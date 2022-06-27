RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 27, 2022

Issue 1891

Today’s thought

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” ―Jane Goodall

On this day in history: 1898 – The first solo circumnavigation of the globe is completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

Tip of the Day

21 unusual but brilliant uses for Dawn dish soap in your RV

By Gail Marsh

I’ve used it for years. Maybe you have, too. Dawn dish soap (original blue formula) does a great job cleaning dishes, silverware, and cookware. In addition to cleaning dishes, there are many unusual uses for Dawn detergent while you RV, too.

Some of them include: making an ice pack, killing weeds, cleaning your BBQ grill, stopping ants, cleaning your tires and much, much more.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Keystone Cougar 23MLS Fifth Wheel

Tony writes, "Today's review is of the 2022 Keystone Cougar 23MLS fifth wheel. Specifically, this is called a Keystone Cougar Half-Ton 23MLS. Kids, let's gather around the campfire and start with a frank discussion of trucks, shall we?" He goes on to describe this RV's great features and adds, "With the number of things that Keystone is doing right plus the usable packaging of this unit, this could be a great choice at a fairly affordable price that offers good interior function in a towable size."

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I drain the old DEF from RV’s tank and dispose of it?

Dear Dave,

What do you recommend to remove the DEF from the tank? Any recommendations? My RV has been sitting for quite some time (3 years) with the occasional short trip. I would like to remove what is in the tank, as I always keep the tank full, and then properly dispose of it. I am glad I saw your article in keeping the tank at low levels. —Richard, 2017 Thor 35SD

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

by Mike Sokol

Ketchup update: Popsicles?

Those goofy Canadians (and I do love my Canadian friends) have come up with something so strange, so off the wall, that I just have to cover it here.

As you probably know, I have strong feelings about ketchup and what not to put it on. So, ketchup on meatloaf is great… ketchup on hotdogs is a no-go. Ketchup on french fries is a necessity… ketchup on steak—OMG, NO! I’m still on the fence about ketchup on eggs, but I do like a little hot sauce on the side. So what’s all the controversy about? Read on and find out… (Then please participate in the poll.)

Read More

Triple towing: Is it legal? Is it safe? Should you do it?

By Gail Marsh

The good news? We planned to travel to a warmer climate for the winter! The bad news? The transporter who had agreed to take our motorcycle to Florida backed out at the last minute. We really didn’t have the time to investigate another carrier, but we did consider triple towing. If you aren’t familiar with the term triple towing, you’re not alone. Everything you wanted to know about triple towing and then some … here.

Reader poll

Were you raised in a military family?

Quick Tip

Five tips for safer a safer downgrade trip

1. DO: Pay attention to road signs. When you see a mountain grade warning sign, prepare to change your driving habits. Get into the slow lane and let other drivers pass you while you ease off the gas pedal. 2. DON’T: Keep your foot on the brakes. Apply firm pressure to slow down a few miles per hour, release your brakes, then move on to downshifting. 3. DO: Downshift into a lower gear. Your goal is to be at least 10 miles per hour below posted speed limits. 4. DON’T: Let your transmission rev up too high. Sometimes downshifting into a lower gear when you’re going too fast will cause your transmission to rev up too high, which can also cause damage. That’s when using your RV’s brakes makes sense. Once again, apply firm but brief brake pressure until your transmission returns to safer operating levels. 5. DO: Put your ego aside, look for pull-outs and let others pass. From doityourselfrv.com.

Website of the day

23 of the Most Beautiful Gardens in America

These gardens really are stunning! ‘Tis the season to be outside and admire Mother Nature, so get out to some of these gardens and be prepared to be amazed. (And get your camera out so you can submit a photo to our photo contest!)

Recipe of the Day

Mexican Cornbread Casserole

by Angela (Grammy) Derby from Charlotte, NC

Definitely add this Mexican cornbread casserole to your dinner menu. It’s quick to throw together and easy on the budget. The meat is full of flavor from the taco seasoning and a little punch from the Rotel. Corn and cheese help to mellow the flavors and not make this very spicy. Sweet cornbread on top is perfect and marries together to make a wonderful casserole with a Mexican flair. This is the perfect size for a family, but if you have hearty eaters you may want to double the recipe.

Trivia

A spider discovered in 2012 by biologist Phil Torres in the Amazon jungle builds decoys of itself. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. The spider uses debris and silk to build decoy spiders hanging from their webs. The decoy resembles the spider almost identically with a central body and eight legs. Read this story to learn more—it’s incredible!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Here are Beau (front) and Lana wondering if they’re about to get a treat while relaxing on the sofa in our trailer. They get along great, and both love scent-smelling while we’re sightseeing.” —Roger Biery

Leave here with a laugh

