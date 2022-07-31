This is every parent’s nightmare: A 2-year-old girl went missing at a campground in Piscataquis County, Maine, after wandering away during the night. Maine wardens say Blaklyn Greenleaf was last seen sleeping in her family’s camper at 2 a.m. Thursday. When the family woke up around 7 a.m., she was gone and the camper door was open. Her family did a quick search and then called 911 for help. Game wardens, deputies, forest rangers, state police and Maine Marine Patrol all quickly arrived to help search. At about 10:45 a.m., Game Warden Tyler Leach was searching one of the camp parking areas when he spotted the toddler in her pajamas sitting on a brush pile with her blanket. Wardens said little Blaklyn reached out to him. He immediately returned her to her relieved parents.