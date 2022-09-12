RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 12, 2022

Issue 1946

Tip of the Day

Here’s how to make boondocking fun for the partner who hates it

By Nanci Dixon

I love boondocking, everything about it: the challenge, the isolation, ruggedness, sense of self-sufficiency… but my husband hates it. We are currently in a regional park with 50-amp electric hookups, amazing showers, and dishwashing stations. His comment: “I hate boondocking.” I wanted to respond: “Just wait until we get to the Harvest Hosts free-range pig farm next week…”—but I refrained.

My goal is now to make it as painless as possible for him and happy for me. Here are a few steps that may seem counter to true boondocking but are a good way to ease into hard-core boondocking, or at least keep the family happy.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Alliance Paradigm 385FL for 2023

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is a renewed look at the Alliance Paradigm 385FL, a front living fifth wheel. I got a chance to look at the 2022 version in person last year at the Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show. There have been enough changes to it that I thought we should have a renewed look. … Seeing the changes for 2023, which aren’t overly significant but still reflect a refinement of the product, it makes me think this is a brand worth watching. For those for whom this makes a difference, Alliance is also an independent company—in other words, not part of Thor, Forest River or Winnebago.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Are lithium batteries good for full-time RVers?

Dave,

We’re going full-time RVing next year and will need to have a pretty good solar package. Does it make sense to start with a couple good LiFePO4s and whatever charge controller is needed, then later add an inverter, panels, and any other hardware? It is impossible to find a qualified RV solar installer here in Western NY. Even the local RV dealers don’t know as much as they should. I can do the first part myself, then have it finished off while on the road at a pro shop. Your thoughts? —Bob, 2017 Coachmen Leprechaun 317SA

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

Do coiled extension cords heat up from inductive heating?

Dear Mike,

Our all-electric coach has a 36-foot-long 50-amp cable wound up on a motorized cable reel. Is it necessary to completely unwind it before plugging it into a power outlet? I’ve heard that practice recommended to prevent overheating from electromagnetic induction, but wasn’t sure if, say, 20 feet of cable left on a reel would cause much electromagnetic induction heating. Piling an extra 20 feet of cable on the ground is a pain if not needed! Thanks for any insight. —Bruce

Read More

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Video of the day

Incredible cargo trailer RV conversion in just 4 weeks!

OK, this cargo trailer RV conversion build was MOSTLY completed in 4 weeks.

The video below says they still plan for some additional small improvements, like adding an awning over the outdoor kitchen, making a slider for the camp stove, one more window, and some table adjustments. But still, what they did build in 4 weeks in a 17-foot cargo trailer is pretty incredible.

Watch the video

Alas, another RV burns to a crisp. How to avoid this happening to you

Here’s another example of an RV that has traveled its last mile, at least on its own power. We present this photo (that we spotted on Facebook) for our newbie RVer readers who are not aware that RVs burn about as fast as any product on earth, a perfect fuel. RV manufacturers and dealers don’t talk about this because it might scare some buyers away. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Ups and downs on RV ladder safety

Many RVs have a built-on roof access ladder. Here’s Tony K.’s take on the situation: “I don’t trust those flimsy RV ladders anymore. I bought a collapsible ladder rated for my weight. I put it along the side of the flimsy ladder and use it to hang onto as I climb up. When I get head high to the roof I stop and twist a piece of Romex copper wiring around both ladders before I proceed up on the roof. Knowing the ladder can’t shift sideways going up or down makes all the difference in the world. I spent a whole career building freeway bridges working on ladders. But at my age now I feel I can’t afford to have an accident as it would surely interrupt my RV fun/travels!” Thanks, Tony!

Recipe of the Day

Gouda Bacon Cheeseburger

by James McGraw from Kansas City, KS

Bacon, Gouda cheese, and a creamy sauce… what more could you want on a burger? We loved the smoky Gouda cheese with the applewood bacon. The sauce is absolutely delicious and perfect on the burger. It’s like Thousand Island dressing with a nice kick. A nice treat if you normally just put ketchup on your burger. If you’re not a huge raw onion fan, then leave it out of the dressing mixture. It will be just as delish!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When looking at or into a large crowd, the human eye and mind can only recognize two faces at a time, according to a study published in the Psychonomic Bulletin & Review. You can read more about the study here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our little adopted Sheltie forever friend, Noel (born on Christmas Eve), who is 14 years old but still thinks she’s a puppy. She is definitely a keeper!” —Dean Fickbohm

Leave here with a laugh

You know … In case the plain ol’ flat highway is just too boring. 😆 Thanks to Tom Hart for this!

