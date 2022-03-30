Full-Time RVer Newsletter #26, March 30, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 26

Quote of the day

“It’s morning, and again I am that lucky person who is in it.” —Mary Oliver

This woman is quitting full-time RVing. Here are her reasons

By Gail Marsh

“I’m done with full-time RVing.” A friend of mine recently uttered these words and I couldn’t believe my ears. I actually asked her to explain. “I’m done. Full-time RVing just isn’t for me anymore.” What followed was an hour-long conversation in which my single friend, Kate, listed several reasons for her decision to end a full-time RVing lifestyle. She freely admitted that the negative aspects of living in an RV full-time finally outweighed the positives.

You might be surprised, but rising gas prices, crowded campgrounds, and other oft-mentioned negatives about today’s camping scene did not make Kate’s list of frustrations. Instead, here is her list of negatives—her personal reasons for abandoning a three-year-long nomadic lifestyle of full-time RVing.

Continue reading

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

You can prevent RV-caused wildfires

Wildfire. It’s a scary, deadly enemy. In 2020, nearly 59,000 wildfires burned across the United States, chewing up 10.1 million acres. Could RVers be responsible for wildfires? Our minds may immediately leap to an unwatched campfire lighting off the forest. But 2018’s deadly Northern California wildfire, the Carr Fire, was set off, not by an untended campfire, but rather by an RVer, unaware their trailer had suffered a blow out. The wheel rim, in contact with pavement, set off showers of sparks, catching roadside brush on fire. How can you prevent RV-caused wildfires? Get some important tips here.

Google Maps can find your next rest stop

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

There are lots of apps that can tell you where the rest stops are, but they don’t know where you’re going. It can be a pain to check the rest stop app, then go back and check your GPS, then go back to the rest stop app, etc. Since Google Maps, on my iPhone, is doing my navigating, it knows the route I’m going to follow. I can ask Google Maps to search for Rest Areas along that route, and it can add one as a stop, giving me the directions. Everything you need, all in one app. Watch this 1-minute video to see exactly how to do it.

Not a motorcyclist? Then you must read this!

Nothing says freedom like RVing and motorcycling! “We love having our motorcycle with us as we travel to new places in our RV,” writes Gail Marsh. “If you’re not a motorcyclist, but you do enjoy traveling, camping, and seeing new places, you understand the excitement of discovery and the joy of the open road. What you might not understand is how you can help motorcyclists travel safely as you share that open road together.” Please read this important information.

Reader poll

What’s the biggest bill you’ve ever received for repair work on your RV?

Tell us here

Quick tip

Best way to park safely during strong winds

During a strong storm with high winds, try to camp with your RV pointing toward or away from the wind. The RV will be more stable than if the wind was hitting it sideways. And beware of close-by trees. If they don’t look strong and healthy, camp a distance away … just in case!

Is this stupid RVer behavior or not?

Okay, what is wrong with this photo? Reader Tom Speirs spotted it and sent it along. We’re in a minor state of shock, at least at first glance. We suppose whoever concocted this setup had his or her reasons, but wouldn’t you agree that this is an accident waiting to happen if it was used to tow something on a public road or highway? Read more and check it out, and then please comment.

Cybercrime and ransomware attacks increasing. What this means for you and your RV

Reports of so-called “ransomware” cybercrime have been increasing, with stories of high-profile attacks against vital infrastructure, transportation, food production and medical facilities. A ferry system in Massachusetts, a major petroleum pipeline in the eastern U.S., as well as more than 560 healthcare facilities nationwide have been targeted. According to a recent report by National Public Radio, the U.S. suffered 65,000 ransomware attacks in 2020 – that’s more than seven an hour. What does this have to do with you and your RV? Find out in this important article.

No backyard? No problem! DoggieLawn is the perfect no-mow solution for RVers

If your pup, Fido or Fifi, is missing the backyard of their sticks-and-bricks home, bring it to them! DoggieLawn is an eco-friendly, real (yup, real) patch of grass that comes with you in the RV. If Fido hates going to the bathroom when you’re down in the Arizona desert, and Fifi doesn’t like going on the sands in Florida, DoggieLawn comes into play! Continue reading.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Install a whole-house Reverse Osmosis (RO) system and use it for all your fresh water needs. It keeps all your fixtures, and your water heater, clean, and you never have to be concerned about the quality of the water wherever you park. Especially in the SW where dissolved solids in water that’s just filtered contribute to such a high rate of kidney stones.” —Phil & Peggy Smith

Featured recipe

Slow Cooker Honey Mustard Pot Roast

by Hanan Hussein from Bothell, WA

Wow, this beef roast slow cooks to perfection in the Crock Pot. The beef bottom round roast is full of flavor. There’s a very subtle sweet and tangy flavor from the honey mustard. We loved the addition of potatoes and mushrooms. They really soaked up the flavors from the juices. A cozy and comforting dinner.

Click here for the recipe

