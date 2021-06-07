RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 7, 2021

Issue 1616

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We’re so engaged in doing things to achieve purposes of outer value that we forget the inner value, the rapture that is associated with being alive is what it is all about.” ―Joseph Campbell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day! Oh, and eat a bowl of chocolate ice cream while you’re celebrating National RV Day!

On this day in history: 1929 – The Lateran Treaty is ratified, bringing Vatican City into existence.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

YESTERDAY’S BLOCKBUSTER ARTICLE!

Did you see it? It went viral — more than 370,000 views yesterday alone. Get a peek at what RVing might be like for RVers in the months and years ahead. RV park owner throws in the towel. The business has changed, even shockingly.

Tip of the Day

Tips to clean a gunky gray water tank. Yes, yours is gunky too

By Nanci Dixon

This all started when our suction cup soap holder in the shower fell off the wall. No big deal – it falls off every couple of months when jostled too much or the suction cup dries up. I decided to clean the soap residue from the soap holder and while at it I cleaned another soap container. The soap didn’t just rinse off and both items needed a good soak.

The bucket I was soaking them in ended up full of soap scum and I realized that the residue in the bucket was a small microcosm of what must be in our gray water holding tank. It was time to clean.

Follow these easy steps to clean that gunky gray water tank of yours!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Glampervan Class B RV. As he reports, “All the vehicles that come out of the Glampervan shop share a common design series but each one is also tailored to the customer’s tastes and wishes. You don’t just buy a Glampervan off the shelf; there are a lot of options to make it your own.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• Minimaliste Tiny House: Sequoia

• Bigfoot RV’s 25B25RQ Travel Trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 7, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Carl Jones of Tacoma, Washington.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I run a 2-way fridge on battery power alone?

Dear Mike,

Since I’m doing a lot of 6-hour drives across the desert, is there any way I can add an inverter to the 2-way refrigerator in my trailer and power it from 120 volts instead of propane? How long would my 100 amp-hr battery last doing it? Can my truck alternator power this through the 7-pin trailer connector? —Toni

Read Mike’s answer and alternative suggestions.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Are RVers eco-pigs or eco-conscious?

By Andrew Robinson

To some people the image of the RV is that of a large, gas-guzzling, pollution-spewing beast full of ugly, inconsiderate tourists. I’m not saying it’s the most eco-friendly activity out there (I think walking or biking takes that blue ribbon), but I can sit here and claim that RVing is actually a very eco-conscious activity. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you have siblings that you never speak with?

Please respond here.

NEW Our favorite RV camping guidebooks. Our staff uses these excellent books for research and on our trips.

Quick Tip

Don’t throw that screw out!

If you find a fastener, a clip, a screw, or almost anything that you don’t recognize on the floor after a road trip – don’t throw it away. Put it in a plastic bag and save it because sooner or later you’ll find where it came from and where it goes.

Thanks for the tip, William Burns!

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Know someone who could use a break from their phone? This is for them…

Website of the day

The creepiest ghost towns in the USA you can actually visit

Even just reading about these ghost towns gives us the chills! Have you visited any of these yet? Did you see any ghosts?

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Is your RV out of balance? This might be the cause.

• RV Tire Safety: Rules of thumb regarding tire inflation.

• Recipe: Instant Pot Spicy Chicken Curry Soup (Warning: This WILL make you hungry).

Recipe of the Day

Baja Style Fish Tacos

by Stephanie Tate from Toledo, OH

Fish tacos come in many forms. This Baja version is easy to make and full of authentic flavor. The cornmeal crust is crispy while the cod remains tender. We loved these once they were assembled. The fried fish on the warm tortillas are topped with a lemony crema, cool slaw, salsa Verde, and a sprinkle of Cojita cheese. If you like fish tacos, these are irresistible.

Yuuuuummy! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Crock Pot Cheeseburger Mac

• Smoked Salmon Dip

And, be sure to check out our three more Recipes of the Day in most issues of our newsletters. Be warned: These may make you very hungry!

See the recipes here (and don’t miss the video).

Top Brands For Top Chefs. If you love to cook, visiting here is like a kid visiting a candy store. See for yourself.

Trivia

If all the salt in the sea were spread out evenly over the earth, it would be about 500 feet thick.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We call Sherman our ‘camp host’ dog. We host a few months a year and he has been ‘assisting’ us since he was 4 months old. He rides in the gator with us and knows all the rules of gator riding. He knows he does not get out even when no doors are on the gator, does not bark, and even when a dog climbed in ‘his’ gator he did nothing. We call him our last child and, yes, he is spoiled and is an excellent communicator. Every evening he asks for his fresh raw bone. If he feels he has not had enough dinner he brings his dish over to us and paws in it. Needless to say, we are well trained!” —Leslie Schofield

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

At last! A guidebook to National Forest campgrounds

This guidebook is badly needed. Not since 2003 has there been a comprehensive guide to these wonderful, and typically very scenic National Forest camping areas — until now! National Forest Camping is fresh off the press, published in late May 2021. Forest Service areas offer some of the best camping experiences in the United States. In this directory, you’ll discover 3,704 camping areas in 41 states. Learn more.

Leave here with a laugh

Ladies, you’ll get a kick out of this one…

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

LISTEN TO THE RVtravel.com PODCAST ON THESE CHANNELS

Podbean • Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Pandora • Amazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM • Listen Notes • iHeartRadio

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com