RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 7, 2022

Issue 1791

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“You know, one of the tragedies of real life is that there is no background music.” ―Annie Proulx

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Send a Card to a Friend Day! (What about sending this one? We love it!)

On this day in history: 1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

A 10-minute daily clean will make a world of difference in your RV

By Gail Marsh

If you’re traveling in your RV, mornings are busy as you prepare your rig for the day’s drive: securing loose items, clearing the floor to allow slides to be retracted, preparing snacks for the day’s trip, and more. Cleaning is the last thing on my mind on our travel days. But when we are stationary, camping in our fifth-wheel rig for more than a day or two, I like to use my “10-minute daily clean” routine before we head out for the day. Continue reading. (You’ll thank Gail later for this one!)

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Outfitter Juno drop-in pickup truck camper. As he reports, “Essentially it’s designed for a more capable pickup. It sports a side door and a pop-up roof, but there’s more. The Juno features a drop-down back that offers more sleeping space. … The company claims that having a basement in their models lowers the center of gravity. The space is heated, so that helps with camping in colder climates.” Learn more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• More details on the Airstream eStream electric trailer

• Grand Design’s super popular Reflection 337RLS fifth wheel

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does Lance Camper’s slide room creep out?

Dear Dave,

I have an ’05 Lance truck camper with slideout. Lucky enough, the slide is on the driver’s side so I am able to see it as it begins to move out while traveling. This has been going on for about 10 years. Is there an adjustment to eliminate this, or should I just install a latch to hold it in? —David

Read Dave’s reply.

On Saturday, Dave answered: What can I use to level my 5th wheel besides bulky wood blocks?

RVelectricity ™

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Is reverse polarity on a 30-amp pedestal dangerous?

Dear Mike,

What happens if I have reverse polarity on a 30-amp pedestal? Can I still use it? My surge protector said there is reverse polarity, which is how I know there’s a problem. My electrician says it’s doesn’t really matter and to go ahead and plug in. Is that true? Thank you so much for your answer and making these videos!!! —Hosh

Read Mike’s answer.

• Mike’s Saturday column: A video discussion about upgrading your RV to lithium batteries (with Tony Barthel)

Have an electric fireplace? Here’s a simple trick to get more heat

By Nanci Dixon

When we bought our motorhome it came with an electric fireplace. I thought, “What a ridiculous thing to put in an RV!” It was so fake-looking and why would we use it when we could sit around a real campfire, with real wood, outside? That was before I discovered its heating potential! Learn more about how to heat more of your RV from the fireplace.

Reader poll

Is your RV bed mattress a replacement for the original mattress?

Take a nap then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Springs worn out on RV entry step covers?

When the springs on Bernie T’s RV’s carpeted entry step covers gave up the ghost, Bernie didn’t sweat it. “I found that zip-ties will work to hold them on when put through the holes that the springs hooked to.” Thanks for the clever idea, Bernie!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Marie Logue

2021 Cherokee Gray Wolf 26BH

We love our RV! It is the perfect trailer for us. It is a perfect size (about 32 ft.) with one slide. We are retired military and enjoy travel. We camp in all types of parks from state parks to resorts. One of the best parts of our camper is that when we are traveling and we stop, whether it’s for lunch or just a stop for the night, we can get to everything we need without opening the slide. Also, we have two doors: a front door into the main living area and the back door that enters the bathroom. This is awesome when we are at the beach when the grandkids are with us. Another favorite part is the two pocket doors into the queen bedroom. We have an electric fireplace that saved us when we were camping in PA. Our furnace had a problem and we stayed warm … I could go on.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The coolest thing to do in each Northern California county

Everyone knows it’s hard to believe that Northern California and Southern California are part of the same state, they’re so different! Get yourself up to Northern Cali and explore some of these beautiful and interesting areas.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This one made us laugh out loud. Anyone who has ever cooked for another person will laugh too!

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: LFB

From: LFG

“You make me happy every day of the year!!! Love you forever!!”

To: MD

From: Buttercup

“MD, When you asked me several years ago ‘Do you trust me?’, I answered ‘Yes.’ Now that we have embarked on our full time travel trailer journey, my answer to your question is still ‘Yes.’ My love and trust for you is stronger today than yesterday (especially when you are backing up the trailer into those tight spots). Yours always, Buttercup”

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Ways to keep the cool air IN the RV and the hot air OUT!

• Camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Don’t let it happen to you!

• No power? No hookups? You’d better be prepared!

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Ranch Pork Chops

by Tim Russell from Gloucester City, NJ

Need a super easy dinner? These Crock Pot ranch pork chops are it! Made with only 3 ingredients, it’s a set it and forget it recipe. After cooking in the slow cooker, the pork chops are fall-apart tender. The gravy becomes thick and delicious. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes for a comforting meal.

MMM! Sounds good to us! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Broccoli Shrimp Casserole

• Chicken Enchiladas With Sour Cream Sauce

Trivia

Modern subway maps were inspired by circuit diagrams. The early subway map designs were complicated, not to mention they weren’t very accurate. They were often superimposed over roadways, which was very hard to read. Harry Beck, an English technical draughtsman, re-designed maps based on circuit diagrams and created a true subway map scale for cities around the world, starting with the London Underground Tube.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lily is new to RV camping, but she is quickly adapting to and loving the outdoor lifestyle. She is a rescue Beagle/Jack Russell mix with lots of love and energy to spare. She eagerly greets new people and rolls over for a belly rub. She is a sweetheart.” —Ronnie Levy

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

If you love them, you’ll keep them warm

Or if you love yourself, you’ll keep yourself warm! This incredibly soft and cozy wearable blanket will get you or your loved one through the rest of winter. It comes in all different colors and is lined with sherpa so you know it’s going to be soft! This would be the perfect Valentine’s Day present for the person in your life who is always cold, including yourself!

Leave here with a laugh

I can’t believe someone broke into my RV and stole all of my fruit! I am peachless!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.