News for RVers Issue 1061, Sunday edition

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Featured articles

Marcus Lemonis to co-star in movie about Jeff Bezos

Camping World and Good Sam Club CEO Marcus Lemonis has taken a break from his role as a corporate leader to co-star in a new movie “Bezos”, which documents Jeff Bezos’ founding days of Amazon and is the first movie made about Amazon’s beginnings. It’s Lemonis’ debut role in a motion picture. “As a lifelong investor and entrepreneur, I can identify with Bezos’ journey and relentless pursuit of excellence to revolutionize commerce, and we look forward to sharing this movie with audiences worldwide,” he said. Read more and watch the movie’s trailer to see Lemonis at work.

Anchorage tosses RVers from campground, moves in homeless

In an effort to provide shelter for its homeless population, Anchorage, Alaska, canceled all reservations to repurpose its 86-site Centennial Campground into a homeless encampment. At a recent count, at least 180 people are crowded into the park. Read more.

Are campgrounds suddenly uncrowded? Here’s what we found

We recently got an email from a reader named Drew. Drew and his family had just completed a more than 6,000-mile RV trip around the West. In a gentle chide, he used his trip experiences to point out something we might have missed. “You have been crying about RV overcrowding for three years (or more) and there is definitely some of that. But every RV park we stayed in along the way—and there were many with many different brands—there were always open spaces. Even in the KOA next to Mount Rushmore. Some were actually almost empty!” It got us to thinking: Are campgrounds suddenly uncrowded? Read what we found.

RV makers differ in informing owners of dangerous RVs defects

By Ron Burge

This week Forest River and Oliver Travel Trailers announced dangerous “deadly” defect recalls covering about 13,000 RVs. However, unlike last week when we pointed out that some manufacturers intended to delay notifying their dealers and RV owners, Oliver Travel Trailers got right to it. Learn more.

Tesla alums promise long-range electric-driven RV

The dream of a truly electric-driven RV thus far has been largely that. A dream. Yes, Thor and Winnebago have made a lot of noise with their “prototype” rigs, and perhaps there’s some promise there. But when will e-RVs trot off either of the two manufacturers’ lines? Who knows? Maybe it’s a problem of an RV manufacturer trying to fit electric drive into an existing RV concept. But this week, a new industry startup says it will become the first electrically driven RV seller when it releases its e-trailer which is “designed like an EV.” Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: More people buying land to “camp.” Would you?

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from more RVers who are giving up the lifestyle, unfortunately; some who are expecting things to improve as far as crowded campgrounds go; and some who have solved the crowding situation by either becoming seasonal campers or purchasing acreage. It’s all here.

Winnebago’s Grand National Rally getting ready to roll

For more than 50 years, Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., has welcomed its owner community to Forest City, Iowa, for the Grand National Rally, a week-long celebration of Winnebago RVs and owners. This year’s event takes place July 17-21 at Winnebago’s rally grounds. Continue reading.

STILL MISSING

UPDATE July 15 from reader/father Alan Wolfe: “Incredibly, there have been no sightings since July 5th.”

Long-time RVtravel.com reader Alan Wolfe of Maple Valley, WA, reached out to us to ask if we could help find his missing daughter, 37-year-old Melissa Wolfe of nearby Renton. “She is in the company of a known fugitive (Joshua Bouchard) and driving a stolen black 2021 Ford Transit camper van,” he said. “They were last spotted July 4 traveling south on Highway 101, at the Giant Redwood RV Park in Myers Flat, California.” Learn more.

2023 Grand Design Imagine 2600RB

Tony writes, “The little details and consistent aspects of this design will earn it a lot of happy fans. With just a few touches, it could be even better. But, still, a pretty nifty trailer overall.”

Read more

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

July 10–16, 2022

Smoking is now restricted park-wide in Yosemite National Park and fire restrictions are in effect below 8,000 feet. Smoking is only allowed in enclosed personal vehicles, in open frontcountry campgrounds and picnic areas in which fires are allowed, and while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of flammable material. Wood and charcoal fires are still allowed in open frontcountry campgrounds and in open picnic areas that have fire grates. Fires are not allowed elsewhere, including in the wilderness (below 8,000 feet).

Eldorado Canyon State Park will begin accepting reservations for vehicle entry times for weekends and holidays starting on Wednesday, July 13, for reservations beginning July 23 through Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s sales system, IPAWS. This is the first Colorado state park to implement a timed entry system. Reservations for vehicles that include specific entry times will be required on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 15.

A drop in demand has forced the RV industry to slow down production. The cost of parts to make the trailers and motorhomes plus the price of gas to fuel them or tow vehicles are putting both in a tight situation with inflation. “This year… certainly there’s a balance going on in the industry from inventory dealership production levels that was at a level in the past eighteen months that was not maintainable,” said RV industry veteran Gregg Fore.

This is the most bizarre burning RV video our editors have ever seen and begs the question, Do you believe in ghosts? It begins with a motorhome engulfed in flames. Nobody could be alive inside. And then the headlights start flashing, not once but repeatedly, baffling bystanders. And then, suddenly, the RV’s horn honks and the RV travels across the street, as if someone is at the wheel, until it runs into a tree and stops. The owner of the RV said later that he and his wife had enjoyed many wonderful adventures in the RV until she died while aboard it three years earlier. Do you believe in ghosts? Watch the video.

A famous Scugog Island (Ontario, Canada) summer getaway now has a new name. Goreski’s Landing, an RV resort community on the shores of Lake Scugog, has been renamed and is now officially Scugog Landing RV and Cottage Resort.

Demand for RVs remains high in Germany, but supply chain problems are limiting the production and distribution of new vehicles. During the first half of the year, 55,292 new leisure vehicles were registered, a 12.2% drop from record year 2021, but still the second-best period in the industry’s history.

Tickets are now available for what’s billed as America’s Largest RV Show, coming September 14th through the 18th to Hershey, Pennsylvania. The show will showcase 1,200 RVs from dozens of manufacturers along with one of the largest (if not the largest) contingents of companies with products and services of special interest to RVers. Hourly seminars will cover topics on everything from RV maintenance to RV buying tips. Tickets may only be purchased online, not at the door.

The California Coastal Commission has voted to approve a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) that will allow Northeast MB, LLC, which operates the Mission Bay RV Resort in San Diego’s Mission Bay Park, to proceed with the long-awaited cleanup of the Park’s De Anza Cove peninsula. The cleanup project will improve coastal access by adding 147 temporary campsites at Mission Bay RV Resort, result in repaired coastal bike and pedestrian paths, and provide for the removal of dilapidated homes and debris that have long blighted and posed environmental risks along the coastline. Today, the existing Mission Bay RV Resort and Campland on the Bay campgrounds located in northeast Mission Bay, provide more than 850 campsites with pricing starting at $60 per night.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning consumers to beware of a new attempt to steal their personal information. The phishing scam involves sending people text messages falsely claiming New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices. If someone clicks on the link provided, they are taken to a webpage that is designed to look like the DMV website and they are asked to submit personal information with the intent of committing identity theft.

GM and Pilot Company (Pilot and Flying J) are collaborating on a national DC fast-charging network of 2,000 charging stalls, co-branded “Pilot Flying J” and “Ultium Charge 360,” at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers. Many of these sites will feature canopies to help protect customers from the elements while charging, as well as pull-through capability allowing convenient charging for electric pickup trucks and vehicles towing trailers.

One of the most dramatic RV fires we’ve seen lately happened Friday near Farmington, California. What you see in the photo above is what remains of a Class A motorhome after it burned on State Highway 4 near Dunton Road. No word on the cause. No injuries were reported.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We are continuing to develop a story about the closing of California manufacturer Lazy Daze RV. Information is sketchy. We hope to have more next week.

News briefs

The fire danger rating in Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge, Wyoming, have been elevated to high. Visitors are reminded to not be deceived by the landscape’s green appearance. It is the dead and down timber and fuels that prompted fire managers to elevate the rating. Record gas prices continue to drop. As of Friday, they had fallen 30 days in a row after international oil prices dipped below $100 a barrel on Thursday to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine.

A potent thunderstorm dumped nearly 9 inches of rain Thursday on parts of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC, in a few hours, washing out sections of roads and trails in the Greenbrier area. The park temporarily closed roads, trails, and facilities in the area to motorists and pedestrians due to damage. For updates, click here.

Montana’s legendary Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park opened to traffic on Wednesday, tying the latest opening date in the season. Check with the park about traveling the narrow, curvy road: Reservations are required and there are vehicle length limits.

Citing low registrations, FMCA has canceled its Northeast Area Rally in Fryeburg, Maine, in August and its South Central Area Rally scheduled in September in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The age of RVers has lowered over the past decade. Of the 11.2 million RV-owning households, the median age of owners is now 54 years, according to Monika Geraci, a spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association.

Yellowstone National Park is recovering surprisingly fast in the month since flood waters ravaged its northern area. About 93 percent of the park’s roads and nearly 90 percent of its backcountry have been reopened. The biggest challenge is how best to rebuild the park’s north entrance road from Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, and park headquarters.

A proposed RV park in Belton, Texas, has been nixed by the city council. Some local citizens are opposed to the park idea because it would be next to their property, and because an RV site would not fit in their neighborhood.

Trucks and Tow Vehicles

E-truck towing experiment ends in failure

Which fares best in a towing contest — a gas-powered or electric-powered truck towing identical travel trailers? This test, documented in a 22-minute video, pitted a Ford F-150 Lightning against a GMC Denali Ultimate Edition with a 6.2-liter V-8 gas engine.We’ll save you a little guessing about the outcome by saying the electric vehicle performed miserably, needing to stop to recharge its battery 85 miles earlier than expected. To make matters worse, the only charging station, a Target Store, only accommodated a single vehicle, not one towing something behind it, which would require a pull-through outlet. Read more and watch the video

News Briefs

A full-size GMC truck sold for an average of $62,470 in June, up 9.1 percent from last year’s $57,276.

Reader poll

Can you use your RV’s toilet with the slides in?

Curious minds want to know. Answer the poll here and leave a comment if you’re in a writing-kinda mood.

This motorhome was stolen the afternoon of July 4 in Houston, Texas, near the Richmond Ave/Highway 6/Eldridge/Windchase area. The thieves were driving a white single cab Chevy truck with an unknown plate number. The motorhome's Texas plate number is DTM-0224.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River recalls motorhomes for propane leak danger

• Forest River RV awning issue forces recall of 19,911 towables

• Coachman trailers recalled for possible trailer brake failure

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of July 11, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $4.65 [Calif.: $5.90]

Change from week before: Down 13 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.51.

Diesel: $5.57 [Calif.: $6.67]

Change from week before: Down 11 cents; Change from year before: Up $2.23.

Brain Teaser

A man was walking in the middle of nowhere and it started to rain. He had no umbrella and no hat, but not a single hair on his head got wet. How can this be?

(Answer below.)

Recipe of the Day

Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie

by Brandy Woodbury (Hey! That’s a great last name!)

We love a delicious no-bake dessert in the summertime. This is a quick and easy cream cheese pie that can be made for any occasion. The sweet and tart raspberry filling goes nicely with the tangy cream cheese filling. A store-bought graham cracker crust adds a little crunch to every bite. Just make sure to keep this summer dessert refrigerated or it will get mushy. Blueberry, strawberry, or cherry pie filling would be tasty too.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

The man is bald.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

Telephone hold music was originally an accident! Here’s the story: Back in 1962, callers who called the factory of Alfred Levy were treated to hold music. The callers liked the music so much that they started complimenting Levy on the nice touch. To their surprise, Levy had no idea what they were talking about! It turns out that a loose wire was touching a large metal girder inside the factory, which turned the metal factory shell into a giant antenna. When the calls were put on hold, the local radio station, which happened to be next door, overpowered the line signal so the callers could hear music playing on the local station. Levy patented a hold music system in 1966, and the rest is history!

Sunday funny

If you can understand this whole list, you’re definitely from the South! Read it out loud—this is funny!

Today in History

