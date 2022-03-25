RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 25, 2022

Issue 1825

“After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music.” ―Aldous Huxley

Phantom electrical loads can spoil your boondocking adventure

By Bob Difley

Phantom loads are electrical connections to your batteries that continually draw power, however small. Loads that are run off the house batteries will not be a problem as they are slight. Since you will be charging your house batteries with solar panels or a wind turbine, generator, or by running your engine to keep up with the drain of boondocking, these phantom loads are inconsequential.

The problem is with those phantom loads connected to your starter battery, such as the dashboard clock radio, or anything else that is powered by the starter battery.

Hero Camper Ranger, a teardrop from Denmark

Tony writes, “Today we’re looking at the Hero Camper Ranger, a teardrop trailer that is built and imported from Denmark. There are a lot of similarities between what we’re already seeing here and this trailer, but there are enough unique features that it’s well worth giving it a look.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Do absorption refrigerator coils develop cold spots as they age? No, but…

Dear Dave,

As our absorption refrigerator coils age, do they build up cold spots in them? If so, is there a way to restore them to complete function? —Donald

Every RVer should have one of these portable air compressors

By Nanci Dixon

As full-timers, we gradually accumulate gear. After a rear dual tire lost its valve stem and the tire had to be replaced, we purchased a TireMinder® TPMS system. I diligently watch the tire pressure as we are driving and have come to dread the low-pressure alarm. Airing up our tires on the motorhome has always, always been a hassle. Read more to find out why Nanci thinks they “bought one of the best” air compressors.

Quick Tip

Easy and fun window coverings for privacy

Hate the curtains on some of your windows—like the one in the bathroom or the “relite” in the entry door? Ditch the curtains and simply pick up a chunk of privacy screen contact paper window film. Cut the stuff to size, pull off the backing sheet, and carefully apply to a clean window. Or go wild and try the “stained glass” versions. Many internet sites carry the stuff, and there are hundreds to choose from on Amazon.

From Susan Ruzzamenti

2021 Mesa Ridge MR2410RL Travel Trailer

“My husband is disabled and in constant pain. We really didn’t want to upgrade from our easy-to-tow 20-foot trailer, but he couldn’t take the teeny tiny bathroom or the uncomfortable couch anymore. It was a chore to get into the bed. I had to do a lot of convincing to get him to go camping. So we bought this new RV. It has recliners with massage and heat and they are very comfortable for him. Plus we now have a dinette instead of eating off of a couch. It has a large bathroom that you can get dressed in without having to open the door, and the shower is nice and roomy. It has a full-size queen bed in a separate bedroom that you can walk around instead of having to dive onto. I now have no problem getting my hubby to take long trips as he is happy to go camping again in our nice comfortable trailer.”

Recipe of the Day

BBQ Oven Pork Ribs

by Audra LeNormand from Liberty, TX

If you want BBQ ribs but don’t feel like going outside to barbecue, try this pork ribs recipe. Once baked, they are fall-apart tender and super juicy. Perfectly seasoned, this may be our new favorite way to prepare BBQ ribs.

Trivia

In the U.S. Air Force, it is a good luck tradition for new pilots to break their wings. As soon as they complete the Air Force’s Undergraduate Pilot Training program, they are given their first pair of wings. The tradition of breaking them dates all the way back to the days of the Army Air Corps. They give one half of their broken wings to their spouse, friend or relative for safekeeping and good luck, and keep the other. To preserve good luck, the halves should not be brought together while the pilot is alive. Upon the pilot’s death, the two pieces are brought back together to bring the pilot good luck in the afterlife.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Jake is a rescue cat and our bestest bud. He loves to go for walks with us on his harness and leash. He is will be 7 this year. Most people who meet him know his name and remember it before they do ours.” —Diane Baty

