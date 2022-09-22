RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 22, 2022

Issue 1954

Today’s thought

“I used to dream about escaping my ordinary life, but my life was never ordinary. I had simply failed to notice how extraordinary it was.” ―Ransom Riggs

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of fall! If you’re in denial and still holding onto summer, perhaps you can celebrate Elephant Appreciation Day instead.

On this day in history: 1789 – The office of United States Postmaster General is established.

Tip of the Day

RV hydraulic system maintenance

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

If your RV has hydraulic leveling jacks or slideout system, you want to have RV hydraulic maintenance performed periodically. This will check the hydraulic fluid level in your reservoir for low fluid, leaks and damage.

To ensure that everything is functioning properly, the fluid levels should stay consistent. If the fluid level looks low in the reservoir, this could indicate a potential unseen issue or leak somewhere in the system.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Rockwood Tent 1940F pop-up tent trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Rockwood Tent 1940F, one of the smallest pop-up tent trailers on the market. In fact, while most of the industry abandoned pop-up trailers completely, Rockwood and Flagstaff (same product, different name) continue to build them. Now they are the leader in the industry by a long margin. While a lot of people who might have a big, fully outfitted RV might not really think of this when shopping, there is a whole swath of the population for whom these make tremendous sense.” Oh, and Tony has a funny story to tell!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I retract RV’s rear slideout manually?

Dear Dave,

My trailer has a rear slideout. It is operated by an electric motor and cables. My question is what do I do to get the slideout back in if I was to lose electrical power? Is there a manual system to operate to get the slideout assembly back into the trailer? I have looked but can’t find any such mechanism. —Jim, 2016 Keystone Outback 24URL toy hauler

Video of the day

How to winterize an RV: Tutorial for two methods

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RVs has prepared a comprehensive tutorial about winterizing your RV.

For many people, their RVs go into hibernation over the winter, much as a bear does. If that’s you and you live in a cold climate with temperatures below freezing, you will definitely want to winterize your rig.

Finding the “perfect” RV requires a shift in perspective

“There is no perfect RV.” That’s the advice a salesman-friend gave to our writer Gail Marsh and her husband. Over the years they have realized he was right. At the time, they were looking for the impossible: an RV that offered plenty of sleeping space for their extended family, comfortable seating for all, a large basement, towable with their truck and priced within their budget. That RV didn’t exist. Read how they resolved the issue so their present RV is nearly perfect for them.

Reader poll

On average, how much time do you spend outdoors every day?

Quick Tip

Not a fan of grease? Tell me more, tell me more…

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

My son Kevin, the pastry chef and teacher, came home the other day (don’t they always) looking for the bar of “yellow lye soap” to get a big grease stain out of his pants. I remember my grandmother using a yellow bar of Fels-Naptha lye soap on my grandfather’s work clothes (he was a coal miner), and on our skin if we got into the poison ivy. (The formula has since been changed.) According to Chef Kevin, many kitchens and bakeries still keep a bar of Fels-Naptha lye (sodium hydroxide) soap handy for serious grease stain removal. I looked it up and it’s still available at a lot of grocery stores as well as online on Amazon (of course). Here’s a link if you can’t find it locally.

Website of the day

20 Trips, 10 Cities, 1 Tank of Gas

You read that right! Travel Channel has planned out perfect day trips using just one tank of gas from 10 major cities around the country. Happy exploring!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 54 percent of our readers would say Camping World’s service and repair department “flunks.”

• 17 percent have experienced an early check-in fee at a campground or RV park.

• 94 percent have a primary care doctor.

Recent poll: Which one of these would you use to dry your hands?

Recipe of the Day

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

by Peggy Sue Ross from Springfield, VA

Peggy Sue’s butternut squash soup is hearty enough to be a meal. It’s a fantastic fall soup. When the cream cheese is added, the texture is like chowder. Velvety smooth, this soup is filled with flavor thanks to the fresh onions, chicken bouillon, and seasoning combination. There’s a little bit of a kick from the cayenne but it’s not overpowering. This is a delicious butternut squash soup.

Trivia

The sun’s core is so hot that a piece the size of a pinhead would give off enough heat to kill a person 99 miles away.

*Where is the oldest known living tree and how old is it? You’ll just have to read yesterday’s trivia to find out!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Anya the Dalmatian has been with us for 11 years, and traveled across the country with us several times. She loves to ride on the couch in the motorhome. Sadly, she is no longer with us as of August 1st, 2022. She will be sadly missed.” —Joe Eafrati

(Editor: Sorry for your loss, Joe. Anya was beautiful.)

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

