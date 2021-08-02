RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 2, 2021

Issue 1656

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We lay there and looked up at the night sky and she told me about stars called blue squares and red swirls and I told her I’d never heard of them. Of course not, she said, the really important stuff they never tell you. You have to imagine it on your own.” ―Brian Andreas

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1873 – The Clay Street Hill Railroad begins operating the first cable car in San Francisco’s famous cable car system.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

RV bathroom often underrated in buying process

When shopping for an RV, it’s easy to be influenced by advice that you should concentrate on models that provide the appropriate amount of sleeping, dining, meal preparation, storage and closet space for your family. Those aspects are, indeed, important. But while you’re focusing your attention on those areas, don’t allow yourself to neglect features and equipment that could make the difference between being comfortable or miserable on a camping trip.

“Who can forget the frustration expressed by one RVer who examined a motorhome’s toilet compartment and complained, ‘I could do my business there okay, but I’d have to go into the hall for the paperwork.'”

For example, the most underrated area in an RV is the bathroom. First-time buyers tend to ignore the size and features of RV bathrooms, only to learn later that they spend more time in those tiny spaces than they thought they would. Veteran RVers consistently rank bathroom size, location, layout and features as among the most important considerations in their purchase of a new unit.

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS Travel Trailer. Tony says this trailer is a big deal in a little package. How come? Well, read today’s review and find out!

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2021 ATC Game Changer 2015 Toy Hauler

• CAMI Terra Wind “floaterhome” (yup, it’s also a boat!)

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 2, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Donna Roye of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Steve Hansen of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Lindy Kolthoff of Pittsburg, California.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

When you DIY, take a picture – it will last longer

Dear Mike,

Looks like I really goofed up and installed my battery terminals backwards. My converter made a pop and let out a puff of smoke. I only had the wires on it for a second, so I’m surprised this happened so quickly. My neighbor says he can replace the fuses in the converter for me, but what do I need to do next time to avoid making this same mistake again? —Dizzy in Duluth

Read Mike’s response with lots of important tips.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

New column: New column:

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s new column Monday-Saturday he’ll address one technical reader question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Is it better to have the front of the trailer a bit too high or a bit too low?

Dear Dave,

I cannot find a hitch receiver that makes my camper completely level. I have tried five types with different drops. None are right on the money. I finally settled on one that puts the camper an inch higher in the front than if it were completely level. So my question: Is it better to have the front of the trailer a bit too high or a bit too low? —Emma Jean H.

Read Dave’s answer.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Are slide out stabilizers a good idea?

This RV has its very own fire truck

This RV comes with its own fire truck. Or, to be more accurate, we’d have to say the fire truck comes with its own RV. Reader Gary Jones spotted this in Quartzsite, Arizona. Check it out.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Jerry X Shea and Steve Lortie. Click on the link at the bottom of that page for a form where you can tell us why you love YOUR RV! Click here.

Reader poll

What do you usually prefer, a pull-through or back-in campsite?

Either way, drive on in and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Trailer tow ball height

If your tow vehicle is too low or too high, the trailer weight isn’t distributed evenly on the axles, which can lead to damage. Adjust the height of your tow ball so that the trailer is level when hitched to the tow vehicle and on level ground. Your trailer axles will love it, and so will you – it’s much easier walking about in a level rig. Read a more complete explanation in today’s Ask Dave, above.

Get your kicks on, well, you know how it goes…

The Best Hits on Route 66: 100 Essential Stops on the Mother Road is the perfect companion for anyone traveling down Route 66 or who has ever wanted to. Amy Bizzarri, a Route 66 expert, takes you on an inspiring and entertaining journey down America’s most favorite famous road. Along with fascinating history and travel inspiration, the book also includes itineraries so trip planning is a breeze. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

getvaccineanswers.com

Whether you’re vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, whether you want to be or not… it doesn’t matter. This website has a ton of great information about the COVID vaccine. If you’ve got questions, it has answers.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 18

Keep the shiny side up this week on the RVTravel.com podcast. The RV Safety & Education Foundation alerts us to the common goofs we make. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the episode here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Campground Crowding: “A loss of community” among RVers

• The Day It Rained Whale Blubber

• Save your RV slideouts from damage with this amazing tool!

Recipe of the Day

Citrus & Feta Salad, Homemade Honey-Lime Dressing

by Melissa Buchanan-Smith from Clarkston, MI

Yum! This citrus salad is different and delightfully refreshing. With a honey-citrus flavor and a mild Dijon tang, we loved the salad dressing. The mix of greens with sweet clementines and pomegranate seeds is so delicious. Feta cheese crumbles and sunflower seeds add a little salt that balances the sweetness of the fruit. For extra flavor, add grilled chicken to the top for a complete meal. This salad makes healthy taste good.

Mmmm, this sounds delicious! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

• Strawberries and Cream Cobbler

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you don’t need to do a whole ____ of _____, this will come in very handy! What are we talking about? Click here and you’ll figure it out.

Trivia

California was named after a fictional island in a 16th century romance novel. The novel, Las Sergas de Esplandián, describes an island named California ruled by a Queen Calafia. The author, Rodríguez de Montalvo, was thought to have named the novel after the Arabic Khalif or Khalifa, but he may have also been influenced by the term “Califerne” in a French poem, The Song of Roland. When Spanish explorers first discovered California on the Baja Peninsula they thought the peninsula was an island similar to the one described in the novel. They named the land California.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our sweet “co-pilot” Moe. She goes by several names: Moey, Moe Moes, and Mosicle. She is a little rescue dog and loves living with us full-time in our class B van. She knows when it’s time to move on and enjoys exploring each new spot we call home. She’s been the perfect travel companion for us as we explore this beautiful country.” —Joe and Tish Reed

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Cut up a whole watermelon in minutes!

This stainless steel watermelon slicer works like magic! If you eat watermelon, you need this! Simply push the tool into the watermelon, and pull out perfectly cubed pieces of this sweet summer treat. It couldn’t be easier. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

We would appreciate your support

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support with a one time or ongoing donation? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com