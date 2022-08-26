RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 26, 2022

Issue 1935

Tip of the Day

Trim your RV weight and increase storage space, too

By Adrienne Kristine

There is a direct connection between reducing the weight inside your RV and increasing the mileage for every gallon of expensive gas you purchase. Storage space is limited, but you can make the best use of the space you have by thinking outside the box or can.

When you shop for groceries and sundries for your home, you can take advantage of sales on bulk items without worrying about the weight and space to store them. In an RV, weight decreases mileage and storage is limited.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Pleasure-Way REKON—Someone’s listening

Tony writes, “There’s a lot I really like about this vehicle. It just feels like a well-done homemade van build in a good way. I also like that the refrigerator and induction cooktop are just items you can replace easily if need be, and even take out of the van to use elsewhere. Cargo carrying flexibility is another strong suit of this vehicle…”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Nothing 12-volt inside RV is working. What to check?

Dear Dave,

I am having an electrical problem with the interior coach lights, the generator switch, the tank level monitor—everything that is 12-volt DC current. The coach batteries are at full charge and the fuses are not blown. The OBD reader shows no codes. I am at a loss as to what to check next. Thank you. —John, 2001 Winnebago Brave

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RV hurricane preparedness tips: What to do in big storms

By Cheri Sicard

A lot of the RV hurricane preparedness tips in the video below are common sense. Especially for people who are used to living in areas prone to hurricanes and tropical storms.

However, there are some good tips that you might not have thought about before that are worth thinking about.

Watch the video

No gimmicks here! “The best fudge comes from Uranus!”

By Gail Marsh

This weekend my hubby and I took a drive to Uranus. No kidding. We hadn’t planned on making Uranus our destination. At least, not until we saw the sign. “The best fudge comes from Uranus!” the billboard exclaimed. And so, all of a sudden, we were headed down old Highway 66 (Interstate 44) to the little bitty town of St. Robert, Missouri. Just outside St. Robert is the famous Uranus Fudge Factory. Continue reading.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

Burner goes out?

“If you have trouble getting your propane burner to light (or stay lit) after long storage, clean the burner with a thin bottle brush to get rid of rust flakes and carbon particles that are blocking the orifice.” From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Space Weather

We have outer space on our minds, but we think you’ll find this website pretty neat too. On it, you’ll find news and information about the weather in outer space. It’s a fun website to explore.

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Gooey Bars

by Gina Collier from Shelbyville, TN

These cookie bars are fantastic! The bananas with chocolate and peanut butter is a great flavor combination. And, the banana-flavored crust is a great idea. We loved the different textures in the bars and can’t wait to make these again.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you ever find yourself in New York City, hop on the local 6 train downtown (the subway) and stay on after the last stop. The train loops around to go back uptown, but before doing so goes through the beautiful old, and now abandoned, City Hall station. As soon as the doors close at the last stop, stand up and press your face up against a window on your right side and watch the station go by. It’s neat! Here’s more info about it.

*What percentage of adults get their news from Twitter? Yesterday’s trivia gives you the answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Remington (aka ‘Remy’) the Chihuahua—our ‘all ears’ newest travel companion. He is 10 weeks old and loves to travel, camp and boat! He rides on the console in our Ram pickup and doesn’t like being left behind!” —Leon Worthy

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

