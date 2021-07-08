RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 8, 2021

Issue 1639

Today’s thought

On this day in history: 1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.

Tip of the Day

Secret tips to make sure thieves won’t steal your RV

Each week in our Sunday newsletter we list stolen RVs (and only the ones we’re made aware of – we’re sure there are dozens, probably hundreds, more). We’re hopeful that someone out there will spot a missing rig and call the authorities. A reader recently asked us to offer some tips about securing our RVs so that our rigs won’t end up on the “Stolen RV” column. So, let’s take a look…

Yesterday's tip of the day: Pack backwards before heading off on an RV trip

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grand Design Imagine 2970RL travel trailer. How does this compare to the very similar Keystone Arcadia 370RL? Find out in this review, and see which one Tony likes best.

Did you read Tony's preview yesterday of the Rivian Truck Camp Kitchen?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Tiny pop-up trailer sets up in one minute – amazing!

Tiny is the new trendy, and this new design, the TakeOff, from Dutch startup Easy Caravanning, is no exception to the trend. It’s adorable – how could you not want one? See it here.

Yesterday's featured article: The best way to level a fifth wheel? Make it levitate!

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Trailer users – try these additions to your “emergency kit”

In addition to road flares, first aid kit, etc., here’s a thought from Richard K.: “An item I have always carried in our trailer is an extra set of wheel bearings and seals for the current trailer. Two times since I started RVing in the 1960s, I’ve had bearing failures in remote towns, and having the extras on board saved time and trouble.” Thanks, Richard!

Website of the day

Your state’s most beautiful state park

Scroll through this slideshow and get ready to plan a lot of trips to a lot of state parks – some of these (OK, all of them…) are gorgeous!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent say their body runs hot, while 17 percent say it runs cold. 63 percent sit right in the middle.

• If they were in the market for a new model RV right now, 62 percent say they’d hold off on purchasing until a later date.

• 21 percent drink between 3-5 caffeinated beverages throughout the day every day.

If your RV’s steps hurt your aching knees, here are a few suggestions for you…

Recipe of the Day

Club BLT Dip Brandy’s Way

by Brandy Male from Mustang, OK

Everyone is a winner when you serve this amazing layered dip at your next party. Adding smoked turkey to mock the flavors of a club sandwich is genius. If you love a club sandwich, you’ll love this easy recipe. Let’s be honest… sprinkling cheese and bacon on top of a dip is never a bad thing.

Jeez, we’re drooling! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY'S YUMMY RECIPE: Crispy Chewy Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Cookies

Coffee, tea, water, or other beverage will taste better in this!

Isn’t this the coolest mug/thermos you’ve ever seen? We can’t imagine a more perfect vessel for your drinks if you’re an RVer, car or truck lover! The stainless steel liner will keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for two hours – no more cold coffee! If you buy this as a gift, make sure to get one for yourself too!

Trivia

If you’re in Iceland and someone says to you, “I will find you on a beach,” that’s your cue to get out of the country as fast as you can! Why? “I will find you on a beach” in Iceland means, “I’ll get my revenge,” or “Don’t make me hurt you!” Yikes!

*Why was George Washington not buried for three days after his death?

A.) They lost his body

B.) They had so many funerals and services it took three days to complete

C.) He was afraid of being buried alive so he asked them that they wait three days.

If you don’t know the answer, find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Bliss, Indi and Favor. These girls enjoy traveling around the U.S. to dog shows and fun events!” —Sheri Mccormick

Of all the black tank treatments we’ve tried, this is the one that works!

Writer Kate Doherty and her husband have tried every black tank treatment on the market – none of them met their standards until they met Doctor Poop, who introduced them to TankTechsRx. Read all about this amazing black-tank-life-changing product here, and be sure to try it out for yourself.

Leave here with a laugh

My friend keeps telling me, “Cheer up, man. It could be worse. You could be stuck underground in a hole full of water!” I know he means well.

