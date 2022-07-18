RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 18, 2022

Issue 1906

“Youth can not know how age thinks and feels. But old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young.” ―J.K. Rowling

On this day in history: 1914 – The U.S. Congress forms the Aviation Section, U.S. Signal Corps, giving official status to aircraft within the U.S. Army for the first time.

Tip of the Day

Maintaining your rig: Conduct an RV exterior evaluation

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

For most people, an RV will be the second largest purchase of their lifetime, after a house. For many of our customers here at California RV Specialists, their RV is their home. Whether you have a million-dollar unit or an entry-level rig, our message to you will be the same: It needs to be maintained. Today, we are doing an exterior evaluation on this 2018 Grand Design Reflection 303RLS. Our Exterior Evaluation series was created to help guide you when inspecting your own unit for routine maintenance. So let’s take a look in the video below.

2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX8 240RBS travel trailer

Tony writes, “For the price point of this trailer, compared to many other offerings, this has a much more pleasant feel than most. There are a lot of Jayco-specific features, too, that make this one to put on your shopping list if you’re looking for an affordable couple’s camper. The added safety features inherent in Jayco’s JaySMART™ lighting is a further bonus, as is the warranty. Overall it’s a good value—which isn’t something that’s all that common nowadays.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

There’s a crack in my RV’s shower floor. How do I fix it?

Dear Dave,

There is a stress crack in a piece of my RV’s molded shower floor where the bench seat meets the floor. I put tub caulking on it, but it still opens up. Can it be repaired? —Diana, 2018 Cameo Crossroads

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Up in Smoke: Hemp-powered batteries?

Dear Mike,

I know that lithium is all the rage right now. But if this FYI is possibly true (first I’ve heard of this, so I don’t know any more either), there just might be something else 8 times better on the not terribly distant future horizon. And it’s something we actually grow instead of mining. Will batteries using hemp as the raw material actually get developed? Sure would be nice, wouldn’t it? I am hoping you can take a look at this and give us a little more information on what this test might show in real-life terms.

Paging George Jetson: Touring the world’s most futuristic RV

Get ready to tour the world’s most futuristic RV! After watching this video, you may ask yourself if this amazing vehicle is Sci-Fi RV or reality. This luxurious futuristic motorhome is real. But it’s not cheap.

Full-timer pleads, “PLEASE don’t buy me anything!”

By Nanci Dixon

I know you love me but PLEASE don’t buy me anything. We are full-time RVers and are packing up the motorhome after five months at the same site. It is amazing how much stuff we have out and how much we have accumulated in a short amount of time. It is also quite dismaying to find my “spots” for everything overflowing with over-abundant Amazon purchases and the wonderful presents that have been graciously gifted to me. Continue reading.

Towable owners: What type of vehicle do you tow with?

Five-fingered hitch ball cover

Tommy Molnar says he read in all different RV sites and blogs about how to cover your hitch ball when not towing: plastic thingies with magnets inside, tennis balls slit to fit, even the ones you buy at RV supply places (that you can’t get on or off in the cold). Tommy says, “Well, you know those boxes of ‘rubber’ gloves you buy at Costco? I keep several boxes around all the time—in my shop, in the garage and in our tow vehicle. I use them for everything to keep my hands from getting dirty, greasy or wet. I always put one over my hitch ball as soon as we unhitch. I can even get more than one use out of one. But even if I only use it once, it’s SO cheap it doesn’t matter. However, it doesn’t keep me from banging my knee from time to time. It just keeps me clean, and the ball, too, if I happen to drive somewhere on a gravel road.” A high-five to Tommy for this tip!

Recipe of the Day

Tri-Color Spinach And Artichoke Mac And Cheese

by Ronna Farley from Rockville, MD

Sneak some greens into your meal with this one-pot macaroni and cheese. We love the addition of spinach and artichokes to this mac and cheese. They add another depth of flavor to the casserole. Nice and cheesy, with a hint of spice, you won’t be able to stop eating this.

