reasons, if even small ones, to get up.” ―Steve Maraboli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pizza Party Day!

On this day in history: 1927 – Charles Lindbergh touches down at Le Bourget Field in Paris, completing the world’s first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

Tip of the Day

Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill your tanks

By Kate Doherty

On our first trip out three years ago, when it came time for us to refill our fresh water tank, we waited until the fresh water overflow spilled over, letting us know the tank was full. That meant we guessed and babysat the process. And after voiding our black tank and flushing, we needed to add a few gallons of fresh water into the black tank. One neighbor who came over to chat said count to 100. Another said he uses his watch and times one to two minutes. Both individuals meant well, but when water volume and pressure differ from park to park, campground to campground, trusting their methodology was unreliable.

So how does Kate avoid overfilling their tanks? Click here to find out.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Venture SportTrek ST271VMB. There are two surprises in this trailer – check ’em out here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, May 21, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

Last week 2 readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Patti Schneider of Milton, Florida, and Sumner Schachter of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

At Wally World, some RVers are slobs

Russ and Tiña De Maris are annoyed by RVers who overnight in Walmart parking lots but don’t treat the place with respect. “Witness a large bag of garbage, presumably left behind by someone who couldn’t muster up the decency to drop their stuff off in an appropriate trash container,” they write. Read more.

Reader poll

How far have you hiked in one day?

YouTube Video of the Day

“Five lessons I learned in five years of RVing”

Carolyn of the YouTube Channel Carolyn’s RV Life, has lived on the road in an RV for five years. She’s traveled alone in 30 states and put 70,000 miles on her small Class C motorhome. In this video, she shares the top lessons she’s learned in her travels.

Quick Tip

Cleaning the RV awning

When cleaning your awning, use a commercial RV awning cleaner. Spray the cleaner thoroughly on the awning fabric, roll it up and let it sit for several minutes. This helps to distribute the cleaner over the entire surface of the awning fabric and allows the cleaner time to work. Open the awning and thoroughly rinse both sides of the fabric. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

The Best Hipcamp for Every National Park

If you’re looking for a nice, secluded camping site near any national park, check out this list from Outside (some of them are cabins though).

Clubs and useful organizations

Recipe of the Day

Pizza Casserole

by Cathie Valentine from Graniteville, SC

A quick, easy, and delicious casserole recipe all busy cooks should have in their recipe box. Basically, whatever you love on your pizza you can include in this casserole. So, it can be easy or elaborate – whatever you have time for. In the Test Kitchen, we used all the suggested veggies and loved it. The mixture of ground beef and pork really adds a different flavor. Pepperoni mixed in gives the casserole a little zip. Mozzarella cheese bakes to bubbly perfection. We opted to add mini pepperoni on top to make the casserole pretty, but that step is not needed. Super yummy!

Since it's National Pizza Party day, you should make this for dinner! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

How long does it take you to fall asleep at night? If you said about 7 minutes, you’d be like the average American – who takes 7 minutes to fall asleep each night.

*If you think an octopus has eight arms, you’re wrong. See why in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Josie is a rescue dog who is extremely shy around other people, but she loves her motorhome!” —Terri Murray

Leave here with a laugh

