RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1024

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills.



Today’s SPECIAL DEALS at Amazon.

October 30, 2021

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Cover story

Get lost, Facebook. You’re not welcome here anymore

By Chuck Woodbury



Facebook is gone. It’s changed it company name to Meta. No kidding! The website will remain known as Facebook and continue to live at Facebook.com.

The new corporate name is “a move to embrace the metaverse” according to the website GamesBeat. So what does that mean? Let me clarify: The metaverse is “an alternate reality that lives online. . . . a platform or series of platforms that share interoperable code to enable individuals to carry their online identities and (more importantly) their purchases from one experience to the next.”

Got that?

OK, YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND. I don’t either, as in I don’t have a clue! But I am pretty sure what it means is that it’s a sneaky way for Mark Zuckerberg to learn more about you so he can extract more money from your wallet, your bank accounts and your children’s college funds. The poor guy is only worth $70 billion dollars. How does a guy get by on that?

And, to think Zuckerberg started Facebook as a way for Harvard guys to rate “hot” (and not so “hot”) Harvard girls, and then it grew to become a major force in wiping out thousands of newspapers and other periodicals by allowing foreign governments and any semi-literate human to post fake stories and information, and in the process promote anger and turn everybody against their family members and neighbors because they didn’t buy “hook, line and sinker” into their favorite cockeyed, wacko, unproven conspiracy theory.

Personally, I have had it with Zuckerberg and his money-grubbing, data-grubbing, hate-enabling empire. And so have most of our readers. In a survey two issues ago we asked “Do you wish Facebook would go away and never come back?” Well, your answer was clear: More than three-quarters of you said, “Get lost Zuck!”

I have a suggestion: How about Elon Musk launches Zuck to Mars where he can rule his own world. He can proclaim the planet be forthwith known as MetaWorld and its capital as Zuck City. He’ll be King.

So here’s what this website, RVtravel.com, in its tiny corner of cyberspace, is going to do: We will never, ever again intentionally advise our readers to visit Facebook — any page, any group. We will not even mention its name. It will become the second “F” word we will never utter.

And, just to let you know, we’re working on a new forum where you will be able to have a Facebook-kinda-experience, but right on this website (coming within weeks). We won’t track you. No way! Never!

P.S. We are still looking for freelance writers. Good pay for the right persons, who should be highly motivated, love to write, have professional writing experience and want to educate RVers to improve their lives. Contact editor@rvtravel.com if interested.

Headline stories in tomorrow’s newsletter

• What essential parts are missing that are gumming up RV production and delaying deliveries?

• Winter to become the new summer at national parks and other public lands

• Campground Crowding: Reader says “Sites like this one” (RVtravel.com) are ruining it! – But we’re only trying to help…

PLUS: Lots more RVing-related news • Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Stolen RV Report • Latest RV recalls • AARP Scam Report • Reader survey • and much more…

Last week’s Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• One of the best tips we’ve ever heard. Read this – It could save your life

• 5 easy ways to make your own campfire starter

• RV fridge door pop open? Here’s a “quick and dirty” fix

• Here are some ways to keep RV memories alive. You’ll be so happy you did

• Reader reminds us: Don’t make RV park newbies outcasts – include them!

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Jayco White Hawk 29BH. He writes, “Yesterday we looked at how Keystone is bringing a large bunk model to the upper-middle end of the segment, but I also wanted to see how it stacks up against the Jayco White Hawk 29BH.” So how do they compare? See what Tony thinks here.

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Entegra Anthem 44B Class A diesel pusher

• 2022 Keystone Cougar 24RDS

• Flagstaff Micro Lite 21FBRS

• 2022 Keystone Raptor 429 fifth wheel toy hauler

• 2022 Keystone Passport 3401QD

Space heaters at Amazon. Stay warm this winter.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

MORE OF CLINT

See dozens of other Clint’s cartoons. They’re wonderful!

Two outdoor industry associations. Which one (really) cares about the future?

By Andy Zipser

What’s in a name? There’s the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, for example, which says it works to “improve the experience and quality of life of outside enthusiasts everywhere.” Its 35 member organizations include the three major RV associations, each of which has a representative on the roundtable’s 19-member board of directors: the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, the RV Dealers Association and the RV Industry Association. Outdoor recreation certainly sounds eco-friendly.

And then there’s the Outdoor Industry Association, which describes itself as “dedicated to industry-wide collaboration to achieve meaningful change in recreation and trade policy, sustainable business innovation and increasing outdoor participation.” Its approximately 1,200 members include familiar brands like Eddie Bauer, L.L. Bean and REI, but also the American Camping Association, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Arbor Day Foundation. Still, outdoor “industry” does sound exploitative, and not nearly as warm and fuzzy as a recreation roundtable. Continue reading.

Millions of acres of public lands could be used as campgrounds. The federal government won’t take the initiative, but you can

By Randall Brink

The pandemic year 2020 marked the beginning of the great upsurge in RV travel, and with it came the endemic of RV camp spot shortages. Nowhere in the literature of RV camping can you venture without encountering the stories of campground reservation frustration, of the advent of the $100+ per night RV spot, or the iniquities of campers arriving at a campground only to be told that their reservation had been modified or cancelled. … I believe the solution to where to park and camp lies at least partially in the vast areas of public and private lands. Read this informative and insightful article. Do you agree with Randall that this is a possible solution to crowded campgrounds?

Measure your tire pressure accurately

This inexpensive digital tire pressure gauge should be an essential item in your RV or tow vehicle. It’s accurate to within 0.05 PSI, reading air pressure from 5-150 PSI in 0.5 pound increments. Its user ratings are high and the [low] price is right. Learn more or order.

These are the spare items you should always have on hand in your RV

By Nanci Dixon

Broken, lost or forgotten items can put a damper on or even end an RV trip. After more than six years of full-timing, there are a few spare items we always carry in our RV. Extra weight should always be taken into consideration, but there are a few things that are showstoppers if we don’t have an extra or something to fix the one that broke. Read Nanci’s thorough list here, and let us know if you’ve found anything else handy to carry along.

Several of my friends are quitting RVing. You can probably relate to why they’re doing so

By Gail Marsh

The end. Yes, I know that’s a strange way to begin an article, but it fits! Many, many of our friends are choosing to throw in the towel on their RV lifestyle. They are giving up RVing for good. They have valid reasons, I think. See if you agree.

RVer asks: Do we have to recertify motorhome LP tanks?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“RVer run over at Tractor Supply!” OK, not literally, but an RVtravel.com reader had her day ruined by overzealous gas-passers at a Tractor Supply outlet in Fort Myers, Florida. Linda W. rolled into the lot with her 2007 Class C motorhome, in need of LP. The outfit’s propane guy told Linda the motorhome’s tank was too old, and needed to be recertified. While he did fill the tank anyway, it still left Linda in the lurch. Worried about her tank, she hasn’t been able to find anyone to recertify her motorhome LP tank. Continue reading.

New Feature: RV Consumer Support

Would you buy a new RV? Maybe not a good idea

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

While it seems like the RV manufacturing industry is having a bang-up sales year, not everyone is cheering. There’s an undercurrent of folks who aren’t always happy with the quality of their new, spendy purchases. Would you buy a new RV? A couple of comments from readers speak volumes. Read them here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• A firsthand look at what it’s like to travel by RV with no reservations

• Self-storage facilities: Is your RV safe?

• Use your cruise control or overdrive while towing?

• Tips to improve your RV’s gas mileage

Run your RV A/C with only normal household power. It’s now possible!

Reader Poll

Do you know the exact height of your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Have you ever ridden in a helicopter? See how more than 2,000 other RVers responded.

Casino Camping: Reader recommendations for free or affordable casino camping

Casino camping can be a great alternative to crowded campgrounds. Here are some suggestions received from our readers this past week, including casinos in Oregon, California, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Check ’em out here.

Gift-giving to RVers: Give experiences, not stuff

By Sandi Sturm

Today was the last day for my work-camping gig at a major resort in Arizona. You know the types of resorts that have more than 600 spaces for RVs and park model homes. My job was helping the activities director as the resort geared up for its busy season. I mention this because it became very apparent to me that the director was not familiar with our full-timer/snowbird lifestyle. … Continue reading about the advisability of giving experiences (with some great suggestions) rather than objects to full-time RVers.

Hubby is a night owl, wife is an early riser. Different sleep schedules hard to manage in RV

By Gail Marsh

“Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” Or so the saying goes. But what happens when your hubby is the night owl and you are the early riser? Or the reverse? And what happens when the two of you try to navigate your different sleep rhythms while living in a 34-foot RV, or even less square footage? Yipes! Continue reading for an explanation of what causes different sleep schedules, some suggestions to deal with this situation, and then please add your comments to the conversation.

Use handy silicone lids for cooking & storage

Use on the stove or to seal containers instead of using plastic wrap or foil. They’re BPA, Phthalate and PVC-free and heat resistant to 440 degrees. Press down gently in the center of lid for an airtight seal. Use to replace missing or broken lids. Use on leftovers and to keep salads and fruits fresh! Learn more or order.

Downsizing… or not? An RVer’s struggle of what to keep and what to leave behind

By Sandi Sturm

After living 12 years in Alaska, I had quite the library going. Four large bookcases were full of pages I loved unconditionally. I did not read every title, but I loved the thought of them and the people who wrote them. Then we decided to leave Alaska and hit the road. At the time we still had our 19-foot travel trailer, which we used to get there. I could sit at the table and put dishes in the sink without getting up. No couch or extra storage. I guess you can say it was “quaint.” We pulled it with a six-cylinder Toyota Tacoma, so weight was always a concern. … Continue reading about Sandi’s huge collection of books here.

There’s more to these common U.S. birds than you think (can you guess which is the most common?)

It really does not matter where you park that RV, there will be birds. Birds of different sizes, different colors, different calls, and different hangouts. A variety of common birds remain widespread across the United States. You know most, if not all, of them. Continue reading.

Bet you don’t know about the “flying monkeys” near Zion National Park

If you have ever entered Utah’s Zion National Park through the Springdale gate, you drove past Hurricane Mesa. The mesa played a very important role during the Cold War as an Air Force testing site. And that’s where the flying monkeys come in. Read all about it in this fascinating article.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 30, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Popular articles from last week

MOST POPULAR:

• Industry analysts warn of propane “Armageddon” this winter. Be prepared.

PLUS:

• You can do way more with leaf blowers than you think! Here are 6 other ways to use them

• Ask Dave: Should a hitch ball be greased or not?

• Big money investors pursue RV parks, but not without conflict

• Campground Crowding: “I never set out to ‘camp.’ I set out to travel.”

• One of the best tips we’ve ever heard. Read this – It could save your life

• Young nomads follow their dreams in homemade RV. What they can teach us

• Winnebago order backlog now tops $4 billion; buyer wait-time likely extended

• RVelectricity: Everything you know is wrong (about circuit breakers)

• Ask Dave: Does trailer length matter when choosing a TPMS?

• RVs 10 years or older are being turned away from campgrounds. Should this be allowed?

• 5 easy ways to make your own campfire starters

• A popular lesson put into play: Don’t let first impressions fool you

Glug-glug … goes the toilet

I have worked on many RVs where the owner had a complaint of toilet and sink burping. I have seen toilets expel their contents when flushed, only to flush the rest down! Why, you ask? Because the tank ventilation system was plugged! Those little plumbing vents on the roof play an important part in allowing the dirty water to go down the drain, and if it’s plugged with wasp nests, the drain becomes the vent! It’s kind of like the old PET milk cans or juice cans where you would use the can opener to punch a pour spout on one side and a vent on the other. If you didn’t open the vent hole, it would glug-glug and barely come out. Same principle here – the system needs to breathe.

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Cold weather camping tip

The first thing I do before a cold weather RV trip is make sure the LP gas cylinders or LP gas tank is full, and the battery(s) is serviced and fully charged. The RV furnace will consume more LP gas and deplete the battery quicker than other appliances, so these simple preventive maintenance checks are essential. From Mark Polk, RV Education 101®

The best coffee table book for RVers

This trip planner & travel guide will steer you down the most scenic road every time. From Florida’s Road to Flamingo, to British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway, to Cape Cod’s Sandy Shores, each featured road trip is pictured in stunning full color and described in vivid text, keyed to an easy-to-follow map. Let this be your guide to North America’s most beautiful byways. Learn more or order.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win this NOAA emergency radio?

Not only will this multi-purpose device warn you of approaching extreme weather, but it can serve as backup power for your phone, plus it’s an AM/FM radio. Charge it with its own solar panel or hand crank or use a battery. And it’s even got its own flashlight. And that’s not all. Learn more.

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (October 30, 2021) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter

Resources

“RVs: Who Makes What” – This is a new free directory from RVtravel.com which lists every U.S. RV manufacturer and their makes and models. Learn more and/or download a free PDF copy.

Stolen RVs — Help us recover these stolen RVs. The more eyes we have searching for them, the better chance of getting them back to their rightful owners, and maybe putting the crooks who stole them in the slammer! See the stolen RVs.

Great websites. Check out our favorite websites of the day! We compiled a list of (almost) all the websites we’ve ever posted, and we update it weekly.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Best Club for RVers: Escapees. Click here to learn more or join. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

A sad story about how just touching an RV can kill you. We post this as a public service. Read this. And then be careful.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

Free directory lists every RV manufacturer and the brands and models they make

How many different makes and models of RVs are there in America? RVtravel.com has the answer in a new, free, comprehensive 105-page directory that lists every U.S. manufacturer and every brand and model it makes. “RVs: Who Makes What” is available free as a public service from RVtravel.com in PDF form. Learn more and/or download a free copy.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Do I need supplemental brakes for my toad?

Dear Dave,

I have been advised that I do not need a supplemental braking system when towing my toad. What are your thoughts, please? —John

Read Dave’s reply.

Other questions Dave answered this week:

• How do I check the drip tube on my Everchill fridge?

• Does trailer length matter when choosing a TPMS?

• We have an old woodbox-mounted TV. How do we upgrade it?

• Why does my RV’s toilet leak from the flush pedal?

• Why did my Blue Ox tow bar snap?

??? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ???

This item is from the WHAT ON EARTH store and truly… WHAT ON EARTH IS THIS?!

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

New $10k solar awning promises 1.2kW of power

People are all charged up about solar, but a company called Xponent Power may have one of the more unique solutions for solar in the RV industry – the Xpanse solar awning. It’s not just an awning powered by the sun, but an awning that captures the sun’s power and turns it into electricity for the RV to the tune of 1.2kW of solar power. Learn about it here. And if you’re interested, place your order today, October 30, and get $2,500 off!

Sign up for our RV Gadget and Gizmos newsletter.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Important 30-amp outlet voltage reminder

It seems like the number of emails I get about licensed electricians accidentally wiring 30-amp RV outlets for 2-pole 240 volts instead of 1-pole 120 volts is rapidly accelerating. Some of this is probably due to a huge influx of new RV buyers in the last year. And some is likely because RV owners want to use their RV trailer at home for an “outside” office or visitor’s bedroom. In any event, installing a dedicated 30- or 50-amp pedestal outlet on your house is a great idea. Just make sure your electrician wires it correctly. Find out how, and why, here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I charge my electric (EV) toad at a campground?

Dear Mike,

We’ve been anxiously following your GoGreenRV postings about EVs for towing (maybe a few years in the future) and EV toads (possibly sooner rather than later). So my husband and I are really thinking about some kind of small EV for towing behind our Class C RV. Do you have any info yet on possible candidates for an EV toad that can be towed 4-down? And what about charging them? Are any manufacturers designing them so your EV toad can be recharged while being towed? How about charging them at a campground? Can you simply plug an EV into a pedestal outlet overnight? Any info would be great! —Millie and Dan

Read Mike’s response.

Make sure to have this EZ fire extinguishing spray in your RV

The First Alert EZ Fire Spray portable fire extinguisher is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

RV Tire Safety

Tire air pressure, not the tire structure, supports the load

By Roger Marble

As part of a discussion on tire inflation and cold weather I spotted one special post. I’m publishing it here, with the permission of the author, Cushing Hamlen, who has a Ph.D. in engineering. He said his education translates into many, many classes in thermodynamics, including statistical thermodynamics, which is a real mind bender (conceptually and mathematically). Read what Dr. Hamlen said (in layman’s terms) about tire inflation supporting the load here.

RV Short Stop

Late Autumn Festivals offer fun-filled family RV Short Stops

By Julianne G. Crane

Only a few more weeks of late autumn festivals before your busy holiday season begins. With nature’s bursts of color fading rapidly as autumn leaves fall, it’s time to grab one last family getaway. Jump in your RV and head for the nearest harvest festival and a perfect RV Short Stop. Here are some excellent suggestions.

RV Fire Safety

Galley fire safety

In a compact galley, all combustibles – from paper towels to curtains – are apt to be closer to the stove, so use even more caution in your coach than you do at home. A box of baking soda – the ingredient in some powder extinguishers – can be used in lieu of a fire extinguisher for minor galley flare-ups.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Jack-O’-Lantern Cheese Ball

by Renee King from Battle Mountain, NV

This is a simple and cute Halloween cheese ball. We have had similar cheese balls but they’re coated with crushed cheese tortilla chips. Coating with finely shredded cheese is a much tastier method. It prevents the cheese ball from getting soggy. The only problem with this recipe is it’s so cute we didn’t want to eat it!

We wouldn’t want to eat this either… if it didn’t sound so good! Get the recipe.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Hearty Herb and Cabernet Beef Stew

• Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin Muffins

• Crock Pot Carmelized Onions, Beer & Cheese Bisque

• Mandarin Orange Strawberry Spinach Salad

• Halloween Crunch

Museum of the Week

American Writers Museum

Chicago, Illinois

If you find yourself in or near Chicago, it’s worth stopping for the American Writers Museum. There’s something here for every age group – from picture books to fiction novels. The interactive, immersive exhibits will delight any reader or writer. The museum hosts rotating temporary exhibits, but has many permanent exhibits too. You’ll step into the mind of a writer, a surprise bookshelf that delights all five senses, and a “word waterfall.” Learn more and plan your visit on the official museum website.

Join the RV Repair Club!

Special offer: $3 for one year premium membership (reg. $65). Get a full year of streaming access on any mobile device to hundreds of premium RV how-to videos, great projects, and repair and maintenance tips from RVing experts including RVtravel.com’s Dave Solberg. Learn more or join for $3.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella is the best little love bug ever.” —Carl Patterson

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Chai • Max • Dixie • Sam the bird and hungry pups • Nellie & Lucy

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off, here’s a tool for you. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Teaser

There’s a red-eyed mummy among the others. Can you find it? Click the image to enlarge.

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

An alternative to RV parks: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations. Save 15% on membership. Learn more.

Trivia

Can you guess what the first fast food chain was in the U.S? If you guessed McDonald’s, Burger King or Dairy Queen, you’re wrong. It was White Castle! Walt A. Anderson, who had been running food stalls around the country at the time, and his partner, Edgar “Billy” Ingram, opened the first White Castle location in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

cologne. “A scent that almost takes its name from a woman. The Roman emperor Claudius established a colony in what was then Oppidum Ubiorum in 50 A.D., renaming the place Colonia Agrippina (‘colony of Agrippina’) after his wife, Nero’s mother, who had been born there. This cumbersome name was later modified by the French to Cologne, which grew into the beautiful German cathedral city that we know today. Centuries later a resident Italian chemist, Johann Maria Farina, invented a perfume made with alcohol and aromatic citrus oils which was named eau de cologne or cologne water, for the city where he had settled in 1709. ‘Agrippina’ had been lost over the years and only a fragment of her colonia remained, but the perfume was unknowingly and obliquely named for her.”

Laugh of the Week

A few Halloween jokes to make you giggle:

How do French skeletons say hello?

Bone-jour!

Why didn’t the ghost dance at the Halloween party?

She had noBODY to dance with!

What product do witches use on their hair?

Scare spray!

Leave with a song from the past

Angel Baby by Rosie and the Originals

“Angel Baby” was a 1960 single by Rosie and the Originals. The song was recorded independently on a two-track machine in the small California farming community of San Marcos when lead singer Rosie Hamlin was only 15 years old. Initially unable to find a label because of its unpolished sound, the group convinced a San Diego department store to pipe their master through the listening booths in the record department. The response from listeners prompted Highland Records to sign the band. SOURCE: Wikipedia

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR EFFORTS

At RVtravel.com we publish more than 700 newsletters a year. Approximately 30% of our funding comes from the 4 percent of readers who support us with a voluntary subscription. It’s fine if you continue to read for free, but if you believe our hard-working staff’s efforts are worth more than “free”, we humbly ask that you chip in to help us be an ever-better resource for you and other RVers. Even a one-time donation of $10 or $15 is appreciated (it all adds up!). Donate here. All major credit cards, PayPal and checks are accepted.

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink, Chris Epting, and Karel Carnohan, DVM. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.