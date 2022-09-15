RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 15, 2022

Issue 1949

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Time is the coin of your life. You spend it. Do not allow others to spend it for you.” ―Carl Sandburg

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Linguine Day!

On this day in history: 1968 – The Soviet Zond (Russian for “Probe”) 5 spaceship is launched, becoming the first spacecraft to fly around the Moon, the first Moon mission to include animals, and the first to return safely to Earth.

Tip of the Day

18 uses for toothpaste while RVing

By Gail Marsh

Sure, you use it for keeping your teeth clean and healthy, but did you know that there are many other uses for toothpaste too? It’s true! Here are several ways you can use toothpaste while RVing.

Note: The following tips call for not-gel toothpaste. Also, before trying any of these tips, first test the application in an unobtrusive place.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Keystone Cougar 368MBI for 2023

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Keystone Cougar 368MBI, a large fifth wheel with a room in the middle. 2023 marks the company’s 25th anniversary, so there are some changes and updates to the line to reflect a quarter of a century of building this name.”

Continue reading

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

When plugged in at home, will converter charge and desulfate RV’s batteries?

Dear Dave,

Jayco tells me I have a Progressive Dynamics 9200 Series Intel-Power Converter/Charger, specifically model PD9260C. From what I can find online, the unit has the following four modes: Boost, Normal, Storage, and Equalization. First Question: Our motorhome is a 30-amp service. When our motorhome is home and stored between trips, if I use an adapter to plug the service into a 20-amp receptacle, will this unit first fully charge the batteries and then switch to a mode that performs battery maintenance and desulfation? Second Question: Will I need to leave the motorhome’s main power switch in the “on” position for the converter/charger to perform the charging, maintenance and desulfation when I have it plugged into the 20-amp receptacle? —Pat, 2020 Jayco Alante 26X

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

38 years as a solo female nomad: Living large in a 4X4 pop-up

By Cheri Sicard

The video below brings joy to an experience that too much of the mainstream media paints negatively: Living as a solo female nomad.

If you are a single woman (or man, for that matter) who thinks they might enjoy RVing but are intimidated to go it alone, this video will have you rethinking those notions.

Watch the video

Campsite neighbors light up cigars… So much for fresh air!

By Gail Marsh

We were excited to finally open our windows. After one solid week of RVing in the rain, the skies cleared. All day we looked forward to nighttime – sleeping with the fresh, cool air breezing through our open bedroom windows. But then – smoke! And not from a campfire this time! Our new RVing neighbor and his buddies decided to light up some cigars. Yep, cigars! At 12 o’clock midnight. So what did we do about the “Stogie Guys”? Find out here.

Reader poll

How important to you is listening to music?

Tell us here

If you missed yesterday’s brand-new Full-Time RVer issue, read it here.

Quick Tip

Be prepared to manually retract slideouts

Find out the exact procedures for emergency manual retraction of your slideouts before you need to use them. Write them out in language that you can understand and keep them where you can find them. You probably will never use them, but Boy Scouts have a good motto: Be prepared! —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Betcha never thought you could fit one of these in your RV, did you? This is pretty neat, we must admit. Get ready to jam out!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The ultimate Route 66 road trip

Get your kicks ready and get on down to Route 66! This guide is a good place to start.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 65 percent say their RV has a spare tire.

• 43 percent never get hiccups.

• 9 percent live in a high fire danger area and feel the threat from wildfires.

Recent poll: Is gas or diesel fuel more expensive where you are now?

Recipe of the Day

Slammin Pork Fried Rice

by Georgane Vann from Clifton, TX

This really is slammin’ fried rice. Each bite is filled with distinct flavors from the assortment of ingredients. We love how the peas give it a pop of sweetness in contrast to the spicy and robustness of the sauce. This makes a wonderful meal or a side dish. Delish!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

We haven’t tried this, so take this bit of trivia with a grain of salt. Rumor has it that if you empty a can of Coca-Cola into your washing machine along with your usual detergent, it will lift all stains (including those from grease and even blood!) from your clothes. Anyone brave enough to try it?

*Do you know the history of the matchstick? Yesterday’s trivia tells you the story.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Little Bit was our last kittie who traveled with us as we went on adventures. She passed several years ago and is sorely missed.” —Gary Sykes

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.