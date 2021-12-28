RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Issue 1762

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is to represent the interests of RVers, not those who profit from them.

Today’s thought

“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” ―Frank Zappa

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Card Playing Day!

On this day in history: 1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as X-rays. The achievement earned Röntgen the first Nobel Prize in Physics in 1901.

Tip of the Day

Maneuvering big RVs in tight fuel stops

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

While having a larger motorhome or towing a bigger trailer has its share of “pluses,” along with the increased length comes what for some is a “problem set.” When it’s time to fuel up your rig, getting in and out of the fuel station can become anything between a challenge and a nightmare. Swinging your rig around in a confined, tight area with plenty of “targets” you can hit can make even some experienced RVers break out in a sweat. What can you do to make fueling up easier? Find out here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 16 brilliant ways nail polish comes in handy while RVing (for men too!)

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 OBI Dweller overlanding trailer. Tony writes, “While I like this trailer design, there are a few things I don’t like.” What are those things he doesn’t like? Find out in today’s review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the top Thor Class C: Thor Quantum Sprinter? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

We are continuing this feature by popular demand!

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My slide room squeaks when retracting. Can I use WD-40?

Dear Dave,

There is a loud noise (squeaking) coming from the slide out when retracting, but not so much going out. I’ve “heard” that WD-40 is not the best lubricant for slides. Is there a better option? —Carol

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: How can I get better AM reception in my RV?

How would you answer, “Do you have any regrets?”

By Nanci Dixon

I come across the question, “What do you regret?”, many times on the Facebook groups I belong to, but it’s such an open-ended question that it’s hard to answer. Many times the question is from people considering taking the leap to full-timing. … Each time I see that question it causes a few moments of reflection. What do I regret? What good are regrets anyway? Can regrets cause change? Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Okay to let passengers ride in a moving travel trailer?

Video of the Day

How to handle propane tanks and propane usage

In this three-minute video from Outdoorsy, Mike Jackson explains how to get the propane flowing in your RV and ensure that the tanks are working properly. He starts by explaining the two propane tanks on the front of a travel trailer and how they should be used safely. He then explains the propane regulator, and, importantly, what to do if you detect a smell coming from the tanks (not good!). He then heads inside the RV. Watch.

Reader poll

How often do you use swear words?

Come #@!?% tell us here! Just kidding, tell us here, kind sirs and madams…

Quick Tip

Secure the water heater door

“While taking a walk with our dog recently, I found a metal water heater door which fell off some RV driving along. I thought about a tip: Take a small, metal key ring loop and thread it though the plastic closure which secures that door in place. This will prevent it from coming off if you hit a bump.” Thanks to Dennis N.!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

These might seem silly at first, but we can actually think of quite a few ways these may come in handy…

Website of the day

Travel Wyoming: Things to Do

The official Wyoming tourism website is great for finding things to do, trip itineraries, food and drink options, and much more.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent never ask for permission when they “camp” in Walmart parking lots.

• 31 percent currently have an extended warranty on their RV.

• 22 percent have stayed overnight in a Cabela’s parking lot at least once.

Recipe of the Day

Ultimate Avocado Toast

by Patrick Meyer from Greenville, SC

We’ve heard the hype about avocado toast, but it wasn’t regularly on our menu. After trying Patrick’s version, we’re now going to be thinking about this toast all the time. Balsamic vinegar adds tangy flavor to the sliced cherry tomatoes. Crispy pancetta sprinkled on top adds texture and saltiness. We love the kick of spice from Siracha honey drizzle. Once you break into the egg, it creates a sauce. There are tons of flavors in this avocado toast and they are fantastic together.

Sounds like a yummy, refreshing breakfast! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Asiago & Gruyere Potato Gratin

Trivia

The Titanic could be completely gone by the year 2030. Metal-eating bacteria was discovered on the ship’s remains by researchers in 2010 and prove that this bacteria is actively eating the ship. Yikes!

*What was the very first U.S. National Monument? Yesterday’s trivia tells you the answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Handsome guy, Chunk! The friendliest dog I know! Loves to chase rabbits and squirrels, but simply can’t catch them!” —Jeff Clark

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Here’s a comment from electrical specialist Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Do you have a blog or personal website about RVing? We might like to publicize it for you on RVtravel.com. No cost to you. Instead you could earn excellent money. More info.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.