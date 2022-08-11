RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 11, 2022

Issue 1924

Today’s thought

“We’ve got to live, no matter how many skies have fallen.” ―D.H. Lawrence

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Son’s and Daughter’s Day! (If you like indie folk music, check out this great song called “Sons and Daughters” by The Decemberists.)

On this day in history: 1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

Tip of the Day

How well do you know your putty tape?

By Roger Danforth

If you do much RV maintenance or repair, chances are good you’ve encountered “putty tape.” This sticky material is a regular performer between windows and walls, roof vents and roofs, and a host of other places where a gasket-like substance is needed to help seal out moisture. Any time you install trim metal, a new roof access ladder, or practically anywhere else you penetrate the outside surface of your rig, you’ll need this gunk-on-a-roll.

Today’s RV review…

Wildwood FSX 176QBHK, a unicorn

Tony writes that this is “…one of the more unusual small trailers that I’ve ever seen. We’ve discussed how unusual it is to find something I haven’t seen in the RV space, and that in itself is especially unusual since I’ve looked at even vintage RVs. But here in this trailer, we have ourselves a true unicorn.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Having RV axle issues. Should I change my 6K axles to 7K?

Dear Dave,

My rig supposedly weighs right at 11,000 lbs. I have two 6K axles and continue to have RV axle issues such as the entire wheel and hub coming off and spun bearings, even though I completely disassemble and inspect and repack every few thousand miles. Will it help if I put on 7K axles instead of the 6K? —Doug, 2019 Crossroads Hampton

Video of the day

Do you REALLY need special RV toilet paper? Compare and see!

By Cheri Sicard

The folks from Wandering Weekends have produced one of the most useful and practical videos we’ve posted yet. Especially if you buy special RV toilet paper.

If you are among this consumer subgroup, stop what you are doing and watch the video below. You are about to start saving money, my friends!

All the RV lingo you need to, and should, know

By Gail Marsh

RVers have a unique language. Have you ever wondered why? Me too! Maybe RVers have discovered this wonderful way of seeing the world and want to keep it somewhat “mysterious” to others. Or maybe RVers use their unique lingo to demonstrate their level of experience to “newbies.” It might be that the RV jargon is quicker to say, making it faster for the RVer to stop talking and get to fishing, golfing, sightseeing, relaxing, or whatever the reason they RV. The RV jargon is interesting, for sure! Here are a few examples.

Reader poll

When you travel, what type of souvenir do you most often buy?

Quick Tip

Motorhome entry door rattle

At the end of the day are you finding yourself dingy from the rattling of your entry door? One RVer reported his near-case-of-insanity after a cross-country tour. Since the adjustment screws on his aging RV were rusty, and he feared stripping them, he stopped at a Camping World store for advice. Their solution was a roll of weather stripping—and only $69, install-it-yourself! A nearby Lowe’s yielded a roll for about $10. Put the sticky side of the weather stripping to the metal on the door, with the spongy side coming into contact with the already existing rubber strip. A little more “oomph” is required to close the door, but the rattle will be history.

Website of the day

WiFi Map

This works better as an app and not as a website, but it’s incredibly helpful for those looking for free WiFi. The app lists thousands of places across the U.S. where you can find free WiFi.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 48 percent have gotten food poisoning from a restaurant at least once and 20 percent have gotten it more than once. Yikes!

• 44 percent say they love their RV and they’re very happy with their purchase of it.

• 6 percent say their RV is not in good enough condition that if they had to leave tomorrow on a trip with it they couldn’t.

Recent poll: When RVing, do you read mostly printed books or eBooks?

Recipe of the Day

Cheese Biscuits (Gluten-Free)

Cheese Biscuits (Gluten-Free)

by Dawn Ballou from Dade City, FL We love the mix of flavors in these gluten-free biscuits. They're very savory and remind us of biscuits you'd find at a famous seafood restaurant. They don't fluff as much as a traditional biscuit, but a great alternative if you're avoiding gluten. Everyone will enjoy these cheesy biscuits.

Trivia

The waffle iron played a part in the first pair of Nike shoes. Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman needed a design for his shoes and began playing with mixtures of rubber and latex to create grippy soles for athletes. Inspired by his wife’s waffle iron design, he used the iron to make molds for shoe soles that were both grippy and had protruding nubs on the bottom. The combination worked perfectly, and Nike’s first shoe, Waffle Trainers, were cooked! Er, born…

*What are the three most popular birthdays, and are they in the most popular birth month? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“1-year-old Lucy the Dachshund. Great traveler in the 5er and boat.” —Curt Rissmann

Leave here with a laugh

Spotted by Nanci Dixon (could also qualify as “Today’s thought”):

