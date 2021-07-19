RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 19, 2021

Issue 1646

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Be cool this summer!

Now use your RV air conditioner when you could never use it before (like with only regular 20-amp household power!). No kidding!

Today’s thought

“Begin doing what you want to do now. We are not living in eternity. We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand – and melting like a snowflake….” ― Sir Francis Bacon

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Daiquiri Day! Cheers!

On this day in history: 1977 – The world’s first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at a.m. Eastern time (ET).

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Tips from the experts: Get the most from your AC and heat pump

By Nanci Dixon

Earlier this week I had the opportunity to speak with techs from Coleman about RV rooftop air conditioners and heat pumps. They had some great suggestions to get the most out of these units.

Continue reading to see what the experts have to say.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Hi-Lo Trailer. He writes, “Today in the campground I was sitting here writing reviews and stories and what should pull in in the next spot over? A Hi-Lo trailer. I was surprised – I thought the company was gone. Nope.” Learn more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• Prime Time LaCrosse 3411RK Travel Trailer

• 2022 Salem FSX 270RTK Toy Hauler

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, July 19, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Cybertruck pop-up camper?

Dear Mike,

I saw this custom pop-up camper late last night that’s mounted on a Tesla Cybertruck. Do you know anything about it? —Sleepless in Sacramento

Read Mike’s response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

See how RVers remodeled their rig. It’s gorgeous!

Don’t like the furniture in your RV? Doesn’t fit your style? Dare to remodel! Dare to decorate! Nanci Dixon’s neighbors, Jay and Leslie Pederson, recently completed a mini-remodel of their new 5th wheel. You’ll get inspired, or at least be very impressed, when you check it out.

Reader poll

For dog owners: Would you pay 20% more for a fenced campsite where your dog could run free?

Take off that leash and come tell us over here!

Quick Tip

Cool down the fridge

Hot summer days can really raise the load on your RV refrigerator. Several things can help keep the chill on your cooler. First, reduce the number of times you open and close the box. If possible, park your rig so the back side of the refrigerator is shaded. An inexpensive, 12-volt (as appropriate to your RV electrical system) “muffin fan” mounted under the condenser coils on the outside of the refrigerator will help to blast off heat from the coils, increasing the cooling ability. Find voltage for the fan from refrigerator wiring using your electronic multimeter.

Website of the day

The Best Sandwich in Every State

We’re drooling just scrolling through this list. These sandwiches look GOOD. Check ’em out for yourself (but be warned, you’re going to be hungry!).

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 16

The breakout star of “Nomadland” opens up about making the Academy Award-winning film on this week’s RVtravel podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, and RVtravel’s RVs: Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

It’s radio on the Internet! Listen to the episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• A firsthand look at what it’s like to travel by RV with no reservations

• Self-storage facilities: Is your RV safe?

• Tips to improve your RV’s gas mileage

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This version of this popular game wouldn’t do any damage to your RV! This is a great idea for the campsite!

Recipe of the Day

Cuban Cristo

by Janet Waters from Seattle, WA

This recipe combines two types of sandwiches – a Monte Cristo and Cuban – into one heavenly sandwich. It’s salty, sweet, and full of flavor. Frying the sandwich melts the cheese and creates a little crust on the bread. When taking a bite, have a napkin handy because it could get messy. Dipping the sandwich in pepper jelly adds a nice flavor contrast.

What a combo! Get this mouthwatering recipe here.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Loaded Potatoes Grill Style

• Take-Out Orange Chicken



Trivia

Afraid of running out of maple syrup? Don’t be. Quebec, Canada, has a strategic maple syrup reserve to ensure local supply in case of an emergency. You can read more about it here – it’s quite fascinating.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Buddy and Jojo enjoying a short drive at Gettysburg, PA. They just love being pampered.” —Michael Maniscalco

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

PICK UP AFTER YOUR POOCH!

Pick up after your furry buddy does his or her #2 business with these handy degradable doggie waste bags with a free dispenser. Learn more or order.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com