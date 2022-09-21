RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Issue 1953

Today’s thought

“It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end.” ―Ursula K. Le Guin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chai Day!

On this day in history: 2001 – America: A Tribute to Heroes is broadcast by more than 35 network and cable channels, raising more than $200 million for the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Tip of the Day

Bet you’ve never thought of these uses for cardboard tubes while RVing

By Gail Marsh

So much of RVing is expensive that I really love discovering inexpensive (or even free) fixes to problems when we’re out on the road. Here are a few unusual uses for cardboard tubes that I hope might help you while RVing. I’m talking about the cardboard tubes that appear when you run out of paper towels or toilet tissue. You might be surprised at how useful these cardboard wonders can be!

Today’s RV review…

Salem Villa 42FLDL—Welcome in your neighborhood?

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the Salem Villa 42FLDL, a gigantic ‘park model’ trailer. It comes with a warning, of sorts. … If you’re looking for a trailer you can plop down on a piece of property or in an RV park on a permanent basis, this might be well-suited to the task. … [I]f you have a property where you are permitted to use one of these and you have a great view, this could be a really fast and easy way to set up a great vacation home.”

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I add a disconnect switch to my trailer’s two 6-volt batteries?

Dear Dave,

My trailer has two deep cycle 6-volt lead acid batteries. I want to add a switch to disconnect them but I am not sure the proper way to do it. Should it be on the negative side? What is the best type and size of switch? Are there any other considerations? —Ted, 2015 Starcraft

Video of the day

Evaluating your best RV refrigerator options: gas-electric, 12-volt, or residential

By Cheri Sicard

Thinking of changing out your RV refrigerator? What kind of RV fridge is best? The video below from Big Truck Big RV will help you explore your options so you can evaluate which type of refrigerator will best meet your needs and match your particular RV lifestyle.

The video explores both the pros and the cons of the three options in RV refrigerators:

Gas-electric

12-volt

Residential

Bird nest blues: It’s illegal to move a bird’s nest – even if it’s on your RV!

By Gail Marsh

An RV neighbor of ours has been engaged in a bird battle for more than a week. It seems a robin has its sights set on the perfect nesting spot: under our friends’ Class A slide out. Somehow the little guy found a hollow corner that looked perfect for a nest. So, he and his mate have been working tirelessly to find straw bits, dried grass, and other suitable building material for their home. It’s been fun to watch. Well, from my perspective, that is. My neighbor isn’t enjoying the show! The kicker: In the United States, it is illegal to remove or destroy an active bird’s nest. Read more.

Reader poll

How often have you found unburned garbage in a campsite’s campfire pit?

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This is strange … but it could work. It could really work. Not only that, but it would be perfect for an RV.

Quick Tip

No-stick vent lids

Tony King makes this suggestion: “Most lubricant you spray on vent cranks, etc., attracts dust, so keep that in mind. Sometimes cleaning it free of everything doesn’t attract anything and works just as good. Use a degreaser on a cloth to clean the rubber seal, let dry completely and then wipe talcum powder on to prevent lid from sticking.” Thanks for venting on this matter, Tony!

Website of the day

Oldest National Parks in America

Before you visit this website, take a guess: Which National Park do you think is the oldest? OK, now you can click and find out!

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Southern BBQ Pulled Pork

by Karen Crossland from Walterboro, SC

What sets this pulled pork apart from others is the sauce. We absolutely loved it. It tastes more like a honey mustard BBQ sauce. After cooking in the slow cooker, our pork loin just fell apart. We barely needed forks to shred it. We served the pulled pork on a sandwich and it was fantastic.

Trivia

The oldest known living tree in America is a Great Basin bristlecone pine (unnamed) in the White Mountains in eastern California. It is more than 5,000 years old, meaning it was more than 400 years old when the Great Pyramid of Giza was completed! The next-oldest known living tree in America is also a Great Basin bristlecone pine living high in the White Mountains. It is estimated to be about 4,850 years old and is known as Methuselah.

*What percentage of American dogs come running at the sound of a treat bag? Find out in yesterday's trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Magic (13 yrs.) and Abby (8 mos.) are both Great Pyrenees rescues. They love to let us chauffeur them in their motorhome and enjoy the close quarters because they get more pets!” —Scotty Hutto

Windex Wipes: Where have you been all my life?

Another useful quick tip from Mike Sokol! “I used to drag out a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels to clean the inside of my windshield periodically, but unless I was home to think about and do the task right then, chances are I would forget about it until the next time I had to drive at night. My wife just gave me a pack of Windex Wipes for my truck, and now I can clean up the inside of my windshield any time it gets a film of streaky dust. Works great.” Buy them here.

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Allen Cartee sent us this and wrote, “Here is a bathroom pic at a restaurant in Townsend, TN, I thought your readers might enjoy. I call it ‘I am confused.'”

