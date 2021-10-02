RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1020

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

October 2, 2021

Cover story

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

20 years … and counting!

Twenty years ago this week I started this newsletter. To put that in perspective: There was no Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg was still in high school). There was no Twitter or Instagram. YouTube would not appear for four years. The word “blog” had been coined, but was barely known.

The Good Sam Club was still a real club, not a discount club for Camping World, whose present-day CEO, aspiring billionaire Marcus Lemonis, was still in his 20s, fresh off a few years as a car salesman. The only way to read this newsletter when it began was on a computer. There were no iPhones, iPads or even iPods. Apps? What’s an app?

When I camped, “being connected” meant being within walking distance of a phone booth.

RVing back then was still uncool. It was for “grandmas and grandpas.” A favorite bumper sticker was “We’re Spending Our Children’s Inheritance” with “Grandma and Grandpa’s Playhouse” running a close second. There were very few full-timers.

I had planned the first issue of this newsletter for the week of 9/11. We know what happened then. Nobody cared about RVing. I postponed the issue.

SO IT’S BEEN 20 YEARS … THAT’S HOW LONG I have been living and breathing RVtravel.com. Some readers have been along since the beginning. I know many of you personally — and appreciate you hugely!

Much has changed since then — good, bad, ugly. RVtravel.com has grown to become the single largest online periodical about RVing in North America, probably the world. As of a few days ago, there were fewer than 2,700 websites (of countless millions) in the USA with more traffic than this one. According to traffic ranking service Alexa.com we draw more visitors in a month than even CampingWorld.com or GoRVing.com with their multi-million dollar advertising campaigns (ours is closer to zero). Our articles routinely attract more readers than a packed Rose Bowl crowd. Our most popular article in 2021 garnered more than 800,000 views!

We are not “influencers” but journalists. I am an old-fashioned guy who believes that news should be real, and not just a way to influence people to buy products. Okay, nobody is pure. But in our case, we recognize there are lines not to cross and we respect them.

I am trying to semi-retire, but I’ll tell you, it’s damn hard. Still, I have backed off most day-to-day activities. But my brain does not have an “on-off” switch. What that means is I am forever thinking of ways RVtravel.com can be better — to be more valuable to you and other readers. Some of my ideas come at night in my dreams! Most are harebrained (par for the course with dreams), but some work out.

My daughter Emily has picked up the ball as editor, ably assisted by our wonderful staff and freelancers (special thanks to long-time heavy lifters Diane, Jessica, Kim and Russ.) Emily is a far better writer at her young age than I was. I am so lucky to be able to work with her every day! It’s a father’s dream-come-true!

Thanks to all of you for joining me on this amazing ride through RV cyberspace. Let’s hope our journey continues for years to come.

And a special congratulations to those of you who sacrificed a ton of potential retirement income to finance your RV for 20 years back when I started this newsletter in 2001: Your RV is finally paid off!

P.S. We need more writers! Good ones! Motivated ones! Sorry, no beginners or “influencers” (imposter writers). This can be a very part-time thing or full-time. You decide. Work from anywhere. Contact me at chuck@rvtravel.com. If you retired from daily journalism and miss writing, this may be just for you.

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the KZ-RV Connect SE C321BHKSE. He writes, “There are a lot of features packed into this trailer with some nice details, but this is a package I would eye very carefully.” See why by clicking here.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Our new Consumer Support column starts off with bang

Last week we announced a new regular feature, RVTravel.com’s RV Consumer Support. It’s a function we feel all RVers need. Somewhere they can post their problems with RVs, RV products, and services. We’re helping out where we can, and we asked if you’d share your problems. Well, the readers really responded! Here’s a sampling.

Can you help fellow RVers find reliable help on the road?

As part of our RVtravel.com RV Consumer Support efforts, we’d like to build a database of places you know to be reliable. We’ll break it down, state by state, town by town, and provide names, telephone numbers, and addresses. We’ll also keep it up to date by checking in a regular basis to make sure the shop is still there, and operational. Maybe when you’re looking to find reliable help on the road, you’ll be able to find a shop, an RV parts dealer, maybe even an urgent care facility that can help. Read more.

Letters to the editor



Good journalism is geared to the readers, not influencers

Dear Editor,

Social learning theory proposes that most people become motivated to commit misdemeanors, maladaptive behaviors and/or crimes among those whom they associate. Many of us raised in poor sections of industrial towns and living among fellow immigrants, find survival behaviors trump social graces. Such learned behaviors extend into adulthood.

When someone commits a negative behavior contrary to the law, it is an obligation to report it to the proper authority. The issue of “reporting such behaviors” becomes more complicated when writing articles for public readers. Living the RV lifestyle, witnessing many incidents of malfeasance, malpractice and misappropriation, becomes an occasional annoyance. However, writing about it moves the process from objectivism to subjectivism. Continue reading this very insightful letter/essay.

Run your RV air conditioner with a small generator

Why it’s so important to take a certified expert along for your next RV purchase

By Mike Gast

News stories concerning the quality of the products being shipped from RV manufacturing plants continue to pop up in the media. This week, there was an interesting take on the issue on a news website called Jalopnik.com. The headline was “RV Dealerships Think New Campers Are Pieces of Junk, Too.” Much of that story was a regurgitation of the story that we ran in RVtravel.com a few weeks ago regarding RV dealers’ concerns with quality. Continue reading this important eye-opening report.

RVs 10 years or older are being turned away from campgrounds. Should this be allowed?

By Nanci Dixon

As a massive number of RVers scour the country for a place to camp, more and more RV parks are turning away folks with RVs 10 years old or older. … A couple of weeks ago we ran a poll asking if folks had ever been turned away from a campground or service center because of their rig’s age. We got a lot of responses. Here are a few of them.

FreeCampgrounds.com is returning

In case you missed this announcement last weekend, here it is again. Longtime readers may recall that many years ago we had a very popular website called FreeCampgrounds.com. For a few years, it attracted as many visitors as this website, RVtravel.com, and at times even more. We have been banging our heads recently (against pillows, not walls) trying to figure out how to bring back the website without duplicating the many other sites and apps on the same subject. We finally hit upon what we believe is a good idea — one that would provide a very useful — and free — service to RVers. Continue reading.

The smallest, most brilliant cutlery organizer for your RV

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• My two favorite black tank dumpin’ gadgets

• Here are the top 5 complaints to the RV park office

• Video: RV smashes into vehicle-killer underpass

• The trashing of our public lands. Case in point.

Reader Poll

How long have you been reading this RVtravel.com newsletter?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Do you bring golf clubs with you when you travel with your RV? Find out how many of our readers golf when traveling here. (This is more lopsided that we would have thought.)

Pinterest may be your gateway to building your own RV (or fixing the one you have)

By Mike Gast

When you need to figure out how to do something with your RV, buy something you think you can’t live without, or just want to research something online … where do you go? If you’re like most (especially you fellows out there), you head straight for a Google search or go to YouTube to search for answers. But there’s another option … Pinterest. Start with a horse trailer, end up with a first-class RV! I bring up Pinterest because I’ve seen a lot of discussion of late on RVtravel.com and other sites about folks disgusted with the build quality of their RVs. Read more for some great tips.

We just crossed into Mexico in our RV – and it was easy!

By Kate Doherty

Like most Americans, we’ve been bombarded into thinking COVID controls all, and border crossing to Canada or Mexico is unsafe. The news asserts folks from those regions will gladly pass their germs on to us. After residing in the desert mountains for several weeks, we needed a change of scenery. After researching, we chose Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico, against advice from relatives, friends and the media.

Continue reading about Kate’s trip to Mexico, and tips about traveling there.

Penetrating oil can save the day!

Absolutely DO NOT try to squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site!

Do not do this! Absolutely do not squeeze a 40-foot motorhome into a tent site. In all fairness (to me), the website didn’t say that Site 74 was a tent site or that b-i-g RVs were not allowed. It was the last 40-foot site at a state park with two days available. It did mention low branches, but how low could they be? Well, they were LOW and very close together. Read more of Nanci Dixon’s “adventure.” We bet you’ll learn from it, like she did.

New Wifi technology improves her RV travels

RVtravel.com contributor Kate Doherty and her husband, Brian, have been testing a new mobile hotspot technology that offers a lot of bandwidth at a reasonable price. Unlike most other plans it does not use just one carrier (Verizon, AT&T, etc.) but chooses from carriers for the strongest signal. Read what she thinks of the service.

RV Mods: An access door for your pet

In case you missed this in yesterday’s RV Daily Tips, Russ and Tiña De Maris have some ideas (and instructions) about adding a pet access door, in their case for their cat. Some great ideas here.

Remember Bazooka Joe comics, bubblegum and baseball cards? The World Series brings back memories

By Kate Doherty

In the mid-’60s, my father and I enjoyed baseball together. We followed the Milwaukee Braves and Minnesota Twins. Both teams had a player we admired – Hank Aaron and Harmon Killebrew. When my father played in our hometown game, I would earn 50 cents by playing the national anthem and favored melodies on my mother’s Hammond organ that my father trekked to the ball field those Sunday game days. That 50 cents paid for a pack of gum, bag of popcorn, and a bottle of Pepsi Cola, leaving a nickel leftover. Back then that was a deal! Read more and see if what Kate writes brings back memories for you, too.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 2, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Tim Nowak of Elkhart, Indiana, and Matthew Edwards of Sulphur, Louisiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Popular articles from last week

MOST POPULAR:

• Here’s another RV dealer perspective on the quality of new rigs

PLUS:

• Cargo ships can’t unload, so keep waiting for that new RV or its parts for repairs

• Rock strike! Who’s responsible for your broken windshield?

• RVelectricity™ – Is this the beginning of the end of noisy built-in generators?

• Dear RV parks: Do you purposely set me up for driving disasters?

• Cummins comes through: A DEF sensor software patch now available

• Campground Crowding: What will it be? Higher deposits? Stricter cancellation fees?

• RV Tire Safety: Is it worth it to inflate tires with nitrogen?

• “Pathetic quality”: RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing (yep, still a very popular post, with almost 500 comments!)

• Ask Dave: Why do I need to keep the shore power cord plugged into the onboard electrical box?

• Fooling around on the road: A guide to RV sex

• How did the Hershey Show have so many RVs to show?

• Electric water heater. Many of our RVs are equipped with gas/electric RV water heaters. This refers to the fact that the unit has both a gas heating side and an electric element. As we start to look toward winterizing season, it is important to remember to turn the circuit breaker for the water heater OFF if you have an electric water heater. A dry electric element will burn out within seconds of being turned on. By turning off the breaker, you are assured that it is off and that it will not be damaged if the power to the heater gets turned on while in storage or while you get the coach ready for the season next spring.

• Surging LP gas pressure? When you light the burners on your range, does the flame surge or fluctuate on its own? If so, this could be a sign that you have contamination in your propane gas system. While LP gas suppliers are usually careful about their supply system, occasionally moisture will find its way in, resulting in a thick “oil” in the system. This can wreak havoc on an LP gas system, and can lead to symptoms like surging and appliances not staying lit. If this occurs, the system must be serviced by a certified RV Technician.

• Save energy by changing lights to LEDs. Whether you like to reduce your carbon footprint or boondock longer on a battery charge, LED lighting may be right for you. The LED technology has come a long way and is far less expensive than it was in years past. Almost every type of 12VDC lamp base now has an LED to fit it, so you don’t have to change your light fixtures, just the bulbs. In fact, even if you have fluorescent lamps in the ceiling or under a cabinet, those can be changed, also, to LED kits that give a lot of light for very little power.

• Windows hard to slide? Do you have sliding or double-hung windows in your RV that are hard to operate? First, check for any junk that may have accumulated in the window track. Second, spray a light amount of silicone into the track and exercise the window. This should help make the window slide or raise more easily.

Resources

Current Wildfire Report. (Includes map and details of fires!)

“RVs: Who Makes What” – This is a new free directory from RVtravel.com which lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models. Learn more and/or download a free PDF copy.

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

Did you miss this week’s Full-Time RVer newsletter, issue #13? If so, read it here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

Quality debate: How can one “maintain” a product that was poorly made to begin with?

Dear Dave,

Regarding RV quality, I’m just wondering if the same can be said with RVs made in the last couple of years? The quality has been horrendous, and only getting worse, from base models to high-end. My question is how can one “maintain” a product that was poorly made to begin with?

Should the manufacturer not bear some responsibility for these problems instead of putting the responsibility back on the customer as “maintenance”?

If these units were made to higher standards, maybe we wouldn’t have half the issues.

You only mentioned water leaks, which is a major issue, but there are many, many more issues that we are plagued with that is directly linked to substandard workmanship and materials. —Dave L.

Read Dave’s thoughtful reply.

Other questions Dave answered this week:

• How should I winterize the RV to use it part-time in the winter?

• My RV’s decals are fading, what can I do?

• How does a weight distribution hitch work?

• Why do I need to keep the shore power cord plugged into the onboard electrical box?

• Why does my roof AC unit have a rotten egg smell?

Road Trips

The Gabby Petito murder and what it means to a road tripper

By Chris Epting

By this point you’re probably familiar with the disappearance, and now confirmed murder, of Gabby Petito. This week, instead of focusing on little-known escapes along the road, I thought I would share some thoughts about what it has felt like as a road tripper to watch this tragic story unfold. Many of us know the places that have been featured on the news in the last week. The national parks in particular, with your Instagram-ready, sweeping vistas and spectacular rock formations. The forests and the fields. The sacred lands and unspoiled terrains that truly give us pause. Continue reading.

Get your kicks on, well, you know how it goes…

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Rad Power Bikes RadMini Step-Thru 2 – a folding e-bike RVers will love

By Tony Barthel

I recently got the opportunity to test drive an electric bicycle from Rad Power Bikes. Specifically, it was a RadMini Step-Thru 2 bicycle. When asked which model I wanted to try, this was my choice, thinking that the smallest folding bike in their line might be a good choice for RVers. After a month with the bike, I think I chose well. Find out why here.

Lightweight, portable seat and stool great for RVer or anyone on-the-go

By Sharon Still

A few hours into the 2021 Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, the salesman’s spiel had me calling back to the shop to see how many of these portable stool/seat things we needed so I could get the best deal. “I don’t know – tornado/hurricane. Whatever it is, it will hold any of the guys, has a carry strap and it comes in pink!” I bubbled over the phone to the service manager. Being a frequent exhibitor at regional RV shows, you see your share of come-and-go products, and then there are those that are must-haves. Having put the Tornado Seat to some tests over the past nine months, this one is a keeper.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Dangerous, even deadly, RV hot-skin causes: Part 1

There’s been a veritable plethora of email questions and Facebook comments about the causes of hot-skin voltage on an RV in the last few weeks. Many of these seem to have come from first-time RV owners, while at least one of them has been plugging their RV into the same residential outlet for the last 7 years. So I think it’s time for a review of what a hot-skin voltage is, how to detect it, and a few possible fixes. Continue reading this potentially lifesaving information.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How to store a lithium battery for the winter

Dear Mike,

I’m getting ready to put my RV in storage for the winter again. Last year I left my original lead-acid battery out in the RV (and the cold) and by springtime it was dead and wouldn’t hold a charge. I did upgrade to the lithium battery and new controller/charger, and it’s been working great. What do I have to do to protect my new lithium battery investment this winter? Should I bring it inside? How about some sort of trickle charger? I have a battery disconnect switch, but is that enough? —Frank P

Read Mike’s very helpful response.

RV Tire Safety

What “size” are your tires? Part 2 – “ST” and “LT”

By Roger Marble

Last week in Part 1, I covered Passenger (P) car type/size tires. This week we move on to LT (Light Truck) and ST (Special Trailer) type. Learn all about them here.

Operating an RV Park

The event of the season was a huge success!

By Machelle James

So much has happened in the last two weeks that I had to take notes so I wouldn’t forget to write about it! First off, we had our first “Fire in the Sky” UTV Off-Road Adventure here! This is an event for guests who like to ride either side-by-sides or similar off-road vehicles. We had an almost-sold-out campground. And we had tons of visitors who were finally able to see what our campground looks like. …

Read the rest of Machelle’s report on their recent fun/exciting activities, and plans for the future, here.

RV Short Stop

Hispanic Heritage RV Short Stops across America

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) is an amazing opportunity for traveling RV families to learn about the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino American champions. The national observation of Hispanic Heritage began in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the national Hispanic Heritage Week bill. Two decades later, President Ronald Reagan expanded the observation to cover 30 days. Learn more about this important celebration, including Hispanic achievements, stories and historical places to visit, here.

Looking for something to do this weekend? How about heading to Skowhegan, Maine, for the annual Fall Garlic Fest. It runs today and tomorrow. Good food! Live music! And fun games for the kids!

RV Fire Safety

Be prepared in case of fire

Have at least two escape routes – one in the front and one in the rear of the coach. As soon as they’re old enough, teach children to open hatches and emergency exits. Make sure visitors can open the front door. Not all manufacturers use the same lock and latch assembly. Choose a rallying point where everyone will meet immediately after escaping, so everyone can be accounted for. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Cran-Apple BBQ Pulled Turkey Sandwich

by Lisa G. Sweet Pantry Gal from Buffalo, NY

The shredded turkey absorbs the smoky and sweet sauce. You will love this so much, you’ll make it year-round. We can’t wait to make these easy sandwiches again.

Get your Thanksgiving taste buds ready. We want this now! Get the recipe.

Here’s an idea for you: Record your family history on your iPhone or video camera. If you want some inspiration, we recommend you get the book To Our Children’s Children. It will prompt many ideas of what to talk about. Your children and grandchildren will appreciate this when you are gone. Think about it – wouldn’t you love it if your parents could have done this for you?

Museum of the Week

The American Museum of the House Cat

Sylva, NC

Okay kitty-lovers, this museum is for you! “Cat Man,” Dr. Harold Sims, opened this museum in 2017 with the world’s largest collection of house cat memorabilia… and 80 rescue cats. Inside the museum, you’ll find Andy Warhol’s cat watercolors, a 2,600-year-old mummified cat from Egypt, a “cat catcher,” a 16th century petrified cat and so much more. If you have a cat and want to bring it to the museum, you’re welcome to do so as long as it remains on his or her leash. The museum is temporarily closed while it moves to a new location, but you’ll be able to visit again soon. Here’s the website to plan your visit.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Toby is our 16-month-old toy Blue Merle Australian Shepherd. Toby loves traveling, camping, hiking, and meeting new people in the campground.” —Judy Johnson

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Aslan • Chewy • Max & Kadie • Whitney • Grizzly

Pet food at Amazon. Big selection, great prices!

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Puzzle

Can you find the acorn? Click to enlarge and search.

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Trivia

While it’s not a required rule, almost all pilots and co-pilots eat different meals during flight. That’s so, just in case one gets food poisoning, the other one won’t, too!

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

taxi. “Incensed about the high fares horse cabs were charging in 1907, Harry N. Allen introduced taximeter cabs in Manhattan, naming the 4-cylinder, 16-horsepower cabs he imported from France from the Greek taxa, ‘charge,’ and the word cab, the common short form of the French cabriolet. Allen’s coinage became shortened to taxicab and finally taxi long before taxi fares far surpassed those of the horse-driven cabs.”

Laugh of the Week

We think these people might be staying inside for a while after this… Enjoy this compilation from America’s Home Videos.

Leave with a song from the past

James Taylor sings Sweet Baby James

And he explains how the song came to be.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

