RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 10, 2022

Today’s thought

“Don’t gain the world and lose your soul, wisdom is better than silver or gold.” ―Bob Marley

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Iced Tea Day!

On this day in history: 1793 – The Jardin des Plantes museum opens in Paris. A year later, it becomes the first public zoo.

Tip of the Day

Five benefits of taking an RV vacation

By Gail Marsh

With fuel hitting all-time highs, many RVing families are reconsidering their summer vacations. In order to save money, folks are thinking they’ll simply forgo a vacation this year. That could be a big mistake. Even dangerous. Here are five reasons why you should take an RV vacation this year.

Relationship benefits

Covid. Masks. Social distancing. School closings. Work from home. Covid variants. Return to school. Masks? Return to work. I think we can all agree that the last couple of years have been exhausting. And pressure-filled.

This year’s RV vacation can help rebuild or strengthen your relationship with your spouse and/or your children. Time away from the daily pressures of work and hectic family routines is essential. A vacation gives you a chance to see your significant other and kids in a whole new light. A vacation provides the opportunity for you to experience new (and favorite) things together. These memories often last a lifetime. And time away offers a chance for the family to talk—really communicate—about their thoughts, dreams, and plans for the future.

Continue reading

The man who drove campers loopy

Today’s RV review…

2022 Forest River Cherokee Arctic Wolf 261RK fifth wheel

Tony writes, “The Arctic Wolf 261RK is a smaller fifth wheel with a rear kitchen and a nice, livable space. It lives more at the upper end of the travel trailer price spectrum but offers many of the big-time fifth wheel features, including fifth wheel towability.”

Click here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What should I use to clean and protect RV’s fiberglass roof?

Dear Dave,

What do you recommend to clean and protect my RV’s fiberglass roof? I have used Dawn dishwashing liquid and warm water with a soft brush to clean the tent material, but the top seems like it needs something stronger and maybe a stiff brush. Any suggestions would be appreciated. Thanks. —John Bilbrey, 2021 Forest River Flagstaff 206STSE pop-up camper

Read Dave’s answer

She’s collected 90,000 postcards. These trailer postcards will make you smile

By Colleen Weum

When you visit that national park gift shop, the souvenir store, the little grocery stop while on your RV adventure, do you notice the rack of postcards? Maybe you even buy a couple to mail or keep as a memento. … Some folks, like myself, have taken it a bit further and collect postcards, including vintage postcards. Read all about the hobby of deltiology and check out some really cool vintage travel trailer postcards here.

Quick Tip

Maintain your equalizer hitch: Change the chains

Probably one of the least thought-of maintenance items for the travel trailer crowd is keeping an eye on your weight distribution hitch. But think about it: Every turn you make, the chain links at both the spring bars and at the lift assembly “wear” a little bit. After a few years, those points can fail, leaving you in a dicey position. So, recommends reader George Bliss, it’s wise to replace the EQ chains, and the U-bolts that go through the spring bars. Says George, “I know when I had my travel trailer I found the links, especially at the spring bar ‘U’ bolts were half worn through. Kind of scary.” Thanks, George for helping us keep safe from the weak link!

Website of the day

The 25 Best Distilleries in the U.S.

Even if your partying days are over, visiting local businesses such as distilleries is a great way to experience local culture.

Recipe of the Day

Mozzarella Jalapeno Popper Biscuits

by Wendy Cook from Salem, OR

Serve these jalapeno popper biscuits as an appetizer or a side dish. They’re so good! They taste like crescent rolls with a creamy and spicy middle. Adjust the amount of jalapenos added to the filling based on your taste buds. They’d make a great game day appetizer that you can make in no time. But, they’d also be good dipped into a Mexican soup. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

You can thank actor Cary Grant for that chocolate on your hotel pillow. As the story is told, in the 1950s, Grant would frequent the Mayfair Hotel in St. Louis, where he would sometimes use strategically placed sweets in this room to endear himself to the ladies. The staff learned of Grant’s romantic ploy and adopted the gesture, which caught on in other hotels, and is still popular today.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My husband and I adopted Suzie from the Yavapai Humane Society. She is 14 months old. She is a Cattle Dog mix. Loves to be with us and hike.” —Janet Blaes

Leave here with a laugh

