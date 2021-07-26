RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 26, 2021

Issue 1651

Tip of the Day

Here are some ways RVers are making money on the road. You can do these too!

By Gail Marsh

It used to be that the majority of RVers were retired folks. Not anymore! If COVID taught us anything, it’s that many jobs can be done remotely. That means people are no longer tied to the company’s office chair. You can say “goodbye” to the work cubicle and irksome daily commute and hit the road.

“Well,” you may be thinking, “I don’t have the skills to make a work-from-home job work for me.” Think again! Here are just a few of the jobs I’ve seen others do as I’ve traveled. One of the jobs might be a perfect fit for you. Or perhaps one of these jobs will spark a new idea of your own. Continue reading for some great ideas.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Wayfarer “Walter” Class B van. As he reports, “This is certainly not the van conversion for everybody but it’s one of the most affordable and promising ones that I’ve seen. Considering how many Class B’s I’ve seen that do try to be everything to everyone and come out just badly, I like this much more simplified approach with consistent materials and processes.” Click here to read the review.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Wolf Pack 27Pack10 Toy Hauler

• Elusive Trailers Lo Pro Cabin Travel Trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

CarGenerator / Ford PowerBoost comparison

Hey, Mike,

Saw you at the Airstream International Rally last week, and I’m really glad you brought the F-150 PowerBoost truck. It’s very nice, but at $66,000 it’s a little out of my budget. However, I saw the CarGenerator you brought, as well, so I wonder if other than the amount of power output, is the Ford technology that much different than the CarGenerator product? —Linda from Lebanon

Read Mike’s response.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Is it safe to leave a deposit with an RV dealer?

RVtravel.com recently posted a message from a reader which was titled, “Is novice RV buyer being ‘taken’ by dealer? Your input requested.” Dave Helgeson, a former RV dealer and avid RVer, not to mention the show director for three popular Northwest RV shows including the Seattle RV Show, explains why it is not only safe but in your best interest to leave a deposit with an RV dealer when looking to purchase an RV. Learn more.

Quick Tip

“Address book” backup plan

Before you leave on a trip, write down all important phone numbers you will need while away and store them in a safe place. Most cell phone users store the numbers in their phones. But if the phone should malfunction or get lost, it’s unlikely they’ll know the phone numbers by memory. So write them down, just in case.

Recipe of the Day

King’s Hawaiian Tuna Melt Supreme

by Family Favorites from Not-Far-From-Green Bay, WI

As far as tuna melts go, this one is pretty amazing. It may be a bit messy, but it’s very tasty. The base of the sandwich is sweet Hawaiian bread cut into thick slices and buttered. We liked the tuna salad itself – it has many textures and flavors. When it cooks, the melted cheese holds everything in. This seems very fancy, almost restaurant quality… no one has to know how easy it is. Just make sure to have napkins handy.

We want this, and we want it now! Get the recipe.

Trivia

If you watch a video of someone jumping into ice-cold water, or those videos like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, you may find yourself start to shiver. Scientists have found that watching another person shiver, in person or via an internet photo or video, your body temperature can actually drop too. This is called “temperature contagion.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gunter is a 2-year-old all-white purebred German Shepherd. He loves to go for rides, either camping or off-roading. Fetching a ball also gets him excited. People that pass by us on walks always comment on how beautiful he is.” —Dana Lakeman

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A woman called the Colorado State Division of Wildlife regarding a snake in her backyard. “Can you tell me what kind it is?” she asked. “Can you describe it?” the ranger asked. “Yes,” she said. “It’s long and thin. Oh, and it doesn’t have any arms or legs.” —Charles Loeffler, Monument, Colorado

