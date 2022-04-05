RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Issue 1832

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“All we demanded was our right to twinkle.” ―Marilyn Monroe

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Read a Road Map Day! (Do you still use a paper road map when traveling?)

On this day in history: 1792 – United States President George Washington exercises his authority to veto a bill, the first time this power is used in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Boondocking: A comprehensive how-to guide for a great trip

By Nanci Dixon

Every camper needs a boondocking how-to guide. Boondocking is so underrated! Even among ardent campers, boondocking is often viewed as a last resort—an overnight stop when there is nowhere else to stay.

When I am talking with friends and family about my love of boondocking, I find that they generally underrate it. My sister and brother-in-law have heard me rave about Quartzsite, Arizona, so often that they decided to stop and look around on their way to California. The short drive-through certainly turned them off!

Continue reading this very thorough guide

Today’s RV review…

The Encore RV ROG square drop is built with zero wood

Tony writes, “A company that has this build quality and a sense of humor certainly gets a nod from me. If you’re looking at a square drop, this one is a good one to consider.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the recommended care for standard stabilizer jacks?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2021 R-Pod 192. The threads and pivot points on my stabilizer jacks need to be clean and lubricated in order to work effectively, yet they are constantly subjected to water and road grit that sticks to the threads and grinds when they are being expanded. I am considering mounting modified mud flaps in front of them to offer a small amount of protection. What is the recommended care and maintenance for standard stabilizer jacks? —Tim

Read Dave’s answer

Snow bike kit expands e-bike function – Fun and practical!

With electric bicycles becoming ever more popular with RVers, it was only a matter of time before someone sat around in winter, bored, and one-upped that idea. Enter ENVO, a company that already makes kits to transform your regular bicycle into an electric one. Now they’ve developed a kit to go further and turn it into a snow bike. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you take herbal supplements for your health?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Electrical circuit not working?

Got an electrical circuit in your RV that stubbornly refuses to work? You’ve checked the circuit breaker and it’s fine, but still “no juice”? Get thee into thy bathroom, and verify that the ground fault interrupter doesn’t need to be reset. Don’t ask how we know about this one.

Website of the day

The Best Camping in Oregon, From Crater Lake to the Oregon Dunes

If you’ve never camped in Oregon, there’s no way you won’t plan a trip after reading this and seeing these photos. It sure is a beautiful state…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 46 percent of beer drinkers drink most often from a bottle. Another 31 percent drink most often from a can, and the remaining 23 percent always pour their beer into a glass.

• 20 percent drink a soft drink every day.

• 22 percent own a motorcycle.

Recent poll: How is your RV or tow vehicle powered?

Recipe of the Day

Oven Omelet

by Gayle Kennedy from Portland, OR

Tasty and super easy, this baked omelet is quite good. Once baked, it’s thick, fluffy, and full of flavor. There’s plenty of bacon and gooey cheese to make this super satisfying. It’s rather large and would be great to whip up for a holiday breakfast or brunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

North Dakota’s Lake Sakakawea has more shoreline than the California Pacific Coast.

*What do the stars in the Subaru logo mean or stand for? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Here’s Jack and Zippy in their favorite RV travel spot under the dinette table of our motorhome.” —Tom McGee

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You’ve certainly seen these before, but have you ever seen ones like this?! We want these!

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks to our writer Nanci Dixon for sharing! Too funny! If it made you laugh, you can buy this shirt for yourself or someone you know here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.