RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 12, 2022

Issue 1925

Today’s thought

“It’s the questions we can’t answer that teach us the most. They teach us how to think. If you give a man an answer, all he gains is a little fact. But give him a question and he’ll look for his own answers.” ―Patrick Rothfuss

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Vinyl Record Day!

On this day in history: 1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

Tip of the Day

The buzz on wasp elimination: Keep ’em away from your RV!

By Gail Marsh

I’m not typically skittish when it comes to flying insects. But wasps? They’re a different story. Last week, I noticed a wasp buzzing around the outside of our RV entry door. Not thinking much about it, I went inside to take a shower. More buzzing! A wasp was flying around inside the bathroom near the skylight. I went outside to alert my husband and promptly got stung! It was time for some wasp elimination!

While wasps and bees are similar in that both are flying insects and sip nectar, they are different in several ways. Bees generally have hairy bodies, while wasps are smooth. Bees have a rounded appearance while wasps are narrow-waisted. Bees are generally much less aggressive than wasps. Bees sting only once, and die after stinging, while wasps can sting multiple times (and often do so when angry)!

Today’s RV review…

Airstream Basecamp REI Special Edition

Tony writes, “Airstream has partnered with outdoor retailer REI to create a special edition of their Basecamp trailer. The intent here is to have a more sustainable edition that offers additional functionality. … I like the upgrades to this trailer, and you also get a bunch of outdoor stuff that comes with it. Those include chairs, a cover for a picnic table, soft-sided totes and a soft-sided cooler and a few other goodies.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my absorption fridge only work intermittently?

Dear Dave,

We run into an intermittent issue with our Dometic absorption fridge. It’s a typical propane RV one, not a residential type. For about 3-4 days the temperature goes up into the 40s and doesn’t come down. The outside temperature is usually in the 90s and, of course, in direct sun. The freezer goes to 20. We have extra fans behind it on top by the cooling fins and an extra fan running inside to move the air around….

Video of the day

Show-stopping vintage RV camper boat ‘boaterhome’

This is one impressive and unique custom-built RV! A camper boat, also known as a “boaterhome,” made from a 1950s vintage RV.

When you try to picture putting an RV onto a boat to create a boat camper, high style probably would not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the camper boat in the video below is about to blow those notions out of the water. (Get it? Okay, that’s a groaner.)

“Nomadland,” the movie – Don’t miss it!

By Adrienne Kristine

I have a recommendation for the movie “Nomadland.” If you haven’t seen it, please do. The film reflects a view of the RV lifestyle seldom seen by outsiders. Fern, Frances McDormand, relaxes outside her van in the campground at Badlands National Park. Like Fern in the movie, as you travel down the highways you see the beauty in the bleakness of the desert, the scrub brush, the sagebrush, the cactus, the bright snow-covered mountains and hills, and the dirty snow on the side of the road left by the snowplows. Continue reading this interesting review by someone who has “been there, done that.”

Reader poll

How old were you when you met your current spouse/partner?

Quick Tip

Can you “discover” extra space under the closet?

Need a little more storage space in your rig? If your hanging closet is over a wheel well, you’ll probably find the closet bottom covers the wheel well. There could easily be more space in the well. Carefully cutting away carpeting (as needed), boring a “thumb hole” in an appropriate spot, and carefully cutting away at the “floor” may give you access to that otherwise “dead” space. If you encounter heat ducting, wrap it with insulation to prevent unwanted heat damage to what you squirrel away in the space.

Website of the day

NYPL Digital Collections

History buff? So are we. The New York Public Library offers 921,558 (and counting) digital items from its collections. Explore everything from old maps and photographs, to sheet music, to letters, to old posters.

Recipe of the Day

Oven Baked BBQ Pork Steaks

by Nancy Allen from Wentzville, MO

When you want the flavor of barbecue but don’t feel like firing up the grill, try these oven-baked pork steaks. We like the combination of seasonings in the recipe. It adds just the right amount of spice. The barbecue sauce caramelized on the pork adds even more flavor. An easy baked pork steak recipe.

Trivia

Pinball machines were once banned from New York City for 34 years. Why? In the 1940s, there was panic over this seemingly innocent form of entertainment. Mayor LaGuardia made the argument that pinball machines encouraged gambling and were owned by the mob. He argued they should be illegal and that they were actually “tools from the devil.” Two years later, in 1942, pinball machines were banned entirely from the city (other cities followed, including LA and Chicago). The cities conducted prohibition-style raids where all pinball machines were smashed with hammers and thrown into the city’s rivers.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We weren’t sure if Max would take to camping, but he sure proved us wrong!” —Joe Malvasi

Leave here with a laugh

